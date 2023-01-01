Sorensen's Cafe 14255 CA-88
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
For generations, people have been coming to Sorensen’s Café for delicious, home-cooked meals and mountain hospitality. Stop by for a nourishing meal before hitting the trails, or a relaxing dinner at the end of the day.
Location
14255 CA-88, Markleeville, CA 96120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
17 Beach Hut Deli - 17 South Lake Tahoe
4.2 • 1,306
1072 Emerald Bay Rd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Cocktail Corner / Bistro - 2042 Lake Tahoe Boulevard
No Reviews
2042 Lake Tahoe Boulevard South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Primo's Italian Bistro - 2180 Lake Tahoe Blvd
No Reviews
2180 Lake Tahoe Blvd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Maria's Mexican Restaurant
4.4 • 131
2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Markleeville
More near Markleeville