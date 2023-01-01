Sorensen's Cafe 14255 CA-88

Restaurant header imageView gallery

All Day

Starters

Alpine Artichoke Fondue

$18.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$15.00

Winter Salad

$18.00

Sorensen's Salad

$17.00

Soup Of the Day Cup

$9.00

Soup Of Day Bowl

$15.00

Entree

Bolognese

$37.00

Burgundy Stew

$32.00

Cheese Burger

$25.00

Ribeye

$50.00

Salmon

$45.00

Spaghetti Squash

$30.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich

$22.00

Fritatta

$15.00

Vegan Burger

$25.00

Dessert

Berry Cobbler

$15.00

Brownie Sunday

$14.00

Pie

$14.00

Bread Pudding

$13.00

Breakfast

Entrees

Breakfast Sandwhich

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

Kids French Toast

$10.00

Kids Sorensens

$10.00

The Sorensens

$15.00

Veggie Omelette`

$15.00

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Sides

Avocado

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

English Muffin

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$5.00

Retail

Adult Shirt

HW 88- Navy- M

$27.50

HW 88- Black - M/W

$27.50

HW 88- Teal - W

$27.50

HW 88- Sky Blue - W

$27.50

Don't Poke the Bear- W

$27.50

HW 88- Dark Grey - M

$27.50

HW88 Light Grey - M

$27.50

Hoodies

Sorensen's Pink Hoodie

$64.99

Sorensen's Green Hoodie

$64.99

Sorensen's Beige Hoodie

$64.99

Sorensens Army Green Hoodie

$64.99

19S26

$65.00

Beanies

Chunky "19S26" Tan

$25.00

Hats

5 Panel Black 19S26

$30.00

19S26

$28.00

Books

ALPINE SIERRA TRAILBLAZER

$19.95

ART OF DOING NOTHING

$17.00

A Guide to Bodie

$24.95

A Guide to CA Trail to the Humboldt River

$24.95

A Voice for the Redwoods

$12.95

BABES IN THE WOODS

$16.95

BACK COUNTRY COOKING

$16.95

Ballad of the Sierra

$14.00

BEAUTY OF THE SOUL

$15.95

Below Cold Mountain

$14.00

BIRDS OF OLIVER

$20.00

California

$18.95

Come And Get it

$18.95

COOKING FOR THE BIRDS

$18.95

COOL COUISINE

$18.95

Deeper Than Gold

$18.95

Dear Baldy:

$7.99

Do No Harm

$17.95

Dreams Are Made for Children

$19.95

Exploring Mammoth Lakes

$29.95

Fire Birds

$17.00

Fire Moontas of West

$17.00

Golden Gate Trailblazer

$18.95

GRILLING (BOOK)

$18.95

HALF BAKED HARVEST

$29.99

I REALLY NEEDED THIS TODAY

$24.00

Mountain Biking Best 100 Ski Resorts

$16.95

Mountain Bikling SLT

$14.95

Nature Notebook

$28.00

Nature Journal with John Muir

$9.00

NORTHERN CALI 101 Hikes

$18.95

Northern Cali 100 Trails

$18.95

No Worries Hawaii

$18.95

No Worries Paris

$18.95

OH SHE GLOWS COOKBOOK

$25.00

OH SHE GLOWS EVERYDAY COOKBOOK

$27.00

Obatas Yosemite

$18.95

Of This World

$18.00

Open Spaces Open Rebellions

$25.95

Ornamental Grasses for Western Gardens

$20.00

OWN YOUR EVERYDAY

$18.99

Pacific Crest Trail

$24.95

Picket Pin of the High Sierra

$14.97

PLENTY MORE

$35.00

POWER GREENS COOKBOOK

$22.00

Snowshoe Lake Tahoe

$30.00

Tales Along El Camino Sierra Two!

$18.95

The Basque Hotel

$18.00

The Creaky Knees Guide

$18.95

The Deep Blue Memory

$21.00

The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe

$14.99

The Gate of Our Coming & Going

$20.00

The Indestructible Relationship

$15.00

The Knowledge Book

$18.95

The Mountain

$13.95

The Raccoon Next Door

$16.95

The Tree Army

$13.95

The Small Shall Be Strong

$27.95

The Zen of Mountains & Climbing

$12.95

THIS LAND

$12.95

Through Yesterday's Window

$14.00

Trails of Yosemite & Central Sierra

$16.00

Uplake with a Paddle

$18.95

Wildlife at Your Back Door

$26.95

Your Life Storty Workbook

$19.95

Misc

LT Tote Bag

$30.00

Carmax Jar

$4.00

Carmax Tube

$4.00

Art

ANSEL ADAMS

$100.00

CERVELLI 8X10

$100.00

CERVELLI CHRISTM

$40.00

CLEAR LIGHT STUDIO

$350.00

CUTTER PHOTOGRAPHY

$85.00

HOME THROUGH THE WOODS

$50.00

JERRY GIORGI 5X7

$15.00

JERRY GIORGI 9X1

$35.00

JIM STAMATES 10X

$99.00

JIM STAMATES 8X1

$17.50

KIERA ELAM 8X11

$25.00

KNOTTSBERRY

$330.00

LADY JILL 10X14

$75.00

LADY JILL FRAMED

$200.00

LORRAINE OF THE LAKE

$68.00

NOBLE

$125.00

PAUL LEARY PHOTO

$85.00

SIERRA COLUMIRE

$15.00

STEVE NOBLE 12X14

$49.95

THALEIA GEORGIAD

$25.95

THALEIA GEORGIAD

$19.95

THALEIA GEORGIAD

$13.00

TOM KILLION 11X1

$75.00

TOM KILLION 24X2

$225.00

TOM KILLION 8X11

$60.00

TONY ROWELL PHOT

$49.00

Pendelton

Dylan Wool Jacket- Multi Plaid

$349.00

Shetland Crew- Coyote Tan

$99.50

Shetland Crew- CHAR

$99.50

Maris Coat- Deep Teal

$399.00

Riley Ripstop Shirt- Blue Mirage

$79.50

Riley Ripstop Shirt- Dusky Angora

$79.50

Stripe Short Sleeve Board- Tan/Green

$149.00

Aloha Shirt- Blue Vintage Island

$79.50

Beach Shack Shirt- Blue Multi

$129.00

LINEN L/S BUTTON UPRED

$90.00

PLAID L/S

$90.00

Plaid Wool Button Up

$159.00

Shetland Fisherman Sweater- Black

$179.00

Jean Jacket

$189.00

DH Merch

DH Tshirt Small Navy

$24.99

DH T shirt Medium Light Steel

$24.99

DH T Shirt Medium White

$24.99

DH T Shirt Medium Navy

$24.99

DH T Shirt XL Light Steel

$24.99

DH Hoodie Small Light Steel

$59.99

DH Hoodie Small Navy

$59.99

DH Hoodie Medium Light Steel

$59.99

DH Hoodie Medium Navy

$59.99

DH Hoodie Large light steel

$59.99

DH Hoodie XL Light Steel

$59.99

DH Long Sleeve small white

$34.99

DH Long Sleeve XL White

$34.99

DH Long Sleeve XXl

$34.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

For generations, people have been coming to Sorensen’s Café for delicious, home-cooked meals and mountain hospitality. Stop by for a nourishing meal before hitting the trails, or a relaxing dinner at the end of the day.

Location

14255 CA-88, Markleeville, CA 96120

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

