ELEVATED C&C 8091 Broadway
8091 Broadway
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Brewed Coffee
Medium Roast
Dark Roast Coffee
Blonde Roast Coffee
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Over the Clouds Cold Brew
Elevated cold brew with an added espresso shot and cold brew ice cubes! A sure way to elevate you past the caffeinated clouds!
Oreo and Cream Cold Brew
Oreo cookie pieces swirled with milk of your choice and cold brew served with ice and white chocolate cloud foam with crushed oreos on top!
Cinnamon Bun Cold Brew
Cold Brew sweetened with cinnamon bun flavouring topped with cloud foam and cinnamon.
Pumpkin Cloud Cold Brew
Cold Brew sweetened with pumpkin and vanilla flavouring topped with pumpkin cream cloud foam and pumpkin spice topping!
Smores Cold Brew
Cold Brew flavoured with mocha and vanilla flavouring topped with marshmallow cloud foam.
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Americano
Latte
Cappuccino
Mocha
Mocha perfectly swirled with elevated espresso and milk of your choice and topped with whipped cream and coco powder; made steamed or iced.
White Mocha
White mocha swirled with elevated espresso and mixed with milk of your choice topped with whip cream and coco powder; served steamed or iced.
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla syrup swirled with milk of your choice topped with elevated espresso and caramel drizzle! Can be served steamed or over ice!
Shakerato
Double Espresso slightly sweetened shaken with ice for an easy delicious way to elevate your day!
Elevated Iced Latte
Elevated Espresso mixed with milk and vanilla and topped with vanilla cream cloud foam! A delightfully airy drink to elevate your day!
Cloudy Shakerato
Double Espresso slightly sweetened shaken with ice and topped with cream for an easy delicious way to elevate your day!
Smores Latte
Mocha and toasted marshmallow flavours swirled in espresso with milk of your choice and topped with whip cream. Served steamed or iced!
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin sauce swirled with espresso and milk of your choice topped with whip cream and pumpkin spice topping; served steamed or iced!
White Cookie Butter Latte
White chocolate and cookie butter swirled with elevated espresso and milk topped with whipped cream! Served Iced or Steamed!
Cinnamon Bun Latte
Cinnamon Bun Flavouring swirled with elevated espresso and milk and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. Served Iced or steamed!
Macadamia Nut Latte
Macadamia Nut flavouring served with macadamia milk and topped with cinnamon. Served iced or steamed!
Blended Drinks
Blended Coffee Base
Coffee beverage blended with your choice of milk, made with your flavour choice and topped with whipped cream!
Blended Creme Base
Creme based blended beverage made with milk and a flavour of your choice, topped with whip cream!
Peanut Butter Chocolate Blender
Peanut butter and chocolate flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and mocha drizzle. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!
Oreo Blender
Tuxedo Mocha blended with Oreo cookies and milk of your choice; topped with whipped cream and crushed oreos on top! Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!
Smores Blender
Vanilla and chocolate flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with marshmallow whip cream and mocha drizzle. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!
Pumpkin Blender
Pumpkin and Vanilla flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and pumpkin spice topping. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!
Matcha Blender
Matcha and sweetener blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream. Can add more coffee flavour or remain creme base, you decide!
Chai Blender
Chai concentre and brown sugar flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and cinnamon. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!
Cupcake Blender
Cupcake flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and a fun topping. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!
Strawberries and creme blender
Strawberry and vanilla flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and strawberry pieces. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!
Neapolitan Blender
Cannot decide between flavours? Try a combination of them all! Strawberry and vanilla flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and mocha drizzle. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!
White Cookie Butter
Iced Flights
Teas
Hot Brewed Tea
Iced Tea
Iced Tea Lemonade
Refreshing Strawberry Delight
Tropical Green Iced Tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemonade (made in house) sweetened with natural strawberry sweetener and shaken with dehydrated strawberries. The perfect way to elevate and refresh your day!
Cold Buster
Three lemony herbs blended together to create a soothing chamomile tea, steamed with freshly squeezed lemonade (made in house) and mixed with honey! The perfect hot tea to chase the cold away!
Other beverages
Hot Chocolate
Sweetened mocha steamed with your choice of milk and topped with whipped cream!
Flavoured Steamer
Milk of your choice steamed with a flavour of your choice; topped with whip cream!
Affogato
Elevated Espresso poured over vanilla ice cream of your choice (dairy or dairy free) for a delicious cold treat!
Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade mixed with a subtle amount of sweetener and ice; perfect for a hot day!
Milk
Ice Water
Tea Latte
Matcha Tea Latte
Unsweetened matcha powder perfectly mixed with your choice of milk; served hot or iced!
Chai Tea Latte
Chai loose leaf tea steeped with cinnamon sticks and brown sugar (made in house) perfectly mixed with your choice of milk and topped with cinnamon; made steamed or over ice!
Sugar Free Chai Tea Latte
Chai loose leaf tea steeped with cinnamon sticks (made in house) perfectly mixed with your choice of milk and topped with cinnamon; made steamed or over ice!
Lavender London Fog Tea Latte
Earl Grey loose leaf tea steeped with cozy lavender and mixed with your choice of milk; made steamed or iced!
English Breakfast Latte
Mud Water Latte
Mudwater Latte Water
1lb Coffee Beans
K Cup pack
Elevated Hat
Elevated Mens Tee Shirt
Elevated Women's Crop Tee Shirt
Elevated Women's Tee Shirt
Ready to drink & eat
Confections
Confection Sampler
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Lemon Grove’s newest craft coffee house specializing in vegan confections
8091 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945