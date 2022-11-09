ELEVATED C&C 8091 Broadway

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brewed Coffee

Medium Roast

$3.00+

Dark Roast Coffee

$3.00+

Blonde Roast Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Over the Clouds Cold Brew

$6.00+

Elevated cold brew with an added espresso shot and cold brew ice cubes! A sure way to elevate you past the caffeinated clouds!

Oreo and Cream Cold Brew

$6.00+

Oreo cookie pieces swirled with milk of your choice and cold brew served with ice and white chocolate cloud foam with crushed oreos on top!

Cinnamon Bun Cold Brew

$6.00+

Cold Brew sweetened with cinnamon bun flavouring topped with cloud foam and cinnamon.

Pumpkin Cloud Cold Brew

$6.00+

Cold Brew sweetened with pumpkin and vanilla flavouring topped with pumpkin cream cloud foam and pumpkin spice topping!

Smores Cold Brew

$6.00+

Cold Brew flavoured with mocha and vanilla flavouring topped with marshmallow cloud foam.

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50+

Americano

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.50+

Mocha perfectly swirled with elevated espresso and milk of your choice and topped with whipped cream and coco powder; made steamed or iced.

White Mocha

$5.50+

White mocha swirled with elevated espresso and mixed with milk of your choice topped with whip cream and coco powder; served steamed or iced.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Vanilla syrup swirled with milk of your choice topped with elevated espresso and caramel drizzle! Can be served steamed or over ice!

Shakerato

Shakerato

$3.50

Double Espresso slightly sweetened shaken with ice for an easy delicious way to elevate your day!

Elevated Iced Latte

$5.00+

Elevated Espresso mixed with milk and vanilla and topped with vanilla cream cloud foam! A delightfully airy drink to elevate your day!

Cloudy Shakerato

$3.50

Double Espresso slightly sweetened shaken with ice and topped with cream for an easy delicious way to elevate your day!

Smores Latte

$6.50+

Mocha and toasted marshmallow flavours swirled in espresso with milk of your choice and topped with whip cream. Served steamed or iced!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Pumpkin sauce swirled with espresso and milk of your choice topped with whip cream and pumpkin spice topping; served steamed or iced!

White Cookie Butter Latte

$5.50+

White chocolate and cookie butter swirled with elevated espresso and milk topped with whipped cream! Served Iced or Steamed!

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$5.50+

Cinnamon Bun Flavouring swirled with elevated espresso and milk and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. Served Iced or steamed!

Macadamia Nut Latte

$5.75+

Macadamia Nut flavouring served with macadamia milk and topped with cinnamon. Served iced or steamed!

Blended Drinks

Blended Coffee Base

Blended Coffee Base

$5.50+

Coffee beverage blended with your choice of milk, made with your flavour choice and topped with whipped cream!

Blended Creme Base

$5.50+

Creme based blended beverage made with milk and a flavour of your choice, topped with whip cream!

Peanut Butter Chocolate Blender

$6.50+

Peanut butter and chocolate flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and mocha drizzle. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!

Oreo Blender

$6.50+

Tuxedo Mocha blended with Oreo cookies and milk of your choice; topped with whipped cream and crushed oreos on top! Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!

Smores Blender

$6.50+

Vanilla and chocolate flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with marshmallow whip cream and mocha drizzle. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!

Pumpkin Blender

$6.50+

Pumpkin and Vanilla flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and pumpkin spice topping. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!

Matcha Blender

$6.50+

Matcha and sweetener blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream. Can add more coffee flavour or remain creme base, you decide!

Chai Blender

$6.50+

Chai concentre and brown sugar flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and cinnamon. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!

Cupcake Blender

$6.50+

Cupcake flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and a fun topping. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!

Strawberries and creme blender

$6.50+

Strawberry and vanilla flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and strawberry pieces. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!

Neapolitan Blender

$7.00+

Cannot decide between flavours? Try a combination of them all! Strawberry and vanilla flavours blended together with milk of your choice, topped with whip cream and mocha drizzle. Can be coffee or creme base, you decide!

White Cookie Butter

$6.50+

Iced Flights

Iced Flight

$14.00

Cant decide? Choose 4 (5.5 ounces) different flavours of iced beverages and pair them together for a fun and delicious experience!

Teas

Hot Brewed Tea

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.00+

Refreshing Strawberry Delight

$5.00+

Tropical Green Iced Tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemonade (made in house) sweetened with natural strawberry sweetener and shaken with dehydrated strawberries. The perfect way to elevate and refresh your day!

Cold Buster

$4.50+

Three lemony herbs blended together to create a soothing chamomile tea, steamed with freshly squeezed lemonade (made in house) and mixed with honey! The perfect hot tea to chase the cold away!

Other beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Sweetened mocha steamed with your choice of milk and topped with whipped cream!

Flavoured Steamer

$3.50+

Milk of your choice steamed with a flavour of your choice; topped with whip cream!

Affogato

Affogato

$8.00

Elevated Espresso poured over vanilla ice cream of your choice (dairy or dairy free) for a delicious cold treat!

Lemonade

$4.00+

Freshly squeezed lemonade mixed with a subtle amount of sweetener and ice; perfect for a hot day!

Milk

$3.00+

Ice Water

Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00+

Unsweetened matcha powder perfectly mixed with your choice of milk; served hot or iced!

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Chai loose leaf tea steeped with cinnamon sticks and brown sugar (made in house) perfectly mixed with your choice of milk and topped with cinnamon; made steamed or over ice!

Sugar Free Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Chai loose leaf tea steeped with cinnamon sticks (made in house) perfectly mixed with your choice of milk and topped with cinnamon; made steamed or over ice!

Lavender London Fog Tea Latte

$5.00+

Earl Grey loose leaf tea steeped with cozy lavender and mixed with your choice of milk; made steamed or iced!

English Breakfast Latte

$5.00+

Mud Water Latte

$4.00+

Mudwater Latte Water

$2.50+

1lb Coffee Beans

Elevated Espresso

$20.00

Honduras Blend (Medium House Roast)

$18.00

Ethiopia Blend (Blonde House Roast)

$20.00

Cold Brew Blend

$20.00

Papa New Guinea

$18.00

Costa Rica

$18.00

Chiapas Mexico

$18.00

K Cup pack

A 12 pack of Keurig Pods with our elevated blend; meant to be any easy way to elevate your day in the comfort of your home!

K Cup Pack

$20.00

Elevated Hat

Elevated Hat

$20.00

Elevated Mens Tee Shirt

Grey Mens Tee

$20.00+

White Mens Tee

$20.00+

Elevated Women's Crop Tee Shirt

White Crop

$20.00+

Grey Crop

$20.00+

Black Crop

$20.00+

Elevated Women's Tee Shirt

A sweat resistant material intended to move with you on your day to day activities!

Grey Tee

$20.00+

White Tee

$20.00+

Silver Tee

$20.00+

Glassware

Glass Cup w/ lid & straw

$15.00

Glass Straw

$2.00

Ready to drink & eat

Boxed Water

$3.00

Immunity Shot

$4.00

Restore Shot

$4.00

Overnight Oats

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Tru Bar

$3.50

Kombucha

$6.00

Confections

Bread Pudding

$2.50

Carrot Cake Bars

$5.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Cookies

$2.00

Gluten Free Cookies

$2.50

Key Lime Pie- Mini

$7.00+Out of stock

Cheesecake- Mini

$7.00+

Specialty Donuts

$2.00+

Specialty Cupcake

$2.50+

Trail Mix Bark

$3.00Out of stock

Cinn Twist

$2.50

Mini Carrot Bar

$2.50

Confection Sampler

Choose 3 options

$6.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Lemon Grove's newest craft coffee house specializing in vegan confections

Location

8091 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Directions

