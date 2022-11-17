Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
Sandwiches
Elevation 66 Brewing Company
543 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our fresh crafted Beers and Food with local ingredients!
Location
10082 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near El Cerrito