Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
Sandwiches

Elevation 66 Brewing Company

543 Reviews

$$

10082 San Pablo Ave

El Cerrito, CA 94530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beer

DIPA

Ramble Tamble Red

Esther’s Stout

Two Beagle Brown

Out of stock

Kolsch

Bay Trail Pale Ale

East Bay IPA

Brut IPA

Snacks

$6.00

Pickles

$6.00
Chips

Chips

$6.00

House Made Fresh Potato Chips.

$6.00

Fries

$6.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

House Brew Beer-Battered Onion Rings.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Seasonal Mix Greens

Slaw

Slaw

$6.00

Finely Shredded Fresh Cabbage and Carrots with Creamy Mayonnaise and Apple Vinaigrette.

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Crunchy Cinnamminy

$3.50

Merchandise

$10.50

Face Mask

$10.50

Disposable Face Mask

$1.00

Disposable Protective Mask - Non Medical

Workshirt

$50.00
Beer Dinner

Beer Dinner

$79.82

4-course meal pairing with house brewed craft beers.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our fresh crafted Beers and Food with local ingredients!

Website

Location

10082 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Directions

