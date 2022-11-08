  • Home
  ELEVATION BOWL - 135 Main St, Lower Level
ELEVATION BOWL 135 Main St, Lower Level

No reviews yet

135 Main St Lower Level

Dillon, CO 80206

Order Again

Beer

Agave Wheat

$5.00

Angry James

$7.00

Bakers Pale Ale

$7.00

Coors light

$4.00

Dillon Dam IPA

$6.00

Outer Range Hazy

$8.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Agave Wheat Pitcher

$18.70

Angry James Pitcher

$25.50

Bakers' Pale Ale

$25.50

Coors Light Pitcher

$15.30

Dillon Dam IPA Pitcher

$22.10

Outer Range Pitcher

$32.30

Pacifico Pitcher

$18.70

Twisted Tea Pitcher

$22.10

Becks

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$7.00

Coors Edge

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$8.50

Heiniken 0.0

$5.00

Modelo

$7.00

Palisade Peach

$7.00

PBR tallboy

$5.00

Rainier

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Sour

$8.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Truly

$7.00

Wild Cider Co

$10.00

Wine

House White

$5.00

House Red

$5.00

Cab Sav

$9.00

Sav Blanc

$10.00

Cab Sav BOTTLE

$55.00

Sav Blanc BOTTLE

$60.00

Sangria

$6.00

NA beverages

Berry Ginger Fizz

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

CBD Focus Grapefruit

$2.75

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger Shirley

$6.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

IZZE

$3.00

Juice, Cranberry

$4.00

Juice, Grapefruit

$4.00

Juice, Orange

$4.00

Juice, Pineapple

$4.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Orange FANTA

$3.00

Pitcher of Soda

$10.00

Red bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Beer + Shot

Becks

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

PBR

$4.50

Rainier

$4.50

Truly

$4.50

Wild Cider Co

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Sour

$4.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50

Breck Espresso

$9.00

Cucumber Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

Pinnacle Grape

$6.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.50

Rising Sun

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Watermelon

$5.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Myers Dark Rum

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Cucumber Gin

$6.50

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Breck Bourbon

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.50Out of stock

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.50

Dewars White Label

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$8.75

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$10.00

Laws Bourbon

$17.00Out of stock

Laws Rye

$17.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Casamigos

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$19.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Ducle Vida Grapefruit

$8.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Repo

$9.00

Jalapeno Tequila

$7.25

Amaretto

$7.00

Baileys

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$9.50

Martini & Rossi Vermouth

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumpleminze

$9.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Cocktails

Adios MF

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bianco & Tonic

$6.00

Blackberry El Diablo

$12.00

Blackberry Kentucky Mule

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Bluecifer

$5.00

Bourbon Nog

$13.00

Caribbean Colada

$7.00

Coco-Nut

$6.00

CTC

$9.00

Cucumber Fizz

$7.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Deep Twea

$10.00

EB Paloma

$10.00

Flavored Margarita Pitcher

$38.00

Hot Apple Cider

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

House of the Rising Sun

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Jamba Booze

$8.00

John Daly

$8.00

Jungle Spritz

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita Pitcher

$30.00

Michelada

$9.00

Midnight Sun

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Nutty Russian

$9.00

Ol' Smoky

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Peppermint Patty

$10.00

Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$9.00

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$8.00

Ruby Red Mule

$9.00

Rum Toddy

$6.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Staten Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

The W

$9.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

White Russian Pitcher

$28.00

Witches Brew

$5.00

Shots

Broncos/Avalanche Jello

$2.50

Car Bomb

$10.00

Caramel Apple Pop

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Jello

$5.00

John Daly

$5.00

Junior Mint

$10.00

Peachring

$5.00

Pink Lemon Drop

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Mule Mug Deposit

Mule Deposit - Refundable

$10.00

Bites

Mozz Sticks

$10.20

Fried Pickles

$10.20

Pretzel Bites

$10.20

Onion Rings

$11.05

Jalapeno Mozz Sticks

$10.20

Fries and Loaded Fries

Baconators

$14.00

Philly Fries

$14.00

Fries Basket

$7.65

Curly Fries Basket

$8.50

Fries Side

$4.25

Curly Fries Side

$5.10

Soup/Salad

Ceasar

$7.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Soup & Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

Classic Tenders

$13.00

Buffalo Tenders

$14.00

Teriyaki Tenders

$11.00

Sweet Chili Tenders

$14.00

Burgers + Sandwiches

Hamburger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Rodeo Burger

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

BLMT

$14.00

Eggplant Parm

$14.00

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni

$16.00

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Slice

$2.50

Tomato Basil Pizza

$15.00

Veggie Supreme

$18.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50

Cookie

$1.50

Rice Krispy

$3.00

Chips & Snacks

Brownie

$2.50

Chips

$2.00

Fruit Loop Treat

$3.00Out of stock

Hersheys

$2.00

Jerkey

$3.00

Snickers

$2.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Rice Krispy Treat

$2.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Sliders + Fries

Cheeseburger Sliders + Fries

$25.00+Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Sliders + Fries

$25.00+Out of stock

Hamburger Sliders + Fries

$25.00+Out of stock

Nashville Chicken Sliders + Fries

$25.00+Out of stock

Philly Sliders + Fries

$25.00+Out of stock

Rodeo Sliders + Fries

$25.00+Out of stock

Large Parties

Chicken Tender Package

$60.00

Pizza Package w/ Brownies

$160.00

Pizza Package w/ Cookies

$150.00

Slider Package

$200.00

Shirts

White Long Sleeve

$15.00

Grey Short Sleeve

$20.00

Blue Hoodie

$40.00

Hats

Beanie

$20.00

Baseball Cap

$25.00

Flat Bill

$25.00

Beer - UG

Outer Range

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

PBR

$6.00

Rainier

$6.00

Stem Cider

$7.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Truly

$6.00

Cocktails - UG

Jungle Juice

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Liquor - UG

Atlantis Rum

$6.00

Breck Vodka

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Georgi Gin

$6.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Shots - UG

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Jello

$5.00

Peach Ring

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

135 Main St Lower Level, Dillon, CO 80206

Directions

Gallery
ELEVATION BOWL image
Main pic

