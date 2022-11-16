Elevation Chophouse & Skybar
1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW
KENNESAW, GA 30144
Starter
SOUP OF DAY
Chophouse Cheese Dip
Chihuahua & American Cheeses, Chuck, Chorizo, French Bread, Fried Tortilla
Calle Ocho Quesadilla Duo
Adobo Chicken, Braised Brisket, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Crème, Avocado, Pico De Gallo
Crispy Rock Shrimp
Rice Flour, Spiked Honey, Spicy Aioli, Scallion
Lemon Pepper Wings
10 Wings Fried Tossed Lemon Pepper with Ranch, Celery, Carrots
Margherita Flat Bread
Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic
Spin Dip
Tortilla Chips, Roasted Poblano Salsa, Sour Cream, Artichokes Spinach
Extra Chips
Rice Flour, Spiked Honey, Spicy Aioli, Scallion
Extra Bread
Fried Okra
Entrees
14oz Ribeye
8oz Center Cut Filet
Bacon and Cheese Burger
Blend of Ground Chuck, Brisket, Filet Mignon, Apple-Wood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun, Fries
Beef Brisket
Brown Sugar Mustard Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Mexican Street Corn
Brown Sugar and Bourbon Pork Chop
14oz Bone in Grilled Chop, Topped with Caramelized Bourbon Apples, and served with Potatoes AuGratin, Roasted Asparagus and Carrots
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened Chicken, Green Onion, Tomatoes, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onion, Creamy Orleans Sauce, Penne Pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Buffalo Mozzarella, House Made Alfredo , Marinara, Fresh Basil Served over Linguine
Chopped Steak
12oz of Freshly Ground Filet, Ribeye, and Chuck, Sauteed with Onions Mushrooms, Potatoes AuGratin , Broccoli
Chicken Alfredo
Fried Gulf Shrimp
7 Jumbo Shrimp, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Cocktail Sauce
Full Rack Ribs
Pork Ribs, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, French Fries
Half Rack Ribs
Pork Ribs, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, French Fries
Pan Seared Chicken
Half Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Mexican Street Corn, White Pepper Pan Gravy
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Spicy Chicken, Pickled Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli served with French Fries
Teriyaki Salmon
8oz Grilled Salmon Filet, Teriyaki Ginger Cream Sauce Topped with Grilled Portabella Mushroom, Served with Creamy Grits and Roasted Asparagus and Carrots
Steak Frites:
8oz Seasoned Steak Wood Grilled and Sliced, served with Lyonnaise Potatoes, Sautéed Broccoli, Tomato Jam
Salmon Cakes
Salads
$$ Side Wedge
$$ Side Caesar
Elevation Iceberg Wedge
Iceberg, Applewood Bacon, Tomatoes, Sweet Onion, Peppercorn Parmesan Ranch
Herb Roasted Beet Salad
Romaine, Spinach, and Field Greens, Honey Citrus Vinaigrette, Praline Walnuts, Balsamic Glaze, Gargonzola
Key Lime Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
Seared Tuna
#1 Ahi Tuna, Iceberg, Romaine, Field Greens, Pineapple, Avocado, Ginger Vinaigrette, Candied Ginger, Wasabi
Watermelon Salad
Fresh Pears Poached with Red Wine, Romaine, Field Greens ,Gargonzola, Spiced Almonds, Cream Sherry Vinaigrette
$$ SIDES
Desserts
Creme Brulee
Rich custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized Turbinado sugar
Double Chocolate Brownie
Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie served warm topped with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel Syrup
NY Colossal Cheesecake
Served with Whipped Cream and Seasonal Berries
Scoop of Ice Cream
Kids Menu
Kid Burger
Kid Burger
Kid Cheese Burger
Kid Finger
Kid Finger
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Mac n Cheese
Kid Pasta
Kid Pasta
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Grapefruit
Absolut Pears
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Skyy Blood Orange
Skyy Citrus
Skyy Pineapple
Skyy Raspberry
Skyy Vodka
Smirnoff Whipped Cream
Svedka Ginger Lime
Svedka Pure Infusions Dragonfruit Melon
Svedka Pure Infusions Strawberry Guava
Svedka Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Well Vodka
Hangar 1
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Superior Light
Captain Morgan Coconut
Captain Morgan Spiced
Myers Dark
Well Rum
Casamigos Blanco
Cazadores Blanco
Cenote Blanco
Patron Silver
Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila
Well Tequila
American Spirits Fiddler Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
Bushmill's Irish Whiskey
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Single
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Knob Creek Bourbon
Makers Mark
Russell's Reserve
Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
WELL BOURBON
Elijah Craig
Blade and Bow
Whistlepig Piggyback Rye
Chivas Regal
Dewars White Label
Famous Grouse
Glenlivet 12 Yr
Macallan 12 Yr
Well Scotch
Amaretto Di Saronno
Amaretto Dek
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Armour & Oak Apple Brandy
Courvoisier VS
Courvoisier VSOP
Bailey's Irish Cream
Blackberry Brandy Dek
Blue Curacao Dek
Chambord
Drambuie
Grand Marnier
Grape Pucker Dek
Hazelnut Dek
Melon Dek
Molinari Sambuca Extra
Pavan
Peachtree Schnapps Dek
Peppermint 100 Dek
Pomegranate Dek
Razzmatazz Dek
Sloe Gin Dek
Sour Apple Dek
St Germain Liqueur
Tia Maria
Triple Sec Dek
Beer
Atlanta Hard Cider Crisp Apple
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Dos Equis Amber
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Blue Moon White
Keg Bud Light
Keg Creature Comforts Tropicalia
Keg Dry County IPA
Keg Stella Artois
Keg Sweetwater 420 Pale Ale
Keg Yuengling Lager
Mimosa Seltzer
Wine
House White
GL Champagne
GL Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay
GL Cupcake Chardonnay
GL Fornas Pinot Grigio
GL Pitué Moscato
GL Matua Sauvignon Blanc
GL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
GL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
Beringer White Zin
GL-Poggiobello Fruili
GL-Liquid Light Sauvignon Blanc
GL Seaglass Riesling
GL Cantina Della Torre Pinot Grigio
BT Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay
BT Cupcake Chardonnay
BT Pitué Moscato
BT Matua Sauvignon Blanc
BT Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
BT Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
BT Champagne
BT Fornas Pinot Grigio
BT Poggiobello Fruili
BT-Liquid Light Sauvignon Blanc
BT Seaglass Rielsing
BT Cantina Della Torre Pinot Grigio
House Red
GL Fable Cabernet Sauvignon
GL La Crema Pinot Noir
GL Merf Cabernet Sauvignon
GL 19 Crimes
GL Decoy Merlot
GL Heavyweight Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Proemio Malbec
GL Raeburn Pinot Noir
GL Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Layer Cake Malbec
Cannonball Merlot
BT La Crema Pinot Noir
BT Raeburn Pinot Noir
BT 19 Crimes
BT Cannonball Merlot
BT Decoy Merlot
BT Fable Cabernet Sauvignon
BT Heavyweight Cabernet Sauvignon
BT Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon
BT Merf Cabernet
BT Proemio Malbec
BT Layer Cake Malbec
Cocktails
$3 MARY
$3 MIMOSA
Alabama Slammer
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Green Tea
Greyhound
Jaegar Bomb
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Manhattan
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vegas Bomb
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Spiritous Toddys
Tall Glass Cocktails
Adult Iced Coffee
Titos Vodka, Godiva Chocolate Liquor, Kahula, Amaretto, Cream
Barrel Aged Old Fashioned
Russell’s Reserve, Orange and Cherry, 18.21 Bitters
BOO-YA
Dry County Blue Berry Vodka, Lemonade, Soda
Citrus Mojito
Bacardi Lemon, Mojito Mix, Mint, Lemon & Lime Wedges, Soda
Highlander
ASW Fiddler Bourbon, Blackberry Liqueur, Lemon juice, Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Piggy Back Maple Old Fashioned
Russell’s Reserve, Orange and Cherry, 18.21 Bitters
Savannah Sweet Tea
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Triple Sec Lemonade
Smile On The Rox
ASW Fiddler Bourbon, Blackberry Liqueur, Lemon juice, Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Autumn Paradise
Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned
Virgin Mojito
Martinis
Elevation Cosmo
Skyy Citrus Vodka, Skyy Blood Orange Vodka, Triple Sec, Cranberry
G-5 Martini
Grey Goose, Dry Vermouth, Olive Juice, Blue Cheese Olives
Lemon Drop Martini
Skyy Citrus Vodka, Triple Sec, Sour
Tango Uniform
Titos, Raspberry Puree, Skyy Citrus, Sour
That’s What She Said
Titos , Peach Liqueur, Blue Curacao, Whipped Cream Vodka, Sour
Touch - N - Go
Titos, Sky Citrus Citrus Vodka, Skyy Raspberry, Lemonade
Chocolate Coffee Martini
Svedka Vodka, Baileys, Godiva Chocolate, White Chocolate
Dragon Fruit Dreams
Svedka Dragonfruit Melon, Soda, Lemonade
Purple Haze
Titos , Peach Liqueur, Blue Curacao, Whipped Cream Vodka, Sour
Bourbon Peach
Titos , Peach Liqueur, Blue Curacao, Whipped Cream Vodka, Sour
Mile High Manhattan
Pumpkin Spice Martini
Candy Appletini
Margaritas
Blackberry Margarita
Espolon Resposado, Blackberry Syrup, Agave, Sweet & Sour Mix, Lime
Sweet Heat Margarita
Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila, Raspberry Puree, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar
Texas Rita
Espolon Respasodo, Grand Marnier, Orange Juice, Sour Mix, Salt, Lime
Mexican Revolver:
Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila, Guava Puree, Lime Juice Agave Nectar
N/A Rita
Espolon Respasodo, Grand Marnier, Orange Juice, Sour Mix, Salt, Lime
HOT ENTREES (CATERING)
Lemon Rosemary Chicken
Rubbed with fresh herbs, roasted and ﬁnished with
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed chicken breast with lemon caper cream
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken breast ﬁnished with a wild
Bourbon Chicken
Chicken breast glazed in sweet bourbon sauce.
Malibu Salmon
Fresh salmon ﬁlet with Malibu glaze, pineapple
BBQ Salmon
Fresh salmon ﬁlet with BBQ Chipotle glaze
Yankee Pot Roast
Tender sliced roast with rich brown gravy, potatoes and carrots
Homemade Meatloaf
Just like mom used to make!
Slow roasted with Cabernet demi-glace
Herb Crusted Pork Tenderloin
Roasted with herbs and sliced into medallions
Stuﬀed Portabella Mushroom
Stuﬀed with breadcrumbs, Italian herbs and parmesan cheese
Vegetarian White Lasagna
Vegetables in a white sauce, rich and deliciou
Traditional Meat Lasagna
Ricotta cheese, meat sauce, mozzarella cheese
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Homemade meatballs with Italian seasoning and red marinara
DESSERTS (CATERING)
BEVERAGES (CATERING)
BOX LUNCHES
Traditional Box
Traditional sandwich with lettuce and tomato. Meat choice: roasted turkey breast, smoked turkey breast, chicken salad, roast beef or ham. Bread Choice: country white or multigrain wheat. Comes with chips, pickle and a house made cookie
Presidential Box
Traditional Box with cheese choice: american, swiss, cheddar or provolone. Comes with chips, pickle, deli side and a choice of a house made cookie.
Veggie Box
Fresh fruit, house made cookie with choice of: roasted veggie wrap or vegetable cream cheese Wrap. Also comes with choice of one deli side.
SALADS (CATERING)
Executive Chef Salad
Black Forest ham, roasted turkey breast, Asiago, cheddar, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, boiled egg slices, cucumbers, mixed greens with fresh-made ranch dressing.
Executive Chef Salad (Per Person)
Black Forest ham, roasted turkey breast, Asiago, cheddar, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, boiled egg slices, cucumbers, mixed greens with fresh-made ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast with mixed salad greens, grape tomatoes, sliced avocado, bacon, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with fresh- made ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Club (Per Person)
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast with mixed salad greens, grape tomatoes, sliced avocado, bacon, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with fresh- made ranch dressing.
Key Lime Caesar
Crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese, house butter garlic croutons and Caesar dressing.
Key Lime Caesar (Per Person)
Crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese, house butter garlic croutons and Caesar dressing.
Simple House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, croutons and bacon with ranch dressing.
Simple House Salad (Per Person)
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, croutons and bacon with ranch dressing.
SANDWICH TRAYS
Gourmet Sandwich Tray (Serves 10)
Roasted turkey breast, ham, roast beef, chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on multigrain wheat or country white.
Gourmet Sandwich Tray (Per Person)
Roasted turkey breast, ham, roast beef, chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on multigrain wheat or country white.
Mini-Sub Sandwich Tray (Serves 10)
Your choice of four cold subs: turkey, roast beef, ham or veggie. Made with white Italian bread, onions, lettuce, tomato, red wine vinegar, olive oil blend and spices.
Mini-Sub Sandwich Tray (Per Person)
Your choice of four cold subs: turkey, roast beef, ham or veggie. Made with white Italian bread, onions, lettuce, tomato, red wine vinegar, olive oil blend and spices.
Specialty Wrap Tray (Serves 10)
A combination tray featuring our chicken salad, roasted veggie and turkey rolled into wheat wraps and cut into halves.
Specialty Wrap Tray (Per Person)
A combination tray featuring our chicken salad, roasted veggie and turkey rolled into wheat wraps and cut into halves.
FRUITS & VEGGIE
Hummus and Veggies (20-30)
Garlic Hummus with fresh veggies; served with fresh- made ranch dressing.
Hummus and Veggies (30-40)
Garlic Hummus with fresh veggies; served with fresh- made ranch dressing.
Fruit and Cheese Tray (10-20)
Seasonal fresh fruit and assorted cubed cheeses with fresh made creamy fruit dip.
Fruit and Cheese Tray (20-30)
Seasonal fresh fruit and assorted cubed cheeses with fresh made creamy fruit dip.
Veggies Only (20-30)
Fresh veggies served with house made ranch dressing.
Veggies Only (30-40)
Fresh veggies served with house made ranch dressing.
N/A Beverage
COFFEE
A smooth, well-rounded blend subtly rich flavors of cocoa and toasted nuts
DECAF COFFEE
Apple Juice
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
HOT TEA
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pibb
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Milk
Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
FATHER DAY
DINNER Valentine
Crab Cake
Caesar
Meatballs
Eggroll
Surf Turf
Seabass
Veg Pasta
Scalopine
Choc Smores cake
Cheesecake
Kid Finger
Kid Burger
Kid Pasta
BTL CSM CHARD
BTL Fornas Pinot Grigio
BTL Matua Sauv Blanc
BTL Prosecco
BTL Heavyweight Cab
Btl Promie Malbec
Btl La Crema Pinot Noir
$$ MON Dinner
Prixe Fixe Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Elevation Chophouse is aptly named. With its glass wall of windows that stretches up two stories and cuts clear views of the runways at Cobb County's International Airport. Elevation takes dining to new heights. The restaurant is located next to the Hawthorne Global Aviation Services and only several feet from the runway, allowing diners to devour classic chophouse creations while watching jets, helicopters, and small planes gracefully taking off, landing, and flapping their wings. The chophouse prides itself on its steaks and seafood , which chefs hand cut, season with salt and pepper, and sear on an open pit of oak and hickory.
1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW, KENNESAW, GA 30144