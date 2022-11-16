Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses

Elevation Chophouse & Skybar

724 Reviews

$$

1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW

KENNESAW, GA 30144

Order Again

Popular Items

Chophouse Cheese Dip
Teriyaki Salmon
NY Colossal Cheesecake

Starter

SOUP OF DAY

$6.00

Chophouse Cheese Dip

$14.00

Chihuahua & American Cheeses, Chuck, Chorizo, French Bread, Fried Tortilla

Calle Ocho Quesadilla Duo

$12.00

Adobo Chicken, Braised Brisket, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Crème, Avocado, Pico De Gallo

Crispy Rock Shrimp

$14.00

Rice Flour, Spiked Honey, Spicy Aioli, Scallion

Lemon Pepper Wings

$15.00

10 Wings Fried Tossed Lemon Pepper with Ranch, Celery, Carrots

Margherita Flat Bread

$13.00

Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic

Spin Dip

$13.00

Tortilla Chips, Roasted Poblano Salsa, Sour Cream, Artichokes Spinach

Extra Chips

$3.00

Rice Flour, Spiked Honey, Spicy Aioli, Scallion

Extra Bread

$3.00

Fried Okra

$11.00

Entrees

14oz Ribeye

$58.00

8oz Center Cut Filet

$58.00

Bacon and Cheese Burger

$17.00

Blend of Ground Chuck, Brisket, Filet Mignon, Apple-Wood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun, Fries

Beef Brisket

$30.00

Brown Sugar Mustard Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Mexican Street Corn

Brown Sugar and Bourbon Pork Chop

$35.00

14oz Bone in Grilled Chop, Topped with Caramelized Bourbon Apples, and served with Potatoes AuGratin, Roasted Asparagus and Carrots

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$25.00

Blackened Chicken, Green Onion, Tomatoes, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onion, Creamy Orleans Sauce, Penne Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Buffalo Mozzarella, House Made Alfredo , Marinara, Fresh Basil Served over Linguine

Chopped Steak

$26.00

12oz of Freshly Ground Filet, Ribeye, and Chuck, Sauteed with Onions Mushrooms, Potatoes AuGratin , Broccoli

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$26.00

7 Jumbo Shrimp, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Cocktail Sauce

Full Rack Ribs

$31.00

Pork Ribs, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, French Fries

Half Rack Ribs

$28.00

Pork Ribs, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, French Fries

Pan Seared Chicken

$26.00

Half Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Mexican Street Corn, White Pepper Pan Gravy

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy Fried Spicy Chicken, Pickled Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli served with French Fries

Teriyaki Salmon

$30.00

8oz Grilled Salmon Filet, Teriyaki Ginger Cream Sauce Topped with Grilled Portabella Mushroom, Served with Creamy Grits and Roasted Asparagus and Carrots

Steak Frites:

$28.00

8oz Seasoned Steak Wood Grilled and Sliced, served with Lyonnaise Potatoes, Sautéed Broccoli, Tomato Jam

Salmon Cakes

$24.00

Salads

$$ Side Wedge

$5.00

$$ Side Caesar

$5.00

$5.00

Elevation Iceberg Wedge

$8.00

Iceberg, Applewood Bacon, Tomatoes, Sweet Onion, Peppercorn Parmesan Ranch

Herb Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Romaine, Spinach, and Field Greens, Honey Citrus Vinaigrette, Praline Walnuts, Balsamic Glaze, Gargonzola

Key Lime Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Seared Tuna

$19.00

#1 Ahi Tuna, Iceberg, Romaine, Field Greens, Pineapple, Avocado, Ginger Vinaigrette, Candied Ginger, Wasabi

Watermelon Salad

$15.00

Fresh Pears Poached with Red Wine, Romaine, Field Greens ,Gargonzola, Spiced Almonds, Cream Sherry Vinaigrette

$$ SIDES

Asparagus and Carrots

$6.00

Asparagus Only

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

$$ Side Caesar

$5.00

$5.00

$$ Side Wedge

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Mushrooms

$4.00

Onions

$4.00

Potato Augratin

$6.00

Roasted Brussels

$4.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$4.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Rich custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized Turbinado sugar

Double Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie served warm topped with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel Syrup

NY Colossal Cheesecake

$9.00

Served with Whipped Cream and Seasonal Berries

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$10.00

Fresh Made Salmon Croquettes, Stone ground Grits, Topped with Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Cream Sauce

Kid Cheese Burger

$11.00

Kid Finger

$8.00

Fresh Made Salmon Croquettes, Stone ground Grits, Topped with Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Cream Sauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Fresh Made Salmon Croquettes, Stone ground Grits, Topped with Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Cream Sauce

Liquor

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$9.00

Absolut Pears

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Skyy Blood Orange

$9.00

Skyy Citrus

$9.00

Skyy Pineapple

$9.00Out of stock

Skyy Raspberry

$9.00

Skyy Vodka

$9.00

Smirnoff Whipped Cream

$9.00

Svedka Ginger Lime

$9.00

Svedka Pure Infusions Dragonfruit Melon

$9.00

Svedka Pure Infusions Strawberry Guava

$9.00

Svedka Vodka

$8.00

Tito's Vodka

$11.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Hangar 1

$12.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Bacardi Superior Light

$9.00

Captain Morgan Coconut

$10.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Myers Dark

$11.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cenote Blanco

$13.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

$14.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

American Spirits Fiddler Whiskey

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bushmill's Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Crown Apple

$10.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$10.00Out of stock

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Single

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$13.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Russell's Reserve

$12.00Out of stock

Seagram's VO

$10.00Out of stock

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00Out of stock

WELL BOURBON

$7.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Blade and Bow

$14.00

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye

$16.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dewars White Label

$11.00

Famous Grouse

$11.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$12.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$15.00Out of stock

Well Scotch

$7.00Out of stock

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00Out of stock

Amaretto Dek

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00Out of stock

Cointreau

$9.00Out of stock

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00Out of stock

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Armour & Oak Apple Brandy

$9.00

Courvoisier VS

$9.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$9.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$9.00

Blackberry Brandy Dek

$9.00Out of stock

Blue Curacao Dek

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Grape Pucker Dek

$9.00

Hazelnut Dek

$9.00

Melon Dek

$9.00

Molinari Sambuca Extra

$9.00Out of stock

Pavan

$9.00

Peachtree Schnapps Dek

$9.00

Peppermint 100 Dek

$9.00Out of stock

Pomegranate Dek

$9.00Out of stock

Razzmatazz Dek

$9.00

Sloe Gin Dek

$9.00

Sour Apple Dek

$9.00

St Germain Liqueur

$9.00Out of stock

Tia Maria

$9.00

Triple Sec Dek

$9.00

Beer

Atlanta Hard Cider Crisp Apple

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Blue Moon White

$7.00

Keg Bud Light

$5.00

Keg Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$7.00

Keg Dry County IPA

$7.00

Keg Stella Artois

$7.00

Keg Sweetwater 420 Pale Ale

$7.00

Keg Yuengling Lager

$7.00

Mimosa Seltzer

$6.00

Wine

House White

$7.00

GL Champagne

$7.00Out of stock

GL Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Cupcake Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Fornas Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Pitué Moscato

$9.00

GL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$14.00

GL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Beringer White Zin

$8.00Out of stock

GL-Poggiobello Fruili

$16.00

GL-Liquid Light Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL Seaglass Riesling

$8.00

GL Cantina Della Torre Pinot Grigio

$12.00

BT Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay

$41.00

BT Cupcake Chardonnay

$42.00

BT Pitué Moscato

$36.00

BT Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BT Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$56.00

BT Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$51.00

BT Champagne

$32.00Out of stock

BT Fornas Pinot Grigio

$41.00

BT Poggiobello Fruili

$68.00

BT-Liquid Light Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00

BT Seaglass Rielsing

$34.00

BT Cantina Della Torre Pinot Grigio

$45.00

House Red

$7.00

GL Fable Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GL La Crema Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL Merf Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GL 19 Crimes

$8.00

GL Decoy Merlot

$15.00

GL Heavyweight Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GL Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

GL Proemio Malbec

$9.00

GL Raeburn Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GL Layer Cake Malbec

$9.00

Cannonball Merlot

$10.00

BT La Crema Pinot Noir

$56.00

BT Raeburn Pinot Noir

$48.00

BT 19 Crimes

$35.00

BT Cannonball Merlot

$40.00

BT Decoy Merlot

$50.00

BT Fable Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

BT Heavyweight Cabernet Sauvignon

$41.00

BT Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

BT Merf Cabernet

$41.00

BT Proemio Malbec

$34.00

BT Layer Cake Malbec

$34.00

Cocktails

$3 MARY

$3.00

$3 MIMOSA

$3.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Jaegar Bomb

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Madras

$8.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Spiritous Toddys

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Baileys, Whipped Cream

Tall Glass Cocktails

Adult Iced Coffee

$14.00

Titos Vodka, Godiva Chocolate Liquor, Kahula, Amaretto, Cream

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$15.00

Russell’s Reserve, Orange and Cherry, 18.21 Bitters

BOO-YA

$10.00

Dry County Blue Berry Vodka, Lemonade, Soda

Citrus Mojito

$12.00

Bacardi Lemon, Mojito Mix, Mint, Lemon & Lime Wedges, Soda

Highlander

$10.00

ASW Fiddler Bourbon, Blackberry Liqueur, Lemon juice, Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Piggy Back Maple Old Fashioned

$15.00

Russell’s Reserve, Orange and Cherry, 18.21 Bitters

Savannah Sweet Tea

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Triple Sec Lemonade

Smile On The Rox

$12.00

ASW Fiddler Bourbon, Blackberry Liqueur, Lemon juice, Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Autumn Paradise

$12.00

Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned

$12.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Martinis

Elevation Cosmo

$11.00

Skyy Citrus Vodka, Skyy Blood Orange Vodka, Triple Sec, Cranberry

G-5 Martini

$14.00

Grey Goose, Dry Vermouth, Olive Juice, Blue Cheese Olives

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Skyy Citrus Vodka, Triple Sec, Sour

Tango Uniform

$9.00

Titos, Raspberry Puree, Skyy Citrus, Sour

That’s What She Said

$12.00

Titos , Peach Liqueur, Blue Curacao, Whipped Cream Vodka, Sour

Touch - N - Go

$10.00

Titos, Sky Citrus Citrus Vodka, Skyy Raspberry, Lemonade

Chocolate Coffee Martini

$14.00

Svedka Vodka, Baileys, Godiva Chocolate, White Chocolate

Dragon Fruit Dreams

$7.00

Svedka Dragonfruit Melon, Soda, Lemonade

Purple Haze

$12.00

Titos , Peach Liqueur, Blue Curacao, Whipped Cream Vodka, Sour

Bourbon Peach

$12.00

Titos , Peach Liqueur, Blue Curacao, Whipped Cream Vodka, Sour

Mile High Manhattan

$14.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$12.00

Candy Appletini

$12.00

Margaritas

Blackberry Margarita

$14.00

Espolon Resposado, Blackberry Syrup, Agave, Sweet & Sour Mix, Lime

Sweet Heat Margarita

$14.00

Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila, Raspberry Puree, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar

Texas Rita

$14.00

Espolon Respasodo, Grand Marnier, Orange Juice, Sour Mix, Salt, Lime

Mexican Revolver:

$14.00

Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila, Guava Puree, Lime Juice Agave Nectar

N/A Rita

$6.00

Espolon Respasodo, Grand Marnier, Orange Juice, Sour Mix, Salt, Lime

HOT ENTREES (CATERING)

Lemon Rosemary Chicken

$13.00

Rubbed with fresh herbs, roasted and ﬁnished with

Chicken Piccata

$12.00

Sautéed chicken breast with lemon caper cream

Chicken Marsala

$12.00

Sautéed chicken breast ﬁnished with a wild

Bourbon Chicken

$12.00

Chicken breast glazed in sweet bourbon sauce.

Malibu Salmon

$12.00

Fresh salmon ﬁlet with Malibu glaze, pineapple

BBQ Salmon

$12.00

Fresh salmon ﬁlet with BBQ Chipotle glaze

Yankee Pot Roast

$13.00

Tender sliced roast with rich brown gravy, potatoes and carrots

Homemade Meatloaf

$12.00

Just like mom used to make!

Just like mom used to make!

$12.00

Slow roasted with Cabernet demi-glace

Herb Crusted Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

Roasted with herbs and sliced into medallions

Stuﬀed Portabella Mushroom

$10.00

Stuﬀed with breadcrumbs, Italian herbs and parmesan cheese

Vegetarian White Lasagna

$10.00

Vegetables in a white sauce, rich and deliciou

Traditional Meat Lasagna

$11.00

Ricotta cheese, meat sauce, mozzarella cheese

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.00

Homemade meatballs with Italian seasoning and red marinara

DESSERTS (CATERING)

Cookie & Brownie Tray (Per Person)

$2.25

Fudge Brownie Tray (Per Person)

$2.00

Assorted Cookies Fresh Baked (Per Person)

$1.75

Homemade Bananna Pudding (Per Person)

$2.50

Assorted Mini Cheescakes (Per Person)

$1.95

BEVERAGES (CATERING)

Canned Soda (Per Person)

$1.75

Bottled Water (Per Person)

$1.75

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.50

Gallon Lemonade

$7.50

Assorted Small Juices (Per Person)

$1.50

BOX LUNCHES

Traditional Box

$9.00

Traditional sandwich with lettuce and tomato. Meat choice: roasted turkey breast, smoked turkey breast, chicken salad, roast beef or ham. Bread Choice: country white or multigrain wheat. Comes with chips, pickle and a house made cookie

Presidential Box

$11.00

Traditional Box with cheese choice: american, swiss, cheddar or provolone. Comes with chips, pickle, deli side and a choice of a house made cookie.

Veggie Box

$9.00

Fresh fruit, house made cookie with choice of: roasted veggie wrap or vegetable cream cheese Wrap. Also comes with choice of one deli side.

SALADS (CATERING)

Executive Chef Salad

$80.00

Black Forest ham, roasted turkey breast, Asiago, cheddar, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, boiled egg slices, cucumbers, mixed greens with fresh-made ranch dressing.

Executive Chef Salad (Per Person)

$8.00

Black Forest ham, roasted turkey breast, Asiago, cheddar, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, boiled egg slices, cucumbers, mixed greens with fresh-made ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Club

$90.00

Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast with mixed salad greens, grape tomatoes, sliced avocado, bacon, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with fresh- made ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Club (Per Person)

$9.00

Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast with mixed salad greens, grape tomatoes, sliced avocado, bacon, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with fresh- made ranch dressing.

Key Lime Caesar

$70.00

Crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese, house butter garlic croutons and Caesar dressing.

Key Lime Caesar (Per Person)

$7.00

Crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese, house butter garlic croutons and Caesar dressing.

Simple House Salad

$70.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, croutons and bacon with ranch dressing.

Simple House Salad (Per Person)

$7.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, croutons and bacon with ranch dressing.

SANDWICH TRAYS

Gourmet Sandwich Tray (Serves 10)

$80.00

Roasted turkey breast, ham, roast beef, chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on multigrain wheat or country white.

Gourmet Sandwich Tray (Per Person)

$8.00

Roasted turkey breast, ham, roast beef, chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on multigrain wheat or country white.

Mini-Sub Sandwich Tray (Serves 10)

$90.00

Your choice of four cold subs: turkey, roast beef, ham or veggie. Made with white Italian bread, onions, lettuce, tomato, red wine vinegar, olive oil blend and spices.

Mini-Sub Sandwich Tray (Per Person)

$9.00

Your choice of four cold subs: turkey, roast beef, ham or veggie. Made with white Italian bread, onions, lettuce, tomato, red wine vinegar, olive oil blend and spices.

Specialty Wrap Tray (Serves 10)

$80.00

A combination tray featuring our chicken salad, roasted veggie and turkey rolled into wheat wraps and cut into halves.

Specialty Wrap Tray (Per Person)

$8.00

A combination tray featuring our chicken salad, roasted veggie and turkey rolled into wheat wraps and cut into halves.

FRUITS & VEGGIE

Hummus and Veggies (20-30)

$47.00

Garlic Hummus with fresh veggies; served with fresh- made ranch dressing.

Hummus and Veggies (30-40)

$62.00

Garlic Hummus with fresh veggies; served with fresh- made ranch dressing.

Fruit and Cheese Tray (10-20)

$50.00

Seasonal fresh fruit and assorted cubed cheeses with fresh made creamy fruit dip.

Fruit and Cheese Tray (20-30)

$65.00

Seasonal fresh fruit and assorted cubed cheeses with fresh made creamy fruit dip.

Veggies Only (20-30)

$38.00

Fresh veggies served with house made ranch dressing.

Veggies Only (30-40)

$58.00

Fresh veggies served with house made ranch dressing.

N/A Beverage

COFFEE

$3.00

A smooth, well-rounded blend subtly rich flavors of cocoa and toasted nuts

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pibb

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

FATHER DAY

$$MOTHERS DAY

$68.00

Kid Pasta

$15.00

Kid Finger

$15.00

Kid Burger

$15.00

Soup

Cocktail

Salad

Meatball

Filet

Prime Rib

Veg Pasta

Picata

Grouper

Cheescake

Chocolate

DINNER Valentine

Crab Cake

Caesar

Meatballs

Eggroll

Surf Turf

Seabass

Veg Pasta

Scalopine

Choc Smores cake

Cheesecake

Kid Finger

$15.00

Kid Burger

$15.00

Kid Pasta

$15.00

BTL CSM CHARD

$30.00

BTL Fornas Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

$30.00

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

BTL Heavyweight Cab

$30.00

Btl Promie Malbec

$30.00

Btl La Crema Pinot Noir

$30.00

$$ MON Dinner

$80.00

Prixe Fixe Menu

PROM $$

$30.55

Prom-Steak

Prom-Pasta /Chicken

Prom-Fish

Bisque

Caesar

Meatballs

Spring Roll

Lasagna

Picata

Prime Rib

Seabass

Key Lime

Red Velvet

Smores

Kid Burger

$15.00

Kid Finger

$15.00

Kid Pasta

$15.00

Fathers Day $$

$55.00

ALA CARTE Valentine

Crabcake

$15.00

Caesar

$8.00

Meatball

$12.00

Eggroll

$12.00

Surf Turf

$60.00

Seabas

$60.00

Veg Pasta

$30.00

Scalopine

$38.00

Choc Smores cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevation Chophouse is aptly named. With its glass wall of windows that stretches up two stories and cuts clear views of the runways at Cobb County's International Airport. Elevation takes dining to new heights. The restaurant is located next to the Hawthorne Global Aviation Services and only several feet from the runway, allowing diners to devour classic chophouse creations while watching jets, helicopters, and small planes gracefully taking off, landing, and flapping their wings. The chophouse prides itself on its steaks and seafood , which chefs hand cut, season with salt and pepper, and sear on an open pit of oak and hickory.

Website

Location

1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW, KENNESAW, GA 30144

Directions

Gallery
Elevation Chophouse & Skybar image
Elevation Chophouse & Skybar image
Elevation Chophouse & Skybar image
Elevation Chophouse & Skybar image

Map
