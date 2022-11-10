  • Home
Bubblelicious by Elevation Catering 5102 Lakeshore Dr

No reviews yet

5010 Monticello Road

Columbia, SC 29203

Waffles

Shell Seafood Waffle

$25.00

Duckin Bubble Waffle

$15.00

Cheesy Cow Waffle

$15.00

Mac Chicken Pop Waffle

$15.00

Das's Chicken Waffle

$15.00

Delicious bubble waffle fried chicken strips top with honey mustard and bourbon maple syrup.

Nutty Bubble Vegan Waffle

$15.00

Delicious bubble waffle infused with flaxseed, collard greens, avocade, red pepper, alfalfa sport, bella, mushroom and beef impossible meat with an Italian sauce.

Chicken Vegan

$15.00

Black Thanksgiving

$15.00

Shrimp Vegan Waffle

$17.00

Plant base, gluten free,soy free, shrimp Delicious plant base waffle infused with sunflowers seed, almonds, flexseed, Roasted peppers,Avocado, clover sprouts

Loaded Fries

Honey Garlic Fries

$15.00

Shell Fries

$15.00

Lemon Pepper Fries

$15.00

BBQ Cheese Fries

$15.00

Cali Fries

$15.00

Carolina Cheese Steak Fries

$15.00

Lemon Pepper Buffalo Ranch Fries

$15.00

Desserts

Stawanna

$12.00

Oreo Delight

$12.00

Funnel Waffle

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5010 Monticello Road, Columbia, SC 29203

Directions

