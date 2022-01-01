Restaurant header imageView gallery

TaterQue Private Location

Tesla Road

Austin, TX 78725

Sandwiches

Brisket on a Bun

$8.00

Brisket on a Bun Combos

Tater Spuds

Build a Spud

$5.50+

Alamo

$14.50+

Tender Smoked Brisket on a buttered premium golden spud, loaded with bbq baked beans, sour cream, cheese and chives, and TaterzOwn BBQ sauce (choice of Steemin’ (hot) or Sauced’Up (mild)

Big Jack

$15.50+

Three meats Brisket, Ribs and Sausage Loaded on Premium butter spud, chives, and Taterz Own BBQ sauce (choice of Steemin’ (hot) or Sauced’Up (mild).

Springdale

$15.50+

Seafood golden buttered spud with sautéed Crab, lobster, crawfish and shrimp topped with creamy alfredo sauce

Twelfth Street

$10.50+

Premium Golden Buttered Spud with Mixed veggies (portabella mushrooms, colored bell peppers, sautéed onions, chives) with an Infused Cashews Cilantro sauce.

Two-3

$14.50+

3 Ribs on premium golden buttered spud, loaded with 5 cheese macaroni, chives, and Taterz Own BBQ sauce (choice of Steemin’ (hot) or Sauced’Up (mild)

Wings

5 Wings

$9.50

5 Wings Combo w/Fry

$13.75

5 Wings Combo w/Mac

$13.85

5 Wings Combo w/Beans

$13.75

10 Wings

$14.50

10 Wing Combo w/Fry

$17.75

10 Wing Combo w/Mac

$17.85

10 Wing Combo w/Beans

$17.75

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$3.50+

Fab5 Mac & Cheese

$4.75+

Baked Beans

$3.75+

Savory with a hint of sweetness w/ Bacon and Meat

Drinks

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Gatorade

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Monster

$3.85

Can Coke

$1.25

Can Sprite

$1.25

Desserts

Chocolate Gourmet Cookie

$4.00

Reeces Gourmet Cookie

$4.00

Smores Gourmet Cookie

$4.00

Add- Ons

Add-on items

Bulk Meat

Whole Brisket

$185.00

Half Chopped Brisket

$95.00

3 lb Chopped Brisket

$60.00

Ribs 1 Rack

$40.00

Ribs 2 Racks

$75.00

Sausage 3 lbs

$45.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hours below are not for pick-up. They ONLY reflect when online orders may be placed. Prep times are 120 min for each order, subject to item availability. This gives us enough lead time to ensure your meal is ready for pickup during our hours of operation.

Tesla Road, Austin, TX 78725

