Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Eleven City Diner

5,183 Reviews

$$

1112 S Wabash Ave

Chicago, IL 60605

Popular Items

Bubbies Chicken Soup
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Rubin's Reuben

Bloody Mary Box

Bloody Mary Box for 6 people (Liquor NOT included)
Serious Mary Box for 6 people (Liquor NOT included)

Serious Mary Box for 6 people (Liquor NOT included)

$28.99

1 Bloody Mary Mix bottle(NO Liquor),6 Lemon Slices,6 Olives,6 Meat & Cheese Picks,3 oz Herb Salt for Glass Rim,6 Paper Straws

Bloody Mary Bottle (mix only no booze included)

Bloody Mary Bottle (mix only no booze included)

$12.99

11's Very Own Bloody Mary Mix (Non-Alcoholic)

Breakfast All Day

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$17.50

Fluffy , Made with 3 Eggs, House Potato & Toast

Three Eggs

Three Eggs

$17.50

3 Eggs "your call" , Toast & Potatoes

Old School Lox Platter

Old School Lox Platter

$22.50

3 PC of Lox , Capers , Tomato, Onion, Cucumber , Olives , Bagel and Cream Cheese

Lox & Latke

Lox & Latke

$17.50

Potato Latke , Nova Lox , Green Onion, Capers. Sour Cream or Cream Cheese.

Mexican Scramble

Mexican Scramble

$17.99

Chorizo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Scallions, Salsa, Tortilla.

Deli Scramble

Deli Scramble

$17.25

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Cheddar Cheese.

Lox,Eggs and Onions aka LEO

Lox,Eggs and Onions aka LEO

$17.99

Scrambled eggs with lox and onions.

Protein Scramble

Protein Scramble

$17.99

Egg Whites, Chicken, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Scallions.

Coco's Eggs

Coco's Eggs

$16.50

Feta, Spinach, Tomato, Scallion

Fried Matzo Brie

Fried Matzo Brie

$15.75

Fried Matzo & Scrambled Eggs add Salami or Onions for a little $

Tom Waits 2 a.m. Breakfast

Tom Waits 2 a.m. Breakfast

$22.50

2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, 2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, House Potatoes & Toast

Rito's Plate

Rito's Plate

$22.50

3 Scrambled Eggs with Green Pepper & Onions. Sliced Avocado, 2 Grilled Thick Slices of Salami, 2 Pieces of French Toast

Bad A#@! Breakfast Sandwich

Bad A#@! Breakfast Sandwich

$17.50

2 Scrambled Eggs & either Sausage, Bacon, Ham or Hash, (Choose 2), Aged Wisconsin Cheddar Sauce, Jalapeños, House Potatoes

Corned Beef & Pastrami Hash Bowl

Corned Beef & Pastrami Hash Bowl

$19.99

2 Eggs Your Call. Served with a side of spicy ketchup.

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$21.99

2 Scrambled Eggs (or your call), 2 Turkey Sausage Patties, Sliced Chicken Breast, 2 Slices Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Beautiful Mixed Greens & Marinated Tomatoes, Shreaded Swiss, Cucumber

Quinoa Scramble Bowl

Quinoa Scramble Bowl

$16.50

Quinoa, Pico de Gallo, Sautéed Spinach, Scrambled Eggs, Sliced Avocado, Salsa

Avocado Bagel Breakfast

Avocado Bagel Breakfast

$15.99

Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Feta, a Little Seasoning, Micro Greens on a Bagel. Add a Slice of Lox, if you wish .

11 City French Toast

11 City French Toast

$17.99

Fresh Baked Challah, Strawberries, Bananas, Toasted Coconut

Black & White French Toast

Black & White French Toast

$17.99

Challah French Toast • White Chocolate Sauce, Milk Chocolate Drizzle, a Good Pretzel Dusting

Pancakes

Pancakes

$12.50
French Toast

French Toast

$12.50
Waffle

Waffle

$12.50

Apps & Small Plates

Pickle Plate

Pickle Plate

$4.99
Knish Potato

Knish Potato

$7.50
Latke Plate

Latke Plate

$13.99

2 Old School and 2 New School (your choice). Side Car of Apple Sauce & Sour Cream.

1 Single Latke

1 Single Latke

$4.50

Old School or New School (your choice). Side Car of Apple Sauce & Sour Cream.

Chopped Liver, Red Onion & Rye

Chopped Liver, Red Onion & Rye

$12.99
Rubin's Little Reubens

Rubin's Little Reubens

$9.99

3 sliders: Open-Faced Corned Beef and Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing

Straight-Up Cheddar Fries

Straight-Up Cheddar Fries

$9.99
Pastrami & Cheddar Fries

Pastrami & Cheddar Fries

$12.50

Soups

Bubbies Chicken Soup

Bubbies Chicken Soup

$6.50

Clear broth with carrots and celery. Choice of matzoh ball, egg noodle or rice

Fresh Tomato Basil

Fresh Tomato Basil

$6.99

Vegan - Tomato Puree

Sweet & Sour Cabbage Soup

Sweet & Sour Cabbage Soup

$6.99

Soup Box - 64oz

Build Your Own Soup Box 64 oz

Build Your Own Soup Box 64 oz

$19.99

Start with "Straight -up clear" broth ONLY, Choose what you want to add inside & build your own bowl in a BIG 64 oz. reusable container.

Soup Box 64 oz

Soup Box 64 oz

$27.99

Feeds 3-4 ppl

The Standards

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$17.99

ROASTED IN-HOUSE EVERY SINGLE DAY.

Pastrami

Pastrami

$17.99
Turkey

Turkey

$16.99Out of stock

Real Roasted Breast

Turkey Pastrami

Turkey Pastrami

$16.99Out of stock
Schwartzy (Smoked Beef Brisket)

Schwartzy (Smoked Beef Brisket)

$17.99

Challah Roll, a Sandwich You’ll Never Forget .

Rare Roast Beef

Rare Roast Beef

$16.50
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$17.99
Soup & Half Sandwich

Soup & Half Sandwich

$18.29

Bowl of soup and half of a deli sandwich, served with small coleslaw and pickle.

Salad & Half Sandwich

Salad & Half Sandwich

$18.29

Bowl of salad your choice and half of a deli sandwich, served with small coleslaw and pickle.

Delicatessen Specials

Rubin's Reuben

Rubin's Reuben

$18.99

Open-Faced Corned Beef & Pastrami mixed, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing with Fries.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$18.99Out of stock

Open-Faced Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Rye Bread, with Fries.

The Zenith

The Zenith

$18.99

Corned Beef and Pastrami, a Slice of Swiss, 1000 Island, Rye

#43

#43

$18.99

Corned Beef Piled High, on an Old School Latke, Smear of Sour Cream, topped with Fried Onion Strings, Twisted Challah Roll. Slaw Side.

Turkey P Martonne

Turkey P Martonne

$17.99Out of stock

Turkey PASTRAMI, Lettuce, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Avocado, Italian Dressing, on Challah

Avocado Club

Avocado Club

$17.99Out of stock

With Fries. ADD BACON or CHEESE for the same price.

Salami Valor

Salami Valor

$17.99

Perfectly Grilled Thick Pieces of Salami, Cut Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Swiss, Honey Dijon, Served on Grilled Challah with Fries

The Salami Sandwich (hot)

The Salami Sandwich (hot)

$16.99

Cut Thick & Grilled Served on the Softest Challah, Melted Swiss if you Wish. Comes With Fries.

Sawyer's Mile High

Sawyer's Mile High

$16.99Out of stock

Rare Roast Beef, Turkey, Mozzarella, Mayo, Challah. Slaw Side.

Big Salads

Chopped Chicken Salad

Chopped Chicken Salad

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Fried Wonton Noodles, Carrots, Snow Peas, Romaine, Spinach, Sprouts, Soy & Ginger Vinaigrette

Jeff Garlin's Veggie Cobb

Jeff Garlin's Veggie Cobb

$16.99

Mushrooms, Carrot, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Avocado, Sprouts

Classic Cobb

Classic Cobb

$16.99

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Turkey, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Big Caesar

Big Caesar

$13.99
Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.95
The Amazing Kale

The Amazing Kale

$15.99

Kale, Orange Wedges, Green Apples, Black Currants, Grape Tomatoes, Candied Pecans, White Cheddar and Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Chopped Vegetable Elodie

Chopped Vegetable Elodie

$15.99

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Snap Peas, Radish, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Bell Peppers, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Ginger-Miso Vinaigrette

Super Clean Veggie and Vegan

Reuben Veggie Reuben

Reuben Veggie Reuben

$16.99

Grilled Red Pepper, Grilled Portobello & Mushroom Cap,Sauerkraut, Spinach,1000, Swiss, on Rye... Served Closed Face

Eleven Impossible Burger

Eleven Impossible Burger

$16.99

Famous Impossible Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese if you wish.

Mac & Cheese Box

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$13.99

The Melt Shop

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$17.99

Angus Burger, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, 1000 Island, Dark Rye.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$17.99

Tuna Salad, Cheddar, Tomato

Grilled Cheese Box

Grilled Cheese Box

$16.99

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese. Comes on Challah Bread (no substitution) With Soup and Fries.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$17.99Out of stock

Real Roasted Turkey Breast, Swiss, 1000 Island Dressing

Moshe Cristo

Moshe Cristo

$17.99Out of stock

Ham, Real Roasted Turkey, Melted Swiss, Challah French Toast

Dip Box

Dip Box

$18.99

Roast Beef, Turkey, Turkey Pastrami or Pastrami, Melted Mozzarella, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Fries

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$14.99

Angus Steak Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Chips & Fries

Eleven Turkey Burger

Eleven Turkey Burger

$17.50

Real Turkey Breast off the Bone, a hint of Sage& Rosemary, Side Spicy Mayo Dipping Sauce, Swiss Cheese if you wish. Comes with Fries.

Mexicali Burger

Mexicali Burger

$18.50

Angus Steak Burger, Chorizo, Monterey Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Mexican Salsa

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$18.50

Angus Burger, our Blue Cheese Butter, Grilled Red Onion, Lettuce, Cracked Black Pepper

Pastrami & Egg Burger

Pastrami & Egg Burger

$18.50

Angus Steak Burger, Pastrami and a Fried Egg on top.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$16.50

Plain or Cajun Chicken Breast, with Blue Cheese Dressing on a side. Comes with Fries.

Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$4.99
Pork Sausage

Pork Sausage

$4.99
Side of Ham

Side of Ham

$4.99
Corned Beef & Pastrami Hash Side

Corned Beef & Pastrami Hash Side

$6.99

Corned Beef & Pastrami Hash. Served with a side of spicy ketchup.

Apple&Gouda Chicken Sausage

Apple&Gouda Chicken Sausage

$5.99
Tequila Habanero Chicken Sausage

Tequila Habanero Chicken Sausage

$5.99
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$2.99
House Potatoes

House Potatoes

$4.79
Delicatessen Salads

Delicatessen Salads

$5.95+
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$2.50
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.29
Cut Fruit Bowl

Cut Fruit Bowl

$4.99
POTATO Chips

POTATO Chips

$1.50
Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$3.50
Side of Spicy Ketchup

Side of Spicy Ketchup

$0.50
Side of Spicy Mayo

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50
Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50
Side of 1000 Island

Side of 1000 Island

$0.50
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$2.49

Aged Wisconsin Cheddar Sauce

Horseradish (portion for 1pp)

Horseradish (portion for 1pp)

Nibbles & Snacks

Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$2.00
Box Matzoh

Box Matzoh

$8.50
Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$3.50
POTATO Chips

POTATO Chips

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Beef Sliders

Kid's Beef Sliders

$9.99

2 Sliders. Comes with Fries and Apple Sauce.

Kid's Turkey Sliders

Kid's Turkey Sliders

$9.99

2 Sliders. Comes with Fries and Apple Sauce.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Comes with Fries and Apple Sauce.

Nino Mac'n'cheese

Nino Mac'n'cheese

$9.99

Comes with Fries and Apple Sauce.

Kid's Mickey Pancake

Kid's Mickey Pancake

$9.99

Comes with Fries and Apple Sauce.

Kid's Little Sheckle Peso Dollars Pancakes

Kid's Little Sheckle Peso Dollars Pancakes

$9.99

Comes with Fries and Apple Sauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Comes with Fries and Apple Sauce.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Comes with Fries and Apple Sauce.

Dessert

Eleven's (Very Own) Chocolate Cake

Eleven's (Very Own) Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Our Very Own 3 layer Chocolate cake

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.99
Junior's Cheesecake

Junior's Cheesecake

$9.99

Plain Junior's Cheesecake. Add Fresh Strawberries if you'd like!

Soda Jerk

Shake (pickup only)

Shake (pickup only)

$9.50

Malt (pickup only)

$9.50
ROOT BEER Float (pickup only)

ROOT BEER Float (pickup only)

$6.99
Red Pop Float (pickup only)

Red Pop Float (pickup only)

$6.99
Orange Sueño Float (pickup only)

Orange Sueño Float (pickup only)

$6.99

Purple Haze Float (pickup only)

$6.99

Green River Float (pickup only)

$6.99

Beverages

Bloody Mary Bottle (mix only no booze included)

Bloody Mary Bottle (mix only no booze included)

$12.99

11's Very Own Bloody Mary Mix (Non-Alcoholic)

Intelligentsia Cold Brew

Intelligentsia Cold Brew

$5.79
Panna Still & Pellegrino Water

Panna Still & Pellegrino Water

$3.99
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$3.25
Green River

Green River

$3.99
Bubly Sparkling Water

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.99
Dr. Brown's Sodas

Dr. Brown's Sodas

$3.99
Vernor's Ginger Ale

Vernor's Ginger Ale

$2.99
Housemade Root Beer (pickup only)

Housemade Root Beer (pickup only)

$3.99
Fancy Soda Bottles (cane sugar)

Fancy Soda Bottles (cane sugar)

$3.99
Intelligentsia Coffee (PICKUP ORDER ONLY)

Intelligentsia Coffee (PICKUP ORDER ONLY)

$3.25

Not for delivery. Pickup orders only. Thank you! :)

Coffee Pot

Coffee Pot

$29.00

{INTELLIGENSIA} 96oz SERVES 9-10 CUPS

Deli Case

Our Beautiful Deli items all sold by the pound or container to-go
Corned Beef #0.5 lb.

Corned Beef #0.5 lb.

$12.99
Corned Beef #1 lb.

Corned Beef #1 lb.

$25.99

Sliced and Served Cold.

Lean Corned Beef #1 lb.

Lean Corned Beef #1 lb.

$26.50

Sliced and Served Cold.

Lean Corned Beef #0.5 lb.

Lean Corned Beef #0.5 lb.

$13.25
Rare Roast Beef #1 lb.

Rare Roast Beef #1 lb.

$17.99
Rare Roast Beef #0.5 lb.

Rare Roast Beef #0.5 lb.

$8.99
Turkey #1 lb.

Turkey #1 lb.

$16.99Out of stock
Turkey #0.5 lb.

Turkey #0.5 lb.

$8.50Out of stock
Turkey Pastrami #1 lb.

Turkey Pastrami #1 lb.

$16.99
Turkey Pastrami #0.5 lb.

Turkey Pastrami #0.5 lb.

$8.50
Smoked Brisket #1 lb.

Smoked Brisket #1 lb.

$22.99
Smoked Brisket #0.5 lb.

Smoked Brisket #0.5 lb.

$11.50

Salami #1 lb.

$15.99
Salami #0.5 lb.

Salami #0.5 lb.

$7.99

Lox/Nova #1 lb.

$36.99
Lox/Nova #0.5 lb.

Lox/Nova #0.5 lb.

$18.50
Chopped Liver #1 lb.

Chopped Liver #1 lb.

$18.99
Chopped Liver #0.5 lb.

Chopped Liver #0.5 lb.

$9.49

Tuna Salad #1 lb.

$16.99

Tuna Salad #0.5 lb.

$8.50
Cole Slaw #1 lb.

Cole Slaw #1 lb.

$7.99
Delicatessen Salads

Delicatessen Salads

$5.95+
Cream Cheese & Spreads

Cream Cheese & Spreads

$8.00+
Cream Cheese & Spreads

Cream Cheese & Spreads

$8.00+
Swiss Cheese #1 lb.

Swiss Cheese #1 lb.

$8.99
Swiss Cheese #0.5 lb.

Swiss Cheese #0.5 lb.

$4.50
Cheddar Cheese #1 lb.

Cheddar Cheese #1 lb.

$8.99
Cheddar Cheese #0.5 lb

Cheddar Cheese #0.5 lb

$4.50
American Cheese #1 lb.

American Cheese #1 lb.

$8.99
American Cheese #0.5 lb.

American Cheese #0.5 lb.

$4.50

Bakery

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.75
Single Bagel

Single Bagel

$2.50
Loaf of Challah

Loaf of Challah

Loaf of Rye

Loaf of Rye

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls

$6.50

12 Slider Rolls

The Finest Rock Candy

The Finest Rock Candy

The Finest Rock Candy

$9.50

The Finest Rock Candy - 6 super fun sticks. Pink - Red - Light Blue - Dark Blue.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual family restaurant is the cornerstone of a great Chicago neighborhood. ELEVEN is a hybrid of our sincere respect for what family “dining rooms” used to be. We truly hope that our restaurant rekindles the feelings of true friendly “diners”—the type of quality restaurants so many of us grew up with (and still crave) which have slowly, but steadily, disappeared from our city’s street corners. Thank you for trusting us to feed you.

Website

Location

1112 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

