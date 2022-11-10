Eleven College Ave imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Eleven College Ave

69 Reviews

11 College Avenue

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

dinner entrees

Shellfish En Brodo

$39.00

Chicken and Waffles

$35.00

Duck Breast

$45.00

Osso Bucco

$42.00

Pan Roasted Halibut

$43.00

Pasta

$31.00

Prime Short Rib

$45.00

Squash Enchiladas

$27.00

Kids menu

kid Chicken Tenders

$9.00

kid side fruit

$3.00

Kids Burger

$16.00

kids butter parm noodles

$5.00

Kids Fries

$3.00

Kids grilled cheese

$6.00

kids mac

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids side Roasted Vegetables

$3.00

Kids side veggie sticks

$3.00

dessert

Fonseca Bin 27 ruby port

$12.00

Frozen custard

$9.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Poached Pear

$14.00

Boozy Sorbet

$10.00

Cereal N Brownies

$14.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Appetizers

Mushroom Toast

$15.00

Beet And Kale

$16.00

cheese plate

$21.00

Crispy Shishito & Cauliflower

$13.00

Oysters

$20.00Out of stock

Poutine

$17.00

side fries

$6.00

Simple Salad

$7.00

soup Du Jour

$9.00

Autumn Squash Salad

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy charcoal and hardwood smoked texas bbq!

Location

11 College Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Directions

Gallery
Eleven College Ave image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pastaria & Market
orange star4.0 • 709
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Andale Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
6 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
North - 133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE LOS GATOS, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc - 354 N Santa Cruz Ave
orange star4.0 • 39
354 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
The Basin
orange star4.5 • 697
14572 Big Basin Way Saratoga, CA 95070
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Gatos

Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
orange star4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
Centonove - 109 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 2,730
109 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa Los Gatos
orange star4.6 • 1,484
81 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Palms Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,262
115 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Campo Di Bocce
orange star4.3 • 788
565 University Ave Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
The Pastaria & Market
orange star4.0 • 709
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Gatos
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston