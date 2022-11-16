Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Eleven | Eleven

162 Reviews

$$

1111 W Lake St.

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CACIO E PEPE
1111 SIGNATURE BURGER
CHICKEN LOLLIPOPS

Appetizers & Sides

1111 SPICY CRAB DIP

1111 SPICY CRAB DIP

$19.00Out of stock

blue crab, celery, green bell peppers, red onions , tomatoes, artichokes, garlic, and crostini

BURRATA

BURRATA

$15.00

tomato relish (basil, cherry tomatoes, fresh garlic, chilli olive oil drizzle) garlic crostini

CHICKEN LOLLIPOPS

CHICKEN LOLLIPOPS

$12.00

BBQ rub with 1111 dipping sauce

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

garlic butter, balsalmic vinegar, parmesan cheese, house seasoned

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$12.00

grilled onions, garlic, olive oil, sea salt

KALE CAESAR SALAD

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

kale, parmesan, sun dried tomatoes, biscuit crumbles

RED PEPPER HUMMUS

RED PEPPER HUMMUS

$12.00Out of stock

pumpkin seeds, crumbled cheese , red pepper sprinkle, garlic crostini

Regular Fries

$7.00
SAUTÉED KALE

SAUTÉED KALE

$11.00

kale sautéed with garlic, aleppo, sweet onions

SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS

$12.00

cremini mushrooms, red onions, olive oil, fresh garlic

SPINACH SALAD

$15.00

maytag bleu, candied almonds, strawberry, red wine vinaigrette

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

“truff” oil, parmesan, garlic aioli

SEARED AHI TUNA

SEARED AHI TUNA

$19.00Out of stock

wasabie and hoisin BBQ drizzle, everything bagel seasoning crunch

FRIES

$10.00
ELOTE COBB SALAD

ELOTE COBB SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

pickled red onions, cotija cheese, fire roasted corn, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chili lime vinegarette

Party Wing

$12.00

Entrees

1111 JACKFRUIT SANDWICH

1111 JACKFRUIT SANDWICH

$19.00

jackfruit marinated in j.p. graziano giardiniera, crispy onions, pickles, vegan “truff” aioli, with vegan bbq sauce and a vegan roll served with fries

1111 SIGNATURE BURGER

1111 SIGNATURE BURGER

$21.00

8 oz, bacon jam, aged white cheddar, “truff” aioli, crispy kale served with fries

BONE-IN CAJUN RIB EYE

BONE-IN CAJUN RIB EYE

$59.00

30 day dry-aged bone-in 22 oz, cajun rub, house-made garlic butter, blistered vine ripened tomatoes

BUCATINI

BUCATINI

$18.00

fresh tomatoes, garlic, and basil tossed in olive oil

CACIO E PEPE

CACIO E PEPE

$22.00

Bucatini, Wild Mushrooms , Pecorino Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Smoked Olive Oil

1111 CHICKEN SANDWICH

1111 CHICKEN SANDWICH

$20.00

rattle cheddar cheese (spicy, sweet, tropical, and HOT), mayo, pickles, fried kale served with fries

LEMON BUTTER SCALLOPS

LEMON BUTTER SCALLOPS

$33.00

seared scallops, lemon butter, chili oil drizzle, mashed cauliflower, crispy cancha

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM “STEAKS”

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM “STEAKS”

$21.00

mushroom gravy, seasoned fingerling potatoes, sautéed kale

QUARTER CHICKEN

QUARTER CHICKEN

$22.00

herb, black garlic oil, heirloom vegetables, pan jus

SCOTTISH SALMON

SCOTTISH SALMON

$38.00

cajun seasoned salmon, grilled asparagus, garlic herb rice

SHRIMP N GRITS

SHRIMP N GRITS

$26.00

white grits, mascarpone, tiger shrimp, rich étouffée, chicken sausage, scallion, sunny egg

SPECIAL

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

1111 BURGER

$20.00

KALE SALAD

$15.00

FRIES

$6.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

JACKFRUIT SPECIAL

$11.11

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$11.11

TSHIRT

$40.00

Dessert

BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDIN

BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDIN

$13.00

salted caramel, rum raisin, toasted peanuts

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE A LA MODE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE A LA MODE

$9.00

chocolate chip cookie with cream cheese filling

Gelato

$12.00

Hot Coffee

$5.00

Entrees

1111 SIGNATURE BURGER

1111 SIGNATURE BURGER

$21.00

Aged Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Truff Aioli Crispy Kale , with Fries

BONE-IN CAJUN RIB EYE

BONE-IN CAJUN RIB EYE

$59.00

30 day dry-aged bone-in 22 oz, cajun rub, house-made garlic butter, blistered vine ripened tomatoes

BUCATINI

BUCATINI

$18.00

fresh tomatoes, garlic, and basil tossed in olive oil

CACIO E PEPE

CACIO E PEPE

$22.00

Bucatini, Wild Mushrooms , Pecorino Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Smoked Olive Oil

CHICKEN LOLLIPOPS

CHICKEN LOLLIPOPS

$12.00

BBQ rub with 1111 dipping sauce

1111 CHICKEN SANDWICH

1111 CHICKEN SANDWICH

$20.00

rattle cheddar cheese (spicy, sweet, tropical, and HOT), mayo, pickles, fried kale served with fries

LEMON BUTTER SCALLOPS

LEMON BUTTER SCALLOPS

$33.00

seared scallops, lemon butter, chili oil drizzle, mashed cauliflower, crispy cancha

QUARTER CHICKEN

QUARTER CHICKEN

$22.00

Herb, Black Garlic Oil, Potatoes, Heirloom Vegetables, Pan Jus

SCOTTISH SALMON

SCOTTISH SALMON

$38.00

cajun seasoned salmon, grilled asparagus, garlic herb rice

SHRIMP N GRITS

SHRIMP N GRITS

$26.00

Anson Mills White Grits, Mascarpone, Tiger Shrimp, Rich Etouffee, Chicken Sausage, Scallion

Vegetarian

1111 JACKFRUIT SANDWICH

1111 JACKFRUIT SANDWICH

$19.00

jackfruit marinated in j.p. graziano giardiniera, crispy onions, pickles, vegan “truff” aioli, with vegan bbq sauce and a vegan roll served with fries

KALE CAESAR SALAD

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

kale, parmesan, sun dried tomatoes, biscuit crumbles

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM “STEAKS”

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM “STEAKS”

$21.00

mushroom gravy, seasoned fingerling potatoes, sautéed kale

SPINACH SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

maytag bleu, candied almonds, strawberry, red wine vinaigrette

ELOTE COBB SALAD

ELOTE COBB SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

pickled red onions, cotija cheese, fire roasted corn, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chili lime vinegarette

Sides

1111 SPICY CRAB DIP

1111 SPICY CRAB DIP

$19.00Out of stock

blue crab, celery, green bell peppers, red onions , tomatoes, artichokes, garlic, and crostini

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

garlic butter, balsalmic vinegar, parmesan cheese, house seasoned

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$12.00

shallots, garlic, olive oil, sea salt

SAUTÉED KALE

SAUTÉED KALE

$11.00

kale sautéed with garlic, aleppo, shallots and mushrooms

SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS

$12.00

cremini mushrooms, red onions, olive oil, fresh garlic

TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

Parmesan and Truffle

Dessert

BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDIN

BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDIN

$13.00

Salted Caramel, Rum Raisin, Creme Anglaise, Toasted Peanuts

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE A LA MODE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE A LA MODE

$9.00

chocolate chip cookie with cream cheese filling

Beer / Cocktails

When purchasing you must be 21 years of age and show proof before receiving beer or wine.

Old Fashioned 16oz to-go kit

$35.00

bourbon, demerara, bitters, orange

Old Fashioned 32oz to-go kit

$55.00

bourbon, demerara, bitters, orange

Moscow Mule 16oz to-go kit

$35.00

monkey in paradise vodka, ginger, simple syrup, lime

Moscow Mule 32oz to-go kit

$55.00

monkey in paradise vodka, ginger, simple syrup, lime

Punch ‘19 16oz to-go kit

Punch ‘19 16oz to-go kit

$35.00

Bounty White & Dark Rum, Pepper Syrup, Marasca Fusion, Lime

Punch ‘19 32oz to-go kit

Punch ‘19 32oz to-go kit

$55.00

Bounty White & Dark Rum, Pepper Syrup, Marasca Fusion, Lime

Blushing Gimlet 16oz to-go kit

$35.00

gin, pomegranate grenadine, lime

Blushing Gimlet 32oz to-go kit

$55.00

gin, pomegranate grenadine, lime

Mezcal Margarita 16oz to-go kit

$35.00

banhez mezcal, orange liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice, orange peel

Mezcal Margarita 32oz to-go kit

$55.00

banhez mezcal, orange liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice, orange peel

Paloma 16oz to-go kit

$35.00

mico tequila anejo, simple syrup, aperitif, grapefruit, lime

Paloma 32oz to-go kit

$55.00

mico tequila anejo, simple syrup, aperitif, grapefruit, lime

Miller Highlife

$5.00

Revolution: EVERY DAY-HERO IPA

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Coconut

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar-free

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

ELEVEN|ELEVEN is a project rooted in the best food and wine we can get our hands on in Chicago cultivated by creative individuals that draw inspiration from the local music, art, and fashion scenes to engage all of your senses at once. Our aim is to deliver fun, thoughtful food paired alongside wines from some of the best under-the-radar farmers & winemakers in a dynamic, yet comfortable setting. Warm, neighborhood hospitality & an eclectic, funky playlist paints this picture. While food & wine is the foundation of what we do, we also aim to deliver experiences in our space ranging from music, photography, and more. Food, wine, and art inspires us

Website

Location

1111 W Lake St., Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Eleven | Eleven image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marvin's Food & Fuel
orange star4.2 • 170
954 w Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Bar Takito - West Loop
orange star4.2 • 2,502
952 West Lake Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
orange star4.3 • 151
205 N Peoria Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
The Publican
orange star4.5 • 1,066
837 W. Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Rebel & Rye
orange star4.6 • 42
726 W. Grand Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Boqueria - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
811 W. Fulton St. Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Kuma's Corner - West Loop
orange star4.5 • 3,548
852 W Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Gaijin Chicago
orange star4.5 • 3,151
950 W LAKE ST Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Bar Siena - West Loop
orange star4.3 • 2,991
832 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Chicago Waffles - Madison
orange star4.1 • 1,873
1104 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Beer, Bacon, & Sausage!
orange star4.0 • 1,784
1415 W. Randolph Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Saigon Sisters - French Market
orange star4.2 • 1,656
131 N. Clinton Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston