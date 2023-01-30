Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eleven Twenty Espresso and Waffle Bar

No reviews yet

403 Constant Friendship Boulevard

Bel Air South, MD 21009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Waffles

Liege Waffle

$5.50Out of stock

Authentic Belgian yeast waffle with caramelized pearl sugar

Hot Coffee

Doppio

$3.50

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.75

Latte

$4.75+

Americano 12oz

$4.00

Mocha

$5.25+

Cold Coffee

Iced Latte 16oz

$5.25

Iced Toasted Pistachio Oatmilk Shaken 16oz

$5.75

Iced Mocha 16oz

$5.75

Iced Americano 16oz

$4.00

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$5.75

Hot Tea (16oz)

Chamomile

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Elderberry

$3.00

Ginger

$3.00

Ginger Geranium

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Lemon Tumeric

$3.00

London Fog

$4.00

Mystic Mint

$3.00

Saffron Bitter

$3.25

Cold Drinks (16oz)

Iced Golden Tumeric Latte

$5.50

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Botanical Refresher: Butterfly Pea Flower Limeade

$6.00

Strawberry Matcha

$6.00

Apple Chai Latte

$5.50

Botanical Refresher: Hibiscus Mulberry Mangosteen

$6.00

Hot Drinks (12oz)

Hot Dulce de Leche

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Chai Latte

$5.00

Hot Apple Chai Cider

$5.00

Hot Golden Tumeric Latte

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:45 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:45 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:45 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:45 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:45 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:45 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:45 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
