Elevenses Fresh Table & Bar 328 Laskin Road

Popular Items

Free Range Chicken Salad Sandwich
Fresh Free Range Egg Salad
The California

Community Plates

Lord Buttermilk's Biscuit Board

$11.00

3 Biscuits served with whipped butter, hot garlic thyme butter and blueberry jam.

Toutine

$17.00

Garlic parm white truffle tater tots, *sunny side up free range egg, twice smoked bacon, maple bourbon sage sausage gravy, shredded white cheddar cheese (GF)

Donut Holes

$10.00

House made doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with bourbon salted cream cheese icing and Caribbean rum caramel

Cinnamon Buns

$14.00

Cinnamon buns baked fresh this morning and served our way with bourbon salted cream cheese icing

Blueberry Scones

$12.00

Classics

Elevenses Classic

$23.00

*Free range eggs, twice smoked bacon, english banger sausage, black pudding, english baked beans, flame charred tomato and forest mushroom medley (oyster, shitake, crimini)

Maple Bourbon Sage Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Nitrate free sage breakfast sausage, bourbon black tea maple syrup, sage, local whole milk, salt & pepper over warm flakey biscuits

New York Steak & Eggs

$23.00

Cast Iron 6 oz grass feed *NY Strip cooked to temp, 2 free range *eggs any way, grilled potatos or garlic parm truffle tots

Free Range Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

Tea brined free range chicken breast and thigh and friied, bourbon black tea maple syrup, rosemary waffles, garlic thyme hot honey butter

Tall Stack Pancakes

$18.00

Classic 4 stack of your choice: traditional, blueberry or chocolote chunk, generously buttered and served with warm bourbon black tea maple syrup, 2 free range *eggs any way you like them

Royal Brioche French Toast

$19.00

French brioche dipped in our secret batter, rolled with granola and griddled to perfection, topped with fresh berries, creme anglaise drizzle and dusted with powdered sugar table-side

Princess Anne Fresh Waffles

$19.00

2 Fresh Elevenses herbed, blueberry or strawberry & cream waffles topped with whipped butter, & dusted with powdered sugar tableside with your choice of twice smoked bacon, english banger sausage or nitrate free sage breakfast sausage (add a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream for $1.99)

Omelettes & Toasts

The California

$18.00

Four free range *eggs open-face omelette, crispy twice smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, heirlooom cherry tomatoes, avocado, and creme friache. Served with choice of toast, roasted potatoes or garlic parm white truffe tater tots (GF without toast)

La Florentina' Omelette

$25.00

Four free-range *eggs open-faced omelet with shrimp, spinach, castelvetrano olive, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with a choice of toast, roasted potatoes, or garlic parm white truffle tater tots (GF without the toast)

Prosciutto Omelette

$26.00

Four free-range *eggs open-faced omelet with goat cheese, asparagus, tomato jam, and roasted red peppers wrapped in prosciutto. Served with a choice of toast, roasted potatoes, or garlic parm white truffle tater tots (GF without the toast)

Tarragon Omelette

$17.00

Four free-range *eggs open-face omelet, spinach tossed in lemon balsamic oil, chèvre goat cheese, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh tarragon, and chives. Served with choice of toast, rooasted potatoes or garlic parm white trufffle tater tots (GF without the toast)

Classic Royal Toad in the Hole

$18.00

Sourdough, free range *egg, english sausage or hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, mushroom mix, rosemary salt, micro greens

Norwegian Toast

$26.00

Rustic Italian, Norwegain smoked *salmon, cream cheese, capers, lemon, dill with Italian bread.

Cado Smashed Toast

$22.00

Sourdough topped with free range poached *egg, heirloom cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh lime and feta cheese. Add house twice smoked bacon $3.95

Benedicts

Poached Free-Range eggs, English muffin, prosciutto, crispy black pepper smoked bacon & house-made hollandaise.

Elevenses Benedict

$22.00

Poached Free-Range eggs, English muffin, prosciutto, crispy black pepper smoked bacon & house-made hollandaise.

La Florentina' Benedict

$30.00

Poached free-range eggs with grilled shrimp, spinach, Castel Vetrano olives, English mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & house-made hollandaise.

Norwegian Benedict

$24.00

Poached free-range eggs, English muffin, Norweigian smoked salmon, spinach, English mushrooms, tomato, house-made hollandaise, & fresh dill.

Brekky Sandwhiches

Royal Eggwhich

$19.00

Scrambled free range *eggs, twice smoked bacon, smashed avocado, tomato, spring mix, white cheddar cheese, black garlic basil aioli, rustic bread. Served with roasted potatoes or garlic parm white truffle tater tots.

Yorkshire Crispy Chx Biscuit

$16.00

Fried free range herbed chicken thigh on warm flakey biscuit topped with Elevenses rosemary honey drizzle, served with choice of roasted potatoes or garlic parm white truffle tater tots - ADD free range *egg and cheese $4

Laskin Royal Croissant

$16.00

Prosciutto, 3 large free-range, scrambled eggs, melted white cheddar, with carmelized onions on a butter croissant.

Lunch Sandwiches

Herbed Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Herbed aioli, pickled onion, celery, red onion, pickle relish, and fresh lemon & served on sourdough.

Fresh Free Range Egg Salad

$13.00

free range *egg, pickled onion, dijon, & fresh dill on sourdough.

Yorkshire Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

Fried free range chicken thigh, queens sauce, english pickles on brioche texas toast. Served with fries or garlic parm white trufffle tater tots

Twice Smoked BLT

$23.00

Twice smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, black garlic basil aioli, on sourdough and served with a choice of fries or garlic parm white truffle tater tots (Add: Avocado $2 or *egg)

Free Range Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Free-range herb-roasted chicken, tomato, mixed greens, root vegetables, black garlic basil aioli on sourdough.

Bowls

Mediteranean Bowl

$25.00

Poached free-range *egg, rosemary honey roasted sweet potato, shaved parmesan, black Italian olive, spinach, roasted tomatoes, jumbo shrimp, feta cheese, and lemon dill aioli. It was served with a side of warmed garlic parmesan pita.

Hash Bowl

$18.00

Rosemary honey roasted sweet potato, lemon herbed pulled chicken, charred scallons, pickled onion, served with greens and fermented garlic thyme hot sauce. (Add free range fried egg - $3)

Warm Mushroom Bowl

$17.00

Salads

Forrest Mushroom Salad

$18.00

Fresh mixed greens, roasted asparagus, sauted oyster, shitake, crimini mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, pecans and house made balsamic vinaigrette (add herb roasted pulled chicken breast- $3.95 Add griddled tofu- $3.50) (V, GF)

Decon. Blk Garlic Parm. CZR

$14.00

Fresh black kale, parmesan, *caesar dressing, garlic olive oil croutons

Strawberry Spinach

$15.00

Fresh spinach, fresh strawberries, walnut, goat cheese, fresh mint and house made balsamic vinaigrette (V, GF)

Buckingham Garden Chop

$19.00

Fresh romaine, prosciutto, black italian olive, tomato, pickled onion, garlic olive oil croutons, house made fresh ranch (GF without croutons)

Crown Salad Cold Plate

$23.00

Free range *egg, tuna and free range chicken salads serverd with mixed greens, fresh citrus, lemon shallot vinaigrette, heirlooom cherry tomato, pickled onion served with garlic parmesan pita

Veg & Vegan

Tumeric Estate Grain Bowl

$14.00

Choice of grain (quinoa or brown rice), Vegan Parmesan, hummus, ground turmeric, kale/spinach, lemon olive oil, avocado, black garlic, and carrot bacon (Vegan, GF)

Local Breads

Brioche Toast

$4.25

Croissant W/ Whipped & Butter

$9.00

English Muffin

$4.25

Fresh English Biscuit

$4.25

Sourdough Toast

$4.25

Toasted Banana Bread

$4.25

Wheat Toast

$4.25

White Rustic Italian Toast

$4.25

Kids Menu

Jr Toad in Hole

$10.00

Free range *egg, nitrate free sausage or twice smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese

Prince Eggwich Jr

$11.00

Royal Bread CHX Tendi's

$14.00

3 free range chicken tenders served with house made fresh ranch. Served with fries, garlic parmesan white tuffle tater tots, or fresh fruit

Royal Kids

$11.00

One scrambled free range *egg, one piece of twice smoked bacon, roasted potatoes, garlic parm white truffle tater tots or toast (GF)

White Cheddar Grl Cheese

$10.00

White cheddar cheese on sourdough. Served with fries, garlic parmesan white truffle tater tots, or fresh fruit

Desserts

Toasted Banana Bread Fosters

$9.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$8.00

Petit Four & Macaroon Plate

$12.00

Afternoon Tea

Elevenses Afternoon Tea

$35.00+

Add-Ons

Banana (1)

$2.00

Beans (4oz)

$12.00

Black Garlic Aioli (2oz)

$0.75

Caribbean Rum Caramel (2oz)

$1.00

Cinna Bun (1)

$7.00

Cream Cheese Icing (2oz)

$2.00

Creme Anglaise (2oz)

$3.00

Creme Fraiche (2oz)

$1.50

Dill Aioli (2oz)

$1.50

Extra Cheese (2oz)

$3.00

Extra Hummus (2oz)

$2.00

Extra Jam (2oz)

$1.50

Extra Pita (8)

$4.00

Fresh Berry Cup

$10.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$12.00

Maple Syrup (4oz)

$6.00

Orange (1)

$2.00

Hollandaise

$4.00

Pancake (1)

$6.00

Asparagus (8)

$7.00

Pickled Onions (2oz)

$1.50

Apple (1)

$2.00

Preserved Lemons (2oz)

$2.00

Rice (4oz)

$5.00

Quinoa (4oz)

$5.00

Roasted Chicken (4oz)

$8.00

Roasted Tomatoes

$5.00

Salad Dressing (2oz)

$1.50

Sausage Gravy (4oz)

$3.00

Sauteed Greens

$7.00

Shrimp (5)

$15.00

Side Nuts (2oz)

$3.00

Smoked Salmon (2oz)

$7.00

Sorrel Pesto (2oz)

$4.00

Steak (6oz)

$15.00

Sweet Potatoes (4oz)

$5.00

Truffle Oil (2oz)

$5.00

Waffle (1)

$12.00

Whipped Butter (2oz)

$2.00

Extra Egg (1)

$2.00

Sides

Toast with Butter & Jam

$6.50

Two Free Range Eggs

$6.00

Whole Fresh Avocado

$6.00

Assorted Fresh Fruit Cup

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Garlic Parm White Truffle Tots

$6.00

Mixed Greens w/ Balsamic

$6.00

Side Twice Smoked Bacon

$9.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

English Banger Sausage

$9.00

Forrest Mushroom Medley

$8.00Out of stock

Nitrate Free Breakfast Sausage

$7.00

Side Maple Bourbon Sausage Gravy

$8.00

NON-ALC

4 Cup French Press

$13.00

Caffe Americano

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Classic Latte

$7.00

Dirty Chai

$8.00

Lavender Latte

$8.00

Mocha Latte

$8.00

Vanilla Latte

$8.00

Single Shot Espresso

$4.00

Double Shot Espresso

$7.00

Italian Gourmet Coffee Cup

$6.00

Artisan Nitro Black Coffee

$11.00

Nitro Hibiscus Tea

$11.00

Rotating Cold Brew

$11.00

FP Orange

$8.00

FP Blood Orange

$10.00

FP Grapefruit

$9.00

CP Apple

$7.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Fresh Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Spiced Apple Cider

$7.00

Virgin Bloody

$7.00

Classic Lemonade

$6.00

Limeade

$7.00

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$7.00

Almond

$6.00

Oat

$6.00

Whole

$5.00

Berry Bondi

$8.00

Strawberry Banana

$8.00

Lord Peanut Butter

$8.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$9.00

Acqua Panna Spring Water

$8.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Blueberry Soda

$5.00

Coconut Water

$8.00

Red Bull

$7.00

RB Sugar Free

$7.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Kombucha

$10.00

English Breakfast

$7.00Out of stock

Earl Grey

$7.00

Organic Chamomile

$7.00

Yaupon

$7.00

Jasmine Dragon Pearls

$7.00

Blondie

$7.00

Moroccan Mint

$7.00

Lavender Delight

$7.00

Hibiscus

$7.00

London Fog

$7.00

Blondie

$24.00

Earl Grey

$24.00

English Breakfast

$24.00Out of stock

Hibiscus

$24.00

Jasmine Dragon Pearls

$24.00

Lavender Delight

$24.00

London Fog

$24.00

Moroccan Mint

$24.00

Organic Chamomile

$24.00

Yaupon

$24.00

Green Queen

$7.00

Juice Flight

$22.00

Pineapple Express

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Elevenses Hour Bloody Mary

$15.00

3 Olives, Ashburn's bloody mix, lime juice, maple old bay rim, twice smoked maple old bay bacon, celery, heirloom tomato, gherkin pickle

The Bloody Marianne

$16.00

Bulleit bourbon, Ashburn's bloody mix, lime juice, lacto fermented hot sauce, rosemary salt and maple bourbon rim and garnished with a celery stalk, twice smoked maple old bay bacon, spear of a celery, heirloom cherry tomato, gherkin pickle

The Bloody Maria

$16.00

Lunazul tequila, Ashburn's bloody mix, fresh celery, gherkin, heirloom cherry tomotao, bacon, maple tajin rim

Elevensosa

$10.00

Fresh pressed orange juice, St. Kilda Brut

Blood Orange Mimosa

$15.00

High Court Grapefruit Mimosa

$12.00

Seasonal Mimosa

$12.00

Fresh pressed blood orange, St. Kilda Brut

Queens Crown Mimosa

$10.00

Fresh pressed pineapple, St. Kilda Brut

Red Cranberry Mimosa

$11.00

Elevenses Mimosa Flight

$22.00

A mini version of each of our mimosas

Royal Mimosa Tree for 4

$35.00

Royal Mimosa Tree for 6

$55.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Blackberry Basil Bourbon Smash

$15.00

Bulleit bourbon, fresh basil, fresh lime, fresh blackberries, agave nectar, soda, basil garnish

Brekky Breakfast Shot

$15.00

Brekky Old Fashioned

$16.00

Bulleit Rye, orange bitters, dash of cold brew, maple syrup, orange zest, natural cherry, maple brown sugar espresso rim

British Sloe Gin Fizz

$8.00

Plymouth Sloe gin, fresh pressed lemon, agave nectar, soda, dehydrated lemon wheel

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Elevenses Aperol Paloma

$15.00

Fresh pressed grapefruit, Blanco Tequila, Agave, and Aperol shaken and strained over a big cube of ice

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lavender Gin Ricky

$11.00

Gordon's London Dry gin, lavender syrup, fresh pressed lime, soda, dehydrated lime wheel

Manhattan On The Rock

$20.00

Bulleit Rye, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, luxardo cherry, lemon zest

Queens Maple Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Crown Royal Canadien Whiskey, fresh-pressed lemon and lime, maple syrup, candied lemon slice, fresh rosemary

The Royal Bird

$18.00

Simple Rye Old Fashioned

$16.00

Bulleit Rye bourbon, angostura bitters, agave nectar, natural cherry, orange zest

Smoked Tequila Negroni

$17.00

Royal Valencia Orange Crush

$11.00

Three Olives Orange English vodka, fresh-squeezed valencia orange juice, all-natural triple sec, splash of soda, dehydrated blood orange slice

Pea Flower Crush

$11.00

High Court Grapefruit Crush

$15.00

Square One Botanical vodka, fresh-squeezed pink grapefruit juice, organic agave nectar, splash of soda, dehydrated grapefruit slice, fresh rosemary

3 Berry Crush

$15.00

Three Olives vodka, agave nectar, freshly muddled raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, soda, & fresh pressed lemon

Blood Orange Crush

$17.00

Strawberry Lemon Mojito

$13.00

Bacardi Superior rum, fresh mint, fresh lemon, fresh strawberry, agave nectar, splash of sprite

Blueberry Lavender Mojito

$13.00

Bacardi Superior rum, fresh mint, fresh lime, fresh blueberry, lavender syrup, soda, fresh lavender, dehydrated lime wheel

Brekky Margarita

$15.00

Royal Hibiscus Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Fresh Pressed Margarita

$13.00

Blood Orange Flathead

$16.00

Classic Mojito

$11.00

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Appletini

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Fresh Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Martini

$14.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

SPIRITS

House Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolut

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Effen Blood Orange

$11.00

Three Olives Citrus

$9.00

Three Olives Orange

$9.00

Ketel Rose

$11.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso

$9.00

Van Gogh Vanilla

$10.00

House Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Bulldog

$9.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Boodles

$10.00

House Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Flor De Caña 12 Year Rum

$13.00

Gosling's Black Rum

$9.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$9.00

Meyers Silver

$11.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Rumhaven Coconut Rum

$9.00

House Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$22.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$10.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$11.00

Cincoro Anejo

$53.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Union Uno Mezcal

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$25.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Breckenridge

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye Bourbon

$13.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Discretion

$17.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$22.00

House Bourbon

$8.00

House Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Winter

$9.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek 9 Year

$14.00

Knob Creek Maple

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Old Cavalier

$35.00

Pendelton Midnight

$13.00

Whistlepig Small Batch Rye

$37.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Dewar's White

$10.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Macallan 15 Double Cask

$57.00

Monkey Shoulder Malt

$13.00

Apple Pucker Liquor

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Butterscotch Liquor

$7.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$13.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua Coffee Liquor

$10.00

Peach Schnapps Liquor

$7.00

St. Germain

$14.00

Campari

$7.00

BEER

Devil's Backbone Juicy Magic IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$9.00

Downeast Cider

$11.00

Pacifico Lager

$9.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$10.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

El Guapo

$7.00

Old Bust Head Caramel Macchiato

$9.00

Devil's BB Vienna Lager

$8.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Yuengling

$7.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$7.00Out of stock

WINE

Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio GLS

$11.00

Belle Glos Balade GLS

$18.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$15.00

Diatom Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

Landmark Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir GLS

$13.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir GLS

$15.00

Quilt Napa Valley Chardonnay GLS

$18.00

Quilt Red Blend GLS

$19.00

St. Kilda Brut Cuvee GLS

$9.00

Villa Maria Earth Garden GLS

$13.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio GLS

$14.00

St. Kilda Brut Cuvee BTL

$35.00

Zardetto Prosecco BTL

$10.00

Domaine LaFage BTL

$50.00

Segura Viudas Herdad Reserve BTL

$72.00

Gusbourne, Blanc de Blancs BTL

$120.00

Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label BTL

$145.00

Nicholas Feuillatte Palmes d'Or BTL

$250.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$300.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio BTL

$44.00

Villa Maria Earth Garden Savignon Blanc BTL

$52.00

Landmark Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Diatom Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Quilt Napa Valley Chardonnay BTL

$72.00

Bottega Oro Rosa (187ml) BTL

$12.00

Bottega Oro Rosa BTL

$84.00

Chandon Brut Rose BTL

$65.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$52.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$60.00

Belle Glos Balade BTL

$70.00

Quilt Red Blend BTL

$72.00

Quilt Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$243.00

TO-GO ONLY

Bubbles on The Beach

$45.00

Bud Light TG

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Elevenses, we embrace and encourage the idea — endorsed by royals and hobbits alike — of a midday break to treat and center yourself. Our fresh menu options give you the fuel your body craves along with delicious indulgences you want and deserve. And it’s all served in an atmosphere where relaxation and a feeling of wellbeing reign supreme.

Website

Location

328 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

