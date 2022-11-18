- Home
Elevenses Fresh Table & Bar 328 Laskin Road
328 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Community Plates
Lord Buttermilk's Biscuit Board
3 Biscuits served with whipped butter, hot garlic thyme butter and blueberry jam.
Toutine
Garlic parm white truffle tater tots, *sunny side up free range egg, twice smoked bacon, maple bourbon sage sausage gravy, shredded white cheddar cheese (GF)
Donut Holes
House made doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with bourbon salted cream cheese icing and Caribbean rum caramel
Cinnamon Buns
Cinnamon buns baked fresh this morning and served our way with bourbon salted cream cheese icing
Blueberry Scones
Classics
Elevenses Classic
*Free range eggs, twice smoked bacon, english banger sausage, black pudding, english baked beans, flame charred tomato and forest mushroom medley (oyster, shitake, crimini)
Maple Bourbon Sage Biscuits & Gravy
Nitrate free sage breakfast sausage, bourbon black tea maple syrup, sage, local whole milk, salt & pepper over warm flakey biscuits
New York Steak & Eggs
Cast Iron 6 oz grass feed *NY Strip cooked to temp, 2 free range *eggs any way, grilled potatos or garlic parm truffle tots
Free Range Chicken & Waffles
Tea brined free range chicken breast and thigh and friied, bourbon black tea maple syrup, rosemary waffles, garlic thyme hot honey butter
Tall Stack Pancakes
Classic 4 stack of your choice: traditional, blueberry or chocolote chunk, generously buttered and served with warm bourbon black tea maple syrup, 2 free range *eggs any way you like them
Royal Brioche French Toast
French brioche dipped in our secret batter, rolled with granola and griddled to perfection, topped with fresh berries, creme anglaise drizzle and dusted with powdered sugar table-side
Princess Anne Fresh Waffles
2 Fresh Elevenses herbed, blueberry or strawberry & cream waffles topped with whipped butter, & dusted with powdered sugar tableside with your choice of twice smoked bacon, english banger sausage or nitrate free sage breakfast sausage (add a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream for $1.99)
Omelettes & Toasts
The California
Four free range *eggs open-face omelette, crispy twice smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, heirlooom cherry tomatoes, avocado, and creme friache. Served with choice of toast, roasted potatoes or garlic parm white truffe tater tots (GF without toast)
La Florentina' Omelette
Four free-range *eggs open-faced omelet with shrimp, spinach, castelvetrano olive, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with a choice of toast, roasted potatoes, or garlic parm white truffle tater tots (GF without the toast)
Prosciutto Omelette
Four free-range *eggs open-faced omelet with goat cheese, asparagus, tomato jam, and roasted red peppers wrapped in prosciutto. Served with a choice of toast, roasted potatoes, or garlic parm white truffle tater tots (GF without the toast)
Tarragon Omelette
Four free-range *eggs open-face omelet, spinach tossed in lemon balsamic oil, chèvre goat cheese, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh tarragon, and chives. Served with choice of toast, rooasted potatoes or garlic parm white trufffle tater tots (GF without the toast)
Classic Royal Toad in the Hole
Sourdough, free range *egg, english sausage or hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, mushroom mix, rosemary salt, micro greens
Norwegian Toast
Rustic Italian, Norwegain smoked *salmon, cream cheese, capers, lemon, dill with Italian bread.
Cado Smashed Toast
Sourdough topped with free range poached *egg, heirloom cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh lime and feta cheese. Add house twice smoked bacon $3.95
Benedicts
Elevenses Benedict
Poached Free-Range eggs, English muffin, prosciutto, crispy black pepper smoked bacon & house-made hollandaise.
La Florentina' Benedict
Poached free-range eggs with grilled shrimp, spinach, Castel Vetrano olives, English mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & house-made hollandaise.
Norwegian Benedict
Poached free-range eggs, English muffin, Norweigian smoked salmon, spinach, English mushrooms, tomato, house-made hollandaise, & fresh dill.
Brekky Sandwhiches
Royal Eggwhich
Scrambled free range *eggs, twice smoked bacon, smashed avocado, tomato, spring mix, white cheddar cheese, black garlic basil aioli, rustic bread. Served with roasted potatoes or garlic parm white truffle tater tots.
Yorkshire Crispy Chx Biscuit
Fried free range herbed chicken thigh on warm flakey biscuit topped with Elevenses rosemary honey drizzle, served with choice of roasted potatoes or garlic parm white truffle tater tots - ADD free range *egg and cheese $4
Laskin Royal Croissant
Prosciutto, 3 large free-range, scrambled eggs, melted white cheddar, with carmelized onions on a butter croissant.
Lunch Sandwiches
Herbed Tuna Sandwich
Herbed aioli, pickled onion, celery, red onion, pickle relish, and fresh lemon & served on sourdough.
Fresh Free Range Egg Salad
free range *egg, pickled onion, dijon, & fresh dill on sourdough.
Yorkshire Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried free range chicken thigh, queens sauce, english pickles on brioche texas toast. Served with fries or garlic parm white trufffle tater tots
Twice Smoked BLT
Twice smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, black garlic basil aioli, on sourdough and served with a choice of fries or garlic parm white truffle tater tots (Add: Avocado $2 or *egg)
Free Range Chicken Salad Sandwich
Free-range herb-roasted chicken, tomato, mixed greens, root vegetables, black garlic basil aioli on sourdough.
Bowls
Mediteranean Bowl
Poached free-range *egg, rosemary honey roasted sweet potato, shaved parmesan, black Italian olive, spinach, roasted tomatoes, jumbo shrimp, feta cheese, and lemon dill aioli. It was served with a side of warmed garlic parmesan pita.
Hash Bowl
Rosemary honey roasted sweet potato, lemon herbed pulled chicken, charred scallons, pickled onion, served with greens and fermented garlic thyme hot sauce. (Add free range fried egg - $3)
Warm Mushroom Bowl
Salads
Forrest Mushroom Salad
Fresh mixed greens, roasted asparagus, sauted oyster, shitake, crimini mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, pecans and house made balsamic vinaigrette (add herb roasted pulled chicken breast- $3.95 Add griddled tofu- $3.50) (V, GF)
Decon. Blk Garlic Parm. CZR
Fresh black kale, parmesan, *caesar dressing, garlic olive oil croutons
Strawberry Spinach
Fresh spinach, fresh strawberries, walnut, goat cheese, fresh mint and house made balsamic vinaigrette (V, GF)
Buckingham Garden Chop
Fresh romaine, prosciutto, black italian olive, tomato, pickled onion, garlic olive oil croutons, house made fresh ranch (GF without croutons)
Crown Salad Cold Plate
Free range *egg, tuna and free range chicken salads serverd with mixed greens, fresh citrus, lemon shallot vinaigrette, heirlooom cherry tomato, pickled onion served with garlic parmesan pita
Veg & Vegan
Local Breads
Kids Menu
Jr Toad in Hole
Free range *egg, nitrate free sausage or twice smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese
Prince Eggwich Jr
Royal Bread CHX Tendi's
3 free range chicken tenders served with house made fresh ranch. Served with fries, garlic parmesan white tuffle tater tots, or fresh fruit
Royal Kids
One scrambled free range *egg, one piece of twice smoked bacon, roasted potatoes, garlic parm white truffle tater tots or toast (GF)
White Cheddar Grl Cheese
White cheddar cheese on sourdough. Served with fries, garlic parmesan white truffle tater tots, or fresh fruit
Desserts
Afternoon Tea
Add-Ons
Banana (1)
Beans (4oz)
Black Garlic Aioli (2oz)
Caribbean Rum Caramel (2oz)
Cinna Bun (1)
Cream Cheese Icing (2oz)
Creme Anglaise (2oz)
Creme Fraiche (2oz)
Dill Aioli (2oz)
Extra Cheese (2oz)
Extra Hummus (2oz)
Extra Jam (2oz)
Extra Pita (8)
Fresh Berry Cup
Fried Chicken Breast
Maple Syrup (4oz)
Orange (1)
Hollandaise
Pancake (1)
Asparagus (8)
Pickled Onions (2oz)
Apple (1)
Preserved Lemons (2oz)
Rice (4oz)
Quinoa (4oz)
Roasted Chicken (4oz)
Roasted Tomatoes
Salad Dressing (2oz)
Sausage Gravy (4oz)
Sauteed Greens
Shrimp (5)
Side Nuts (2oz)
Smoked Salmon (2oz)
Sorrel Pesto (2oz)
Steak (6oz)
Sweet Potatoes (4oz)
Truffle Oil (2oz)
Waffle (1)
Whipped Butter (2oz)
Extra Egg (1)
Sides
Toast with Butter & Jam
Two Free Range Eggs
Whole Fresh Avocado
Assorted Fresh Fruit Cup
Roasted Potatoes
Garlic Parm White Truffle Tots
Mixed Greens w/ Balsamic
Side Twice Smoked Bacon
Hand Cut Fries
English Banger Sausage
Forrest Mushroom Medley
Nitrate Free Breakfast Sausage
Side Maple Bourbon Sausage Gravy
NON-ALC
4 Cup French Press
Caffe Americano
Cappuccino
Classic Latte
Dirty Chai
Lavender Latte
Mocha Latte
Vanilla Latte
Single Shot Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Italian Gourmet Coffee Cup
Artisan Nitro Black Coffee
Nitro Hibiscus Tea
Rotating Cold Brew
FP Orange
FP Blood Orange
FP Grapefruit
CP Apple
Cranberry
Fresh Pineapple Juice
Spiced Apple Cider
Virgin Bloody
Classic Lemonade
Limeade
Strawberry Mint Lemonade
Almond
Oat
Whole
Berry Bondi
Strawberry Banana
Lord Peanut Butter
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Tonic
Soda Water
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Acqua Panna Spring Water
Ginger Beer
Root Beer
Blueberry Soda
Coconut Water
Red Bull
RB Sugar Free
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Kombucha
English Breakfast
Earl Grey
Organic Chamomile
Yaupon
Jasmine Dragon Pearls
Blondie
Moroccan Mint
Lavender Delight
Hibiscus
London Fog
Green Queen
Juice Flight
Pineapple Express
COCKTAILS
Elevenses Hour Bloody Mary
3 Olives, Ashburn's bloody mix, lime juice, maple old bay rim, twice smoked maple old bay bacon, celery, heirloom tomato, gherkin pickle
The Bloody Marianne
Bulleit bourbon, Ashburn's bloody mix, lime juice, lacto fermented hot sauce, rosemary salt and maple bourbon rim and garnished with a celery stalk, twice smoked maple old bay bacon, spear of a celery, heirloom cherry tomato, gherkin pickle
The Bloody Maria
Lunazul tequila, Ashburn's bloody mix, fresh celery, gherkin, heirloom cherry tomotao, bacon, maple tajin rim
Elevensosa
Fresh pressed orange juice, St. Kilda Brut
Blood Orange Mimosa
High Court Grapefruit Mimosa
Seasonal Mimosa
Fresh pressed blood orange, St. Kilda Brut
Queens Crown Mimosa
Fresh pressed pineapple, St. Kilda Brut
Red Cranberry Mimosa
Elevenses Mimosa Flight
A mini version of each of our mimosas
Royal Mimosa Tree for 4
Royal Mimosa Tree for 6
Aperol Spritz
Blackberry Basil Bourbon Smash
Bulleit bourbon, fresh basil, fresh lime, fresh blackberries, agave nectar, soda, basil garnish
Brekky Breakfast Shot
Brekky Old Fashioned
Bulleit Rye, orange bitters, dash of cold brew, maple syrup, orange zest, natural cherry, maple brown sugar espresso rim
British Sloe Gin Fizz
Plymouth Sloe gin, fresh pressed lemon, agave nectar, soda, dehydrated lemon wheel
Chocolate Martini
Elevenses Aperol Paloma
Fresh pressed grapefruit, Blanco Tequila, Agave, and Aperol shaken and strained over a big cube of ice
Espresso Martini
Lavender Gin Ricky
Gordon's London Dry gin, lavender syrup, fresh pressed lime, soda, dehydrated lime wheel
Manhattan On The Rock
Bulleit Rye, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, luxardo cherry, lemon zest
Queens Maple Whiskey Sour
Crown Royal Canadien Whiskey, fresh-pressed lemon and lime, maple syrup, candied lemon slice, fresh rosemary
The Royal Bird
Simple Rye Old Fashioned
Bulleit Rye bourbon, angostura bitters, agave nectar, natural cherry, orange zest
Smoked Tequila Negroni
Royal Valencia Orange Crush
Three Olives Orange English vodka, fresh-squeezed valencia orange juice, all-natural triple sec, splash of soda, dehydrated blood orange slice
Pea Flower Crush
High Court Grapefruit Crush
Square One Botanical vodka, fresh-squeezed pink grapefruit juice, organic agave nectar, splash of soda, dehydrated grapefruit slice, fresh rosemary
3 Berry Crush
Three Olives vodka, agave nectar, freshly muddled raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, soda, & fresh pressed lemon
Blood Orange Crush
Strawberry Lemon Mojito
Bacardi Superior rum, fresh mint, fresh lemon, fresh strawberry, agave nectar, splash of sprite
Blueberry Lavender Mojito
Bacardi Superior rum, fresh mint, fresh lime, fresh blueberry, lavender syrup, soda, fresh lavender, dehydrated lime wheel
Brekky Margarita
Royal Hibiscus Mezcal Margarita
Fresh Pressed Margarita
Blood Orange Flathead
Classic Mojito
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Fresh Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Martini
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
SPIRITS
House Vodka
Titos
Absolut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Effen Blood Orange
Three Olives Citrus
Three Olives Orange
Ketel Rose
Van Gogh Double Espresso
Van Gogh Vanilla
House Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Bulldog
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Boodles
House Rum
Captain Morgan
Flor De Caña 12 Year Rum
Gosling's Black Rum
Meyers Dark Rum
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
Rumhaven Coconut Rum
House Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Monte Alban Mezcal
Tres Agaves Blanco
Cincoro Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Union Uno Mezcal
Espolon Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Breckenridge
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye Bourbon
Crown Royal
Discretion
Elijah Craig
Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey
House Bourbon
House Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Winter
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek 9 Year
Knob Creek Maple
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Old Cavalier
Pendelton Midnight
Whistlepig Small Batch Rye
Woodford Reserve
Dewar's White
Famous Grouse
Glenfiddich 12 Year
Johnnie Walker Black
Macallan 15 Double Cask
Monkey Shoulder Malt
Apple Pucker Liquor
Baileys Irish Cream
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Liquor
Cointreau
Disaronno Amaretto
Frangelico
Godiva White Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Kahlua Coffee Liquor
Peach Schnapps Liquor
St. Germain
Campari
BEER
Devil's Backbone Juicy Magic IPA
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
Downeast Cider
Pacifico Lager
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
Bud Light
Budweiser
Miller Lite
Coors Light
El Guapo
Old Bust Head Caramel Macchiato
Devil's BB Vienna Lager
Mich Ultra
Yuengling
Stella Artois
WINE
Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio GLS
Belle Glos Balade GLS
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Diatom Chardonnay GLS
Landmark Chardonnay GLS
Meiomi Pinot Noir GLS
Pike Road Pinot Noir GLS
Quilt Napa Valley Chardonnay GLS
Quilt Red Blend GLS
St. Kilda Brut Cuvee GLS
Villa Maria Earth Garden GLS
Zenato Pinot Grigio GLS
Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio GLS
St. Kilda Brut Cuvee BTL
Zardetto Prosecco BTL
Domaine LaFage BTL
Segura Viudas Herdad Reserve BTL
Gusbourne, Blanc de Blancs BTL
Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label BTL
Nicholas Feuillatte Palmes d'Or BTL
Dom Perignon BTL
Zenato Pinot Grigio BTL
Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio BTL
Villa Maria Earth Garden Savignon Blanc BTL
Landmark Chardonnay BTL
Diatom Chardonnay BTL
Quilt Napa Valley Chardonnay BTL
Bottega Oro Rosa (187ml) BTL
Bottega Oro Rosa BTL
Chandon Brut Rose BTL
Pike Road Pinot Noir BTL
Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Belle Glos Balade BTL
Quilt Red Blend BTL
Quilt Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
TO-GO ONLY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Elevenses, we embrace and encourage the idea — endorsed by royals and hobbits alike — of a midday break to treat and center yourself. Our fresh menu options give you the fuel your body craves along with delicious indulgences you want and deserve. And it’s all served in an atmosphere where relaxation and a feeling of wellbeing reign supreme.
328 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451