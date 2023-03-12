Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Eleventh Street Pub

761 Reviews

$

1041 West Peachtree Street

Atlanta, GA 30309

Food

Starters

Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$14.95

Buffalo Fingers

$15.90

Chicken Fingers

$14.95
Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$13.95

Eleventh Street Wings - 8 Wings

Mussels

$16.95

Quesadilla

$13.95

Fries - Chili Cheese

$11.95

Tots - Chili Cheese

$11.95

Ginger Snap Wings

$14.95

CHEESE FRIES

$8.95

CHEESE TOTS

$8.95

Fried Cauliflower

$9.95

On Bread

French Dip

$16.95Out of stock

$9.95 Smash Burger Special

$9.95

Smash Burger

$15.95

11th St. Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.95

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Philly Cheesteak

$15.95

Black Bean Burger

$12.95

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.95Out of stock

Steak Fajita Wrap

$16.95Out of stock

Reuben Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Salads

Seasonal Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

House Salad

$8.95

Entrees

Pork Chop Entree

$19.95Out of stock

Chicken Piccata

$19.95Out of stock

Steak Frites

$26.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.95

Linguine Bolognese

$21.95

Fried Shrimp

$21.95

Pasta Fra Diavolo

$14.95Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Entree

$21.95Out of stock

Pot Roast Special

$18.95Out of stock

Brisket Special

$19.95Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$18.95Out of stock

Chkn Fajita Lasagna

$15.95Out of stock

Shrimp Linguini

$17.95Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$4.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Mac-n-Cheese Gratin

$6.95

Parmesan Roasted Broccoli

$6.95Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$6.95

Side House Salad

$5.95

Side Caesar

$5.95

Bowl Chili

$6.95

ADD ITEMS

ADD Dressing

$0.95

ADD Sauce

$0.95

ADD Cheese

$1.25

ADD Bacon

$2.25

ADD Egg

$1.00

ADD Chicken

$7.95

ADD Salmon

$8.95

ADD Shrimp

$8.95

ADD Steak

$10.95

ADD Celery

$0.95

ADD Grilled Onions

$0.95

ADD Garlic Bread

$1.95

ADD Jalapenos

$0.95

Add Chili

$2.95

Desserts

Bourbon Cherry Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Apple Pie a La Mode

$8.00

Vanila Ice Cream

$5.00

ADD a La Mode

$2.50

Drinks

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Cran Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.95

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.95

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00
check markSports
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 5:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1041 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery
Eleventh Street Pub image
Eleventh Street Pub image
Eleventh Street Pub image

