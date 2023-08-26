Dinner Menu

Ceviches Y Tostadas

Tuna Taquitos

$18.00

Tuna Tartar. Avocado-Mayo, Chili Oil, Cripsy Tortilla

Lobster Aguachile

$30.00

Lobster, Peanut Butter-Yuzu Sauce, Carrots, Scallions, Crispy Wontons

Tostada de Atun

$25.00

Yellowfin tuna, black truffle salsa macha

Tostada Ensenada

$27.00

Crab Salad, shrimp, octopus, avocado, peanut salsa macha.

Para Empezar

Guacamole

$17.00

avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, chips

Yucatan Fish Dip

$22.00

Smoked Swordfish Dip, Lemon-Habanero Aioli, Scallions, Chips

Clam Chowder

$15.00

chicharron, tomato-chile guajillo clam soup

Grilled Octopus

$27.00

crispy sweet potato, yuzu kosho adobo

Baked Clams

$20.00

Chorizo, Garlic, Parsley, , Peppers, Breadcrumbs, Chiles

Jalea

$20.00

Peruvian Crispy Shrimp, Calamari And Cod, Crispy Yucca, Red Onion Salsa Criolla, Aji Verde Aioli

Pescadillas Acapulco

$17.00

fish hash a la Mexicana, crispy corn tortillas, charred tomato salsa, avocado

Ensalada de Espinaca

$15.00

baby spinach, bacon, roasted shitake, chayote, pepitas, charred lime vinaigrette

Caesar

$17.00

little gem lettuce, Mexican Caesar dressing, cotija, croutons, table side

Tacos de Langosta

$27.00

peanut salsa macha, avocado, chipotle mayo (two per order)

Tacos de Carnitas de Atun

$19.00

tuna rubbed in chiles, guacamole, pickled radish (two per order)

Ostiones a las Brasas

$22.00

grilled oysters, soy-ginger butter, truffle salsa

Crab Salad

$20.00

jumbo lump crabmeat, lemon aioli, avocado, jalapeño

Platos Fuertes

Brochetas de Salmon

$35.00

salmon skewers, Poblano peppers, roasted peanut Kung Pao salsa, Mexican creamy rice

Branzino a las Brasas

$38.00

Steamed Whole Boneless, Sake-Soy, Ginger, Sauteed Tatsoi

Pescado Frito

$40.00

Boneless Whole Market Fish, Garlic-Chili Sauce, Bok Choy,

Schnitzel de Pescado

$38.00

swordfish schnitzel, avocado-jalapeño Israeli salad, mashed sweet plantains

Langosta Ensenada

$49.00

pan fried, Mexican fried rice, chiltepin butter, refried pinto beans, flour tortilla

Fideo Seco (Lobster Entree)

$38.00

Mexican noodles, lobster, black truffle, tomato-chipotle creamy sauce, queso fresco

Pollo a la Plancha

$30.00

half boneless chicken, lentils du puy, plantains, mole almendrado

Fajitas Nortenas

$48.00

dry-aged Prime NY strip & ½ lobster, chimichurri, tajin fries

Sides

Mexican Greens

$10.00

verdolagas, spinach, pepitas, dried figs

Corn Esquite

$10.00

queso fresco, salsa macha-aioli

Eggplant

$10.00

piloncillo-miso glazed, ajonjoli

Calabaza

$10.00

roasted Japanese Pumpkin, crema, yuzo kosho adobo, pistachio

Lentils

$1.00

lentils du puy, plantains, charred cherry tomatoes

Arroz

$10.00

corn, tomato-egg fried rice

Fideo Seco (Side)

$15.00

Mexican noodles, black truffle, tomato-chipotle creamy sauce, queso fresco

Side of Chips

$5.00

Side French Fries

$8.00

Tajin Fries Side

$10.00

Tortillas

$6.00

Side Of Beans

$10.00

Dessert Menu

Dessert

Fresa

$13.00

Churros

$13.00

Flan

$13.00

Chocolate Mousse

$13.00

Sorbet 1 scoop

Ice Cream

Tres Leches De Mango

$14.00

Pan De Elote

$14.00