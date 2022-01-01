Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Fuego

65 South Washington Street

Danville, IN 46122

Order Again

The Entree

Bean Burrito

Bean Burrito

$7.00

Keep it simple with our bean and cheese burrito. Finished with a perfect grill to seal up the edges. Can be plain (No Fuego) or Smothered with our signature pork green chili. (Smothered Burrito pictured)

Beef Burrito

Beef Burrito

$8.00

Beef and cheese burrito. Finished with a perfect grill to seal up the edges. Can be plain (No Fuego-Shown here) or Smothered with our signature pork green chili.

Beef and Bean Burrito

Beef and Bean Burrito

$8.00

Loaded beef, bean, and cheese burrito. With Lettuce and Tomato. Finished with a perfect grill to seal up the edges. Can be plain (No Fuego) or Smothered with our signature pork green chili. (Smothered Burrito pictured)

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Our most requested menu item for kids (but adults love it too). We're not reinventing the wheel, just keeping it plain and simple... Shown here with a side of beans, but we also recommend pairing this staple with "Just a Bowl".

Just a Bowl

Just a Bowl

$7.00

Our signature Colorado style pork green chili in a bowl. Great with a side of tortilla chips for dipping!

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

Fresh & light. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Chili Beans, Ground Beef, and Chili Cheese Fritos.

Mile High Nachos

Mile High Nachos

$8.00

Tortilla strips, loaded with cheddar cheese, white queso, and smothered in our signature Colorado style pork green chili. (Add Ground Beef +$1.00)

Frito Burrito

$12.00

This MEGA 10" Burrito is LOADED with Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Chili Cheese FRITOS, and Hot Sauce. Basically a taco salad in a tortilla and grilled to perfection!

Fire Fry Burrito

$12.00

Another Special MEGA Burrito. This one is loaded with your choice of beef or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and finished with a TAKI crunch. Get it while supplies last!

Big Go Special

$12.00

The Sides

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00
Fresh Salsa

Fresh Salsa

$3.00

White Queso

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

The Drink

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
El Fuego, a taste of fire from the Rocky Mountains. We’re bringing the most sought after Colorado style green chili to your favorite festivals, businesses, and streets of Indy.

