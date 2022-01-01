Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Eli Fish Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

109 Main St.

Batavia, NY 14020

Popular Items

Pretzel Sticks
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Fried Pickles

Beer

Leonard Oakes - Steampunk Cider Crowler

Leonard Oakes - Steampunk Cider Crowler

$12.00

32oz Crowler A blend of bitter sweet and desert apples - Medina, NY

Señor Pescado Crowler

$10.00

Azacca What I Need Crowler

$10.00

Stained Glass Crowler

$10.00

SuperCrantastic Crowler

$12.00

16oz Baltic Porter Can

$8.00

Dark Side Crowler

$10.00

12oz DBA Steamy Grains Vaughan

$15.00

500ml BA 12 Moons

$14.00Out of stock
500ml Barrel Aged 8:10 to Stutgart

500ml Barrel Aged 8:10 to Stutgart

$14.00

500ml Bottle. 10%ABV. Bourbon barrel aged Doppelbock.

500ml Double Barrel Braggot

500ml Double Barrel Braggot

$20.00

500ml Bottle. 12%ABV. Double barrel aged Braggot, a collaboration with Lilly Belle Meads

500ml Gin Barrel Pillow Talk

500ml Gin Barrel Pillow Talk

$12.00

500ml Bottle. 5%ABV. Gin Barrel Aged mixed fermented Pillow Talk, our Witbier. Aged in Tommyrotter Gin barrels for 6 months on a blend of brettanomyces yeast

500ml Madame Edna

$14.00
500ml Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged Double Steep

500ml Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged Double Steep

$14.00

500ml Bottle. 10%ABV. Stout, barrel aged in maple bourbon barrels from Sage Maple.

Barrel Aged Bottle Gift Pack

Barrel Aged Bottle Gift Pack

$40.00

3 Bottles from our Barrel Aged Collection in a gift pack for the holidays. Contains Double Steep, 8:10 to Stugart, and Gin Pillow Talk

4pk DP: El Dorado

$10.00

4pk EG: Cherry Limeade

$15.00

4pk Eli Cream

$12.00Out of stock

4pk Festbier

$12.00

4pk Great Flakes

$14.00

4pk Haunted Happenings

$10.00

4pk Jeremy Bearimy

$23.00

4pk MaiTaiBock

$10.00

4pk Maple Sunshine

$12.00

4pk Oktoberfest

$12.00

4pk One Timer

$15.00

4pk Peach Pie

$18.00

4pk Pillow Talk

$12.00

4pk Pruimendubbel

$15.00

4pk Senor Pescado

$12.00Out of stock

4pk Strange Days

$12.00

4pk Tiga Queen

$10.00

4pk Two Timer

$15.00

4pk Vienna Lager

$10.00

4pk WAH

$12.00

6pk Norm!

$15.00

Specials

Duck Wontons

$14.00

Szechuan Porkbelly

$8.00

Montreal Sirloin

$25.00

Poblano Mahi

$18.00

Surf & Turf

$18.00

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Crispy boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with blue cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

With a three cheese mix, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and jalapenos

Chicken Taco

$8.00

Tender pulled chicken with pico de gallo, cilantro cream, and shredded cheddar cheese on flour tortillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Pulled chicken with a three cheese mix, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and jalapenos

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Three chicken fingers served with fries and blue cheese

Chicken Wing Dip

Chicken Wing Dip

$9.00

Spicy chicken and cheese dip served with tavern chips

Everything Pretzels

$10.00

Four pretzels tossed in everything seasons served with beer cheese

Fish Taco

$9.00

Flaky white fish topped with pico de gallo and cilantro cream sauce on flour tortillas

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Served with chipolte ranch sauce

Pierogi

Pierogi

$10.00

Pierogi, pulled pork, & Balsamic BBQ

Pork Belly Taco

Pork Belly Taco

$9.00

House smoked pork belly with pico de gallo and cilantro cream on flour tortillas

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Traditional soft pretzel sticks served with our house beer cheese

Pulled Pork Taco

$9.00

Smoked Pork with coleslaw, cheddar cheese, and southwest ranch on flour tortillas

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese-steak with a three cheese mix, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and jalapenos

Tavern Chips

Tavern Chips

$6.00

Fresh sliced and brined potatoes fried golden brown, served with Rivierva dressing

Soups & Salads

Blueberry Salad

Blueberry Salad

$10.00

Tangy and refreshing mix with blueberry, dried cranberry, walnut, and feta cheese. Finished with a blueberry vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast with buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and ranch dressing

Chicken Fiesta Salad

Chicken Fiesta Salad

$12.00

Brined chicken breast with cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortilla, and chipolte ranch dressing

Eli Caesar

Eli Caesar

$12.00

A take on the classic, Parmesan cheese and house-made croutons with our beer brined chicken

French Onion

$4.00

Made with caramelized onions in a beef stock, house-made croutons, and topped with melted mozzarella

French Onion BOWL

$6.00

Made with caramelized onions in a beef stock, house-made croutons, and topped with melted mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Brined grilled chicken breast with cheddar cheese and house-made croutons

Mahi Salad

Mahi Salad

$14.00

Blackened mahi mahi with pico de gallo, and tortilla chips over mixed greens with chipolte ranch

Side Ceaser Salad

$4.00

A take on the classic, Parmesan cheese and house-made croutons

Side Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Hand pressed burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a poppy seed bun

BBQ Blue Burger

$14.00

Topped with creamy blue cheese, house smoked pork belly, and a tangy ale barbecue sauce

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Fresh made black bean and quinoa patty with feta, mixed greens, and a light balsamic BBQ sauce on a poppy seed roll

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$13.00

Blackened mahi mahi topped with pickled vegetables, lettuce, tomato, and sesame mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a seeded bun. Served with a side of blue cheese

Cheeseburger

$12.00

The ole standard, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chipolte Steak & Cheese

$13.00

Shredded steak with peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and chipolte ranch dressing

Clarke Burger

$14.00

Topped with Buffalo chicken dip and two slices of crisp bacon on a pretzel roll

Eli Pretzel Weck

$12.00

Our version of the classic; sliced beef on a caraway pretzel roll with creamy horseradish sauce, served au jus

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and a roasted red pepper mayo

Hamburger

$11.00

With lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Loaded with savory sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Pork Belly Burger

$14.00

Hand pressed burger topped with crispy pork belly & beer cheese sauce on a pretzel bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

House smoked butt with barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, and coleslaw on a brioche roll

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Lightly breaded and fried chicken breast topped with coleslaw and honey mustard

Stinger Wrap

$13.00

A great combo, thinly sliced steak and Buffalo chicken fingers with cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato

Tennessee Honey Chicken

$9.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast with a spicy honey glaze, topped with dill pickles on Texas toast

Poutine & Entrees

Fried tater tots with crisp house cured pork belly, cheddar cheese curds, and warm beer cheese

American Poutine

$11.00

Canadian Poutine

$10.00

A traditional poutine with crispy french fries with cheddar cheese curds and warm brown gravy

Beer Brined Chicken Breast

$14.00

Beer brined boneless chicken breasts with mashed potatoes and a seasonal vegetable

Brewhouse Jambalaya

Brewhouse Jambalaya

$16.00

A spicy Creole broth with chicken, shrimp, sausage, and long grain rice

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$14.00

Fiery blackened shrimp on sharp cheddar grits with a green onion oil.

Smoked Pork Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Radiatore pasta mixed with house smoked pork and beer cheese and ale BBQ. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs

Sides

Beer Mac and Cheese

Beer Mac and Cheese

$3.00
Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Cheddar Grits

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

French Onion

$4.00

Made with caramelized onions in a beef stock, house-made croutons, and topped with melted mozzarella

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.00

Signature Side-Cheese Fries

$5.50
Signature Side-Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Signature Side-Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.50
Signature Side-Poutine

Signature Side-Poutine

$5.50

Tater Tots

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Pork Taco

$6.00

Kids mac cheese

$6.00

Kids hamburger

$6.00

Small Bites

Mini - Dilla

$4.00

Cracker Plate

$4.00

Poor Man Wings

$4.00

Small Tavern Chips

$4.00

Old Bay Fries

$4.00

Glassware

Eli Fish Pint

Eli Fish Pint

$4.00
Eli Fish Perl Goblet

Eli Fish Perl Goblet

$7.00
Eli Fish Snifter

Eli Fish Snifter

$7.00
Eli Fish Baby Snifter

Eli Fish Baby Snifter

$4.00
Eli Fish Tulip

Eli Fish Tulip

$7.00

16oz Koozie

$3.00
Travel mug

Travel mug

$5.00
Eli Fish Master Grand

Eli Fish Master Grand

$9.00
32 oz Koozie

32 oz Koozie

$5.00

Eli Fish Pilsner

$5.00

Stickers

Eli Fish Sticker

Eli Fish Sticker

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

109 Main St., Batavia, NY 14020

Directions

Gallery
Old Eli Fish Acct image
Old Eli Fish Acct image
Old Eli Fish Acct image
Old Eli Fish Acct image

Map
