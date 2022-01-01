- Home
- /
- Batavia
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Eli Fish Brewing Company
Eli Fish Brewing Company
No reviews yet
109 Main St.
Batavia, NY 14020
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beer
Leonard Oakes - Steampunk Cider Crowler
32oz Crowler A blend of bitter sweet and desert apples - Medina, NY
Señor Pescado Crowler
Azacca What I Need Crowler
Stained Glass Crowler
SuperCrantastic Crowler
16oz Baltic Porter Can
Dark Side Crowler
12oz DBA Steamy Grains Vaughan
500ml BA 12 Moons
500ml Barrel Aged 8:10 to Stutgart
500ml Bottle. 10%ABV. Bourbon barrel aged Doppelbock.
500ml Double Barrel Braggot
500ml Bottle. 12%ABV. Double barrel aged Braggot, a collaboration with Lilly Belle Meads
500ml Gin Barrel Pillow Talk
500ml Bottle. 5%ABV. Gin Barrel Aged mixed fermented Pillow Talk, our Witbier. Aged in Tommyrotter Gin barrels for 6 months on a blend of brettanomyces yeast
500ml Madame Edna
500ml Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged Double Steep
500ml Bottle. 10%ABV. Stout, barrel aged in maple bourbon barrels from Sage Maple.
Barrel Aged Bottle Gift Pack
3 Bottles from our Barrel Aged Collection in a gift pack for the holidays. Contains Double Steep, 8:10 to Stugart, and Gin Pillow Talk
4pk DP: El Dorado
4pk EG: Cherry Limeade
4pk Eli Cream
4pk Festbier
4pk Great Flakes
4pk Haunted Happenings
4pk Jeremy Bearimy
4pk MaiTaiBock
4pk Maple Sunshine
4pk Oktoberfest
4pk One Timer
4pk Peach Pie
4pk Pillow Talk
4pk Pruimendubbel
4pk Senor Pescado
4pk Strange Days
4pk Tiga Queen
4pk Two Timer
4pk Vienna Lager
4pk WAH
6pk Norm!
Specials
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Crispy boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with blue cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
With a three cheese mix, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and jalapenos
Chicken Taco
Tender pulled chicken with pico de gallo, cilantro cream, and shredded cheddar cheese on flour tortillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Pulled chicken with a three cheese mix, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and jalapenos
Chicken Tenders
Three chicken fingers served with fries and blue cheese
Chicken Wing Dip
Spicy chicken and cheese dip served with tavern chips
Everything Pretzels
Four pretzels tossed in everything seasons served with beer cheese
Fish Taco
Flaky white fish topped with pico de gallo and cilantro cream sauce on flour tortillas
Fried Pickles
Served with chipolte ranch sauce
Pierogi
Pierogi, pulled pork, & Balsamic BBQ
Pork Belly Taco
House smoked pork belly with pico de gallo and cilantro cream on flour tortillas
Pretzel Sticks
Traditional soft pretzel sticks served with our house beer cheese
Pulled Pork Taco
Smoked Pork with coleslaw, cheddar cheese, and southwest ranch on flour tortillas
Steak Quesadilla
Cheese-steak with a three cheese mix, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and jalapenos
Tavern Chips
Fresh sliced and brined potatoes fried golden brown, served with Rivierva dressing
Soups & Salads
Blueberry Salad
Tangy and refreshing mix with blueberry, dried cranberry, walnut, and feta cheese. Finished with a blueberry vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded and fried chicken breast with buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and ranch dressing
Chicken Fiesta Salad
Brined chicken breast with cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortilla, and chipolte ranch dressing
Eli Caesar
A take on the classic, Parmesan cheese and house-made croutons with our beer brined chicken
French Onion
Made with caramelized onions in a beef stock, house-made croutons, and topped with melted mozzarella
French Onion BOWL
Made with caramelized onions in a beef stock, house-made croutons, and topped with melted mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Salad
Brined grilled chicken breast with cheddar cheese and house-made croutons
Mahi Salad
Blackened mahi mahi with pico de gallo, and tortilla chips over mixed greens with chipolte ranch
Side Ceaser Salad
A take on the classic, Parmesan cheese and house-made croutons
Side Salad
Sandwiches & Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Hand pressed burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a poppy seed bun
BBQ Blue Burger
Topped with creamy blue cheese, house smoked pork belly, and a tangy ale barbecue sauce
Black Bean Burger
Fresh made black bean and quinoa patty with feta, mixed greens, and a light balsamic BBQ sauce on a poppy seed roll
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
Blackened mahi mahi topped with pickled vegetables, lettuce, tomato, and sesame mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a seeded bun. Served with a side of blue cheese
Cheeseburger
The ole standard, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chipolte Steak & Cheese
Shredded steak with peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and chipolte ranch dressing
Clarke Burger
Topped with Buffalo chicken dip and two slices of crisp bacon on a pretzel roll
Eli Pretzel Weck
Our version of the classic; sliced beef on a caraway pretzel roll with creamy horseradish sauce, served au jus
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and a roasted red pepper mayo
Hamburger
With lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Loaded with savory sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Pork Belly Burger
Hand pressed burger topped with crispy pork belly & beer cheese sauce on a pretzel bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked butt with barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, and coleslaw on a brioche roll
Southern Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded and fried chicken breast topped with coleslaw and honey mustard
Stinger Wrap
A great combo, thinly sliced steak and Buffalo chicken fingers with cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato
Tennessee Honey Chicken
Breaded and fried chicken breast with a spicy honey glaze, topped with dill pickles on Texas toast
Poutine & Entrees
American Poutine
Canadian Poutine
A traditional poutine with crispy french fries with cheddar cheese curds and warm brown gravy
Beer Brined Chicken Breast
Beer brined boneless chicken breasts with mashed potatoes and a seasonal vegetable
Brewhouse Jambalaya
A spicy Creole broth with chicken, shrimp, sausage, and long grain rice
Shrimp and Grits
Fiery blackened shrimp on sharp cheddar grits with a green onion oil.
Smoked Pork Mac n Cheese
Radiatore pasta mixed with house smoked pork and beer cheese and ale BBQ. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs
Sides
Beer Mac and Cheese
Broccoli Salad
Cheddar Grits
Chips
French Fries
French Onion
Made with caramelized onions in a beef stock, house-made croutons, and topped with melted mozzarella
Mashed Potato
Seasonal Vegetable
Signature Side-Cheese Fries
Signature Side-Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Signature Side-Poutine
Tater Tots
Kid's Menu
Small Bites
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
109 Main St., Batavia, NY 14020