Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

E.A.T. 1064 Madison Ave

1,119 Reviews

$$$

1064 Madison Ave

New York, NY 10028

Soups

Carrot Thyme

$16.00

Chicken Vegetable

$16.00

Mediterranean Vegetable

$16.00

Sandwich Plates

Cucumber & Goat Cheese On Ficelle

$21.00

Tomato & Mozzarella on Ficelle

$21.00

Focaccia Sandwich

$21.00

Country Sandwich

$21.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$24.00

Chicken Taragon on 7 Grain

$24.00

Smoked Whiefish Salad on Rye

$32.00
Turkey Club

$28.00

Smoked Salmon on Health Bread

$32.00
Tower Of Bagel

$32.00

Hot E.A.T.s

Cheese Omelet & Salad

$28.00
Lox & Eggs

$28.00
Quiche Lorraine & Salad

$26.00
Vegetable Frittata

$22.00

Grilled Chicken

$28.00

Roast Chicken

$28.00

Cold E.A.T.s

Charcuterie Plate

$26.00

Spinach Salad w/Feta & Tomato

$24.00
Fruit & Cheese Plate

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$26.00

Smoked Salmon Plate

$34.00

Smoked Fish Plate

$38.00

Caesar Salad

$24.00

Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$28.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$6.50

Tea

$6.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Cafe Latte

$7.00

Americano

$5.50

Espresso

$5.50

Mochaccino

$7.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Cafe au Lait

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Milk

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
In 1973 Eli went into business on his own opening E.A.T. on Madison Avenue. His original grab-and-go neighborhood café still serves as a showcase for his original ideas, attention to detail, and careful thinking about how to refine a recipe. The ideas generated over 40 years at E.A.T. have become hallmarks of all of Eli’s shops and restaurants.

