ELicious Restaurant

500 South Florissant Road

Ferguson, MO 63135

Order Again

Juice (Non-Refillable)

Apple Juice

$2.75+

Citrus Blend Juice (Peach Flavored Blend App, OJ, GF)

$2.75+

Cranberry Juice

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Milk (Non-Refillable)

Milk

$2.75+

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Hot Drinks

Coffee (Refillable)

$2.75

Hot Chocolate (Non-Refillable)

$2.75+

Hot Tea (Non-Refillable)

$2.75

Soft Drinks (Refillable)

Pepsi

$2.75+

Pepsi Zero

$2.75+

Dr Pepper

$2.75+

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75+

Mountain Dew

$2.75+

Orange Crush

$2.75+

Tropical Fruit Punch

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Sweet Tea

$2.75+

Unsweet Tea

$2.75+

Water

$0.00+

Breakfast Platters

STL Wings & Waffles Platter

$13.25

3 Fried Chicken Wings Served with 2 Eggs Any Style, a Buttermilk Waffle Served topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and Vanilla Maple Syrup & a side of Grits

Sweet Potato Pancake Platter

$14.50

Sweet Potato Pancake topped with Powdered Sugar & Cinnamon Butter Served with Maple Bourbon Syrup, Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs Any Style & Choice of side

Buttermilk Pancake Platter

$14.50

Brioche French Toast Platter

$11.00

Brioche French Toast (3) topped with Powdered Sugar & Whipped Butter Served with Vanilla Maple Syrup, 2 Eggs Any Style & Choice of Meat

Southern Fried Pork Chop Platter

$12.50

2 Eggs Any Style Served with a Marinated Center Cut Breaded Pork Chop, Fried to Perfection with a Side of Hashbrowns

Southern Salmon Croquette Platter

$14.00

2 House Fresh Salmon Croquettes w 2 Eggs Any Style served with Remoulade Sauce & Side of Choice

Biscuits & Gravy Platter

$10.00

Sausage Gravy Over 1 Biscuit with 2 Eggs Any Style and hashbrowns

Catfish Fillet Breakfast

$14.25

2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Grilled or Fried Catfish with a side & bread of choice

Special - Shrimp & Grits

$14.75

Breakfast A La Carte

A La Carte Breakfast Items

Side of Belgium Waffle (1)

$2.00

Belgium Waffle

Side of Brioche French Toast (1)

$1.50

French Toast

Side of Buttermilk Pancakes (2)

$2.75

Buttermilk Pancakes

Side of SP Pancakes (2)

$3.75

Sweet Potato Pancakes

Side of Southern Style Potatoes

$2.00

Side of Oatmeal

$2.75

Oatmeal

Side of Grits Original

$2.75

Grits

Side Biscuits (2)

$2.00

2 Biscuits

Side Biscuits Herbed (2)

2 Savory Herbed Biscuits

Side of Croissants (2)

$1.50

Side of Toast

$1.50

Side of Apples Warm

$3.00

Caramelized Warm Apples

Side of Fruit Seasonal

$3.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Cup

Side Egg (1)

$1.00

1 Egg Any Style

Side of Bacon (3)

$3.00

Pork Bacon

Side of Chicken Wing (1)

$2.00

Side of Ham Slice (1)

$2.75

Side Salmon Croquette

$1.50Out of stock

Side of Sausage Links (2)

$2.00

Pork Sausage Links

Side of Sausage Patties (2)

$2.00

Pork Sausage Patties

Side of Turkey Bacon (3)

$3.50

Turkey Bacon

Side of Turkey Sausage Patties (2)

$3.50

Turkey Sausage Patties

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

Kids Traditional Breakfast

$7.75

1 Egg Any Style with Choice of Meat Served with Seasonal Fruit

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$7.75

1 Wing & Half a Buttermilk Waffle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Breakfast Lunch and Brunch

Location

500 South Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO 63135

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

