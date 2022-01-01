ELicious Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Southern Breakfast Lunch and Brunch
500 South Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO 63135
