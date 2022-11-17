Brewpubs & Breweries
Elicit Brewing Company
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
A brewery, beer hall, cocktail bar, lounge, arcade, restaurant, concert hall, and so much more. Located in Manchester, CT. We're bringing our own brews together with the best of Connecticut, and the World, with other libations and street fare to give you the ultimate experience.
165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040, Manchester, CT 06040
