Brewpubs & Breweries

Elicit Brewing Company

165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040

Manchester, CT 06040

Order Again

Elicit Bandanas

Bandana

$5.00

Elicit Baseball Hats

Baseball Hat - Navy Blue

Baseball Hat - Navy Blue

$18.00
Baseball Hat - Pink

Baseball Hat - Pink

$18.00
Baseball Hat - Camo

Baseball Hat - Camo

$18.00

Elicit Beanies

Beanie Hat - Tan

Beanie Hat - Tan

$18.00
Beanie Hat - Navy Blue

Beanie Hat - Navy Blue

$18.00

Elicit Flat Brim Hats

Wool Hat

Wool Hat

$25.00

Elicit Glassware

Pint Glass

$5.00

Glass Stein

$12.00Out of stock

Elicit Koozie

Koozie

$2.00

Elicit Long Sleeve Tees

Small Long Sleeve Tee - Dark Gray

Small Long Sleeve Tee - Dark Gray

$20.00Out of stock
Medium Long Sleeve Tee - Dark Gray

Medium Long Sleeve Tee - Dark Gray

$20.00Out of stock
Large Long Sleeve Tee - Dark Gray

Large Long Sleeve Tee - Dark Gray

$20.00Out of stock
XL Long Sleeve Tee - Dark Gray

XL Long Sleeve Tee - Dark Gray

$20.00Out of stock
2XL Long Sleeve Tee - Dark Gray

2XL Long Sleeve Tee - Dark Gray

$20.00Out of stock

Elicit Tank Tops

Elicit Tank Top - Neon Yellow

$15.00

Elicit Tank Top - Grey

$15.00

Elicit Trucker Hats

Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$20.00

Elicit TShirts

Elicit TShirt

$15.00

Elicit Black Beer Mug Shirt

$20.00

Elicit Orange TShirt

$15.00

Elicit Hunter Green Tshirt

$15.00

Elicit Black on Black Tshirt

$15.00

Elicit Sweatshirts

Elicit Friends Crewneck

$35.00

Elicit Grey Retro Crewneck

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 am
A brewery, beer hall, cocktail bar, lounge, arcade, restaurant, concert hall, and so much more. Located in Manchester, CT. We're bringing our own brews together with the best of Connecticut, and the World, with other libations and street fare to give you the ultimate experience.

165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040, Manchester, CT 06040

