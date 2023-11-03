Restaurant info

Elie's Chinchorro, the only Puerto Rican restaurant in Nebraska, not only has the name of the owner, also her flavor. Elie is the proud Chef behind the authentic and famous "alcapurrias", "empanadillas" and "mofongo relleno". The dish "Ay, Bendito", exactly delivers an exceptional experience to your palate while tasting the flavored mashed plantains combined with items of your choice such as pork, skirt steak, chicken, seafood or vegetables. Now, let's talk about the “Chuleta Kan Kan” (a pork rib from one end to the other), the exquisite Whole Red Snapper, and a sampler with almost all the menu that will give you a tour through a Puerto Rican fest, dancing salsa inside your mouth. Besides the food you can also visit us for cocktails especially during HAPPY HOURS time. Ask for the familiar recipe of the “Pina Colada” or flavored mojitos. With a decoration that resembles the familiar ambience of the authentic streets and houses from the beloved Old San.