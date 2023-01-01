Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eli's Tavern 20 S Main St

20 S Main St

Franklinton, NC 27525

Draft Beer

Pernicious IPA

$7.00

Radio Haze

$6.00

Red Oak

$6.00

Weeping Willow Wit

$6.00

Hell Yes Ma'am (12oz)

$8.00

Bourbon Sexual Chocolate (12oz)

$9.00

PBR

$4.50

Prosecco Draft

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75Out of stock

Yuengling

$3.75

Corona

$4.50

Fat Tire

$4.75

Allagash White

$5.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.00

1787 Raspberry Cider (16oz)

$7.00

White Claw

$5.50

O'Douls

$3.75

By Glass

Prosecco (on draft)

$8.00

Rose, Mas de Daumas

$9.00

Pinot Grigio, Sartori

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Hooks Bay

$10.00

Chardonnay, Red Tail

$10.00

Chardonnay, Landmark

$12.00

Pinot Noir, Arrogant Frog

$10.00

Malbec Res, Gouguenheim

$9.00

GSMc, The Others

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Knotty Vines

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, High Valley

$12.00

Zinfandel, Peterson

$13.00

White Bottle

Champagne, Taittinger 375mL

$50.00

Brut Rose, Fare la Fete

$45.00

Albarino, Terras Gauda

$56.00

Pinot Gris, King Estate

$40.00

Chardonnay, J. Lohr

$38.00

Chardonnay, Talbott Kali Hart

$48.00

Viognier, Fess Parker

$55.00

Red Bottle

Pinot Noir, Raeburn

$52.00

Pinot Noir, Duckhorn Migration

$72.00

Malbec, Maal Biutiful

$44.00

Malbec Reserva, Dona Paula

$75.00

Bordeaux, Aimee

$38.00

Super Tuscan, Vitiano

$38.00

Syrah, Sparkman Wilderness

$49.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Decero

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Herdsman

$52.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan

$98.00

Zinfandel, Cline

$50.00

Zinfandel Blend, 8 Years Desert

$88.00

Zinfandel, Terra d'Oro

$60.00

Petite Sirah, Machete

$98.00

Coravin

Cabernet Sauvignon, Louis Martini

$18.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus

$25.00
Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 S Main St, Franklinton, NC 27525

Directions

