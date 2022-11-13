  • Home
  • Pharr
  • Las Pupusas del Itacate (El Itacate)
El Itacate (Las Pupusas del Itacate)

807 South Jackson Road

Suite 6

Pharr, TX 78577

Popular Items

REKETES
PL CHILAQUILES
MINI REKETES

BREAKFAST

PL HOUSE OMELLETE

$9.49

Ham, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Tomato, Cheese. (Served with toast and diced potatoes)

PL HAM & CHEESE OMELLETE

$8.99

Ham and Cheddar cheese. (Served with toast and diced potatoes)

PL MEAT LOVERS OMELLETE

$9.99

Ham, Bacon and Chorizo. (Served with toast and diced potatoes)

PL LIGHT OMELLETE

$8.99

Egg whites, tomato, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and panela cheese.(Served with toast and diced potatoes)

PL HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$6.99

(Served with black beans and 3 tortillas)

PL HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$6.99

(Served with black beans and 3 tortillas)

PL HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$6.99

(Served with black beans and 3 tortillas)

PL HUEVOS AL GUSTO

$4.99

(Served with black beans and 3 tortillas)

PL QUESADILLAS FRITAS

$6.99

2 fried handmade corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with cream. Served with black beans.

PL PANCAKES (3)

$6.99

3 pancakes and 2 bacon strips.

PL MOLLETES

$4.99

1 bolillo cut in half and spread with black beans, topped with cheese and cream. Add your toppings.

PL CHILAQUILES

$4.99

Base plate of chilaquiles with black beans, cream and cheese. Add your toppings.

GALLITO

GALLITO

$8.99

2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, 2 Bacon Strips and Chilaquiles.

REKETES

REKETES

$10.99

Our largest chilaquiles! They come with chicharron prensado en salsa, shredded chicken, 2 eggs, avocado, black beans, cream and cheese.

REKETES VEGGIE

$10.99

Veggie version of uur largest chilaquiles! They come with chile relleno, shredded chicken, grilled panela, avocado, black beans, cream and cheese.

MINI REKETES

$8.99

Half order of Reketes.

MINI REKETES VEGGIE

$8.99

PL TORTA HUEVO CON CHORIZO

$8.99

SIDES DESAYUNOS

LUNCH

PLATE 1 - 3 PUPUSAS

PLATE 1 - 3 PUPUSAS

$7.99

Choice of 3 Pupusas

PLATE 2 - 4 TACOS PLANCHA

PLATE 2 - 4 TACOS PLANCHA

$8.99

4 Tacos a la Plancha - (Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, shredded beef, lettuce & avocado)

PLATE 3 - 3 TACOS LLORARAS

PLATE 3 - 3 TACOS LLORARAS

$8.99

3 Tacos Lloraras - (Handmade corn tortilla, cheese-stuffed jalapeno on top of shredded beef) *spicy

PLATE 4 - 4 GORDITAS

PLATE 4 - 4 GORDITAS

$8.99

4 Gorditas - (choose from beef, pork, beans/cheese, beans or cheese) Meat gorditas come with salad inside.

PLATE 5 - TORTA CON PAPAS

PLATE 5 - TORTA CON PAPAS

$8.99

Pork Torta with lettuce, tomato, avocado and cream. Comes with diced potatoes. (Beef available)

PLATE 6 - ENCHILADAS

PLATE 6 - ENCHILADAS

$8.99

5 Red tortillas filled with queso fresco, topped with a salsa made of dried chiles and almonds. Topped with lettuce, diced potatoes, cream and more queso fresco.

PLATE 7 - 2 OVNIS

PLATE 7 - 2 OVNIS

$5.49

2 Ovnis - Flour tortillas filled with a "picadillo" made out of ground beef, pork, bacon, potatoes

PLATE 8 - FLAUTAS CON PAPAS

PLATE 8 - FLAUTAS CON PAPAS

$8.99

6 Beef flautas - topped with salad, avocado green salsa, and cream

PLATE 9 - ATACATE ORIGINAL

$9.49

Pupusa Original (pork), Taco a la plancha, Taco Lloraras, Pork Gordita

CALDO TLALPENO

$8.99

Chicken and Vegetable Soup with cheese, avocado. Comes with 3 handmade corn tortillas, special rice and a side of chipotle.

ORDEN TACOS CHICHARRON EN SALSA (3)

$8.59
CAZUELA DE CHICHARRON EN SALSA VERDE

CAZUELA DE CHICHARRON EN SALSA VERDE

$9.99

Topped with avocado and bacon. Comes with 3 handmade corn tortllas.

CAZUELA DE CHICHARRON EN SALSA ROJA

CAZUELA DE CHICHARRON EN SALSA ROJA

$9.99

Topped with avocado and bacon. Comes with 3 handmade corn tortllas.

GRILLED PANELA CAZUELA

$7.99

Topped with piquin alioli and served with 3 hand made corn tortillas.

CAZUELA DE FRIJOLES CON VENENO

$5.99

Pinto beans with chorizo. Topped with queso fresco and chorizo. Served with corn chips.

LUNCH

PUPUSA ORIGINAL

$2.79

Pork, beans & cheese.

PUPUSA CHICHARRON

$3.49

PUPUSA BEEF

$2.79

Beef, beans and cheese.

PUPUSA RAJAS POBLANAS

$2.79

Poblano peppers, cream and cheese.

PUPUSA BEANS & CHEESE

$2.25

PUPUSA CHEESE/QUESO

$2.25

TACO PLANCHA

$2.45

Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, shredded beef, lettuce & avocado

OVNI

$2.99

TACO LLORARAS

$2.79

Handmade corn tortilla, cheese-stuffed jalapeno on top of shredded beef. *spicy

TACO LLORARAS VEGGIE

$2.79

Handmade corn tortilla, cheese-stuffed jalapeno on top of cheese. *spicy

TACO CHICHARRON EN SALSA VERDE

$2.99

Topped with avocado and bacon.

TACO CHICHARRON EN SALSA ROJA

$2.99

Topped with avocado and bacon.

GORDITA ORIGINAL (PORK)

$2.45

Corn gordita filled with pork and special salad (lettuce and carrot)

GORDITA BEEF

$2.45

Corn gordita filled with beef and special salad (lettuce and carrot)

GORDITA BEANS & CHEESE

$2.45

GORDITA BEANS

$2.45

GORDITA CHEESE

$2.45

GORDITA CHICHARRON SALSA VERDE

$2.99

GORDITA CHICHARRON SALSA ROJA

$2.99

QUESADILLA MAIZ

$1.99

QUESADILLA HARINA

$1.99

1/2 ORDER FLAUTAS & PAPAS

$5.99

TORTILLAS

LUNCH

KIDS - MINI PUPUSAS (3)

$6.99

3 Beans and cheese mini Pupusas & Juice

KIDS - QUESADILLAS (2)

$5.99

2 Quesadillas & Juice

KIDS - TACOS PLANCHA (2)

$6.99

2 Tacos Plancha & Juice

KIDS - FLAUTAS & PAPAS (3)

$6.99

3 Flautas with Papas & Juice

BREAKFAST

KIDS - BREAKFAST PLATE

$5.99

1 Eggs, 2 mini pancakes and diced potatoes & Juice

DRINKS

MEX COKE

$4.49

MEX JOYA MANZANA

$4.49

MEX JOYA PONCHE

$4.49

MEX COCA LIGHT

$4.49

LIMON/PEPINO/APIO

$3.49+

JAMAICA

$3.49+

COFFEE

$2.75

MILK FOR COFFEE (4oz)

$0.99

BOTTLE WATER

$2.10

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE (12oz)

$3.79

CAN TO AGUA FRESCA

$1.00

MONSTER

$2.99Out of stock

COKE 20oz

$2.89

COKE ZERO 20oz

$2.89

DR PEPPER 20oz

$2.89

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST TABLA

$19.99

6 eggs 4 bacon strips 4 pancakes 2 molletes Molletes Chilaquiles (Red & Green) Black Beans (8oz)

LUNCH

TABLA FOR 4

TABLA FOR 4

$39.99

4 Tacos a la Plancha 3 Tacos Lloraras 3 Pupusas (beef, pork & poblano) 2 Ovnis 6 Mini flautas 1 Cazuela (Chiharron or Panela) Fries

DOZEN PUPUSAS

$29.99

12 Pupusas

DOZEN TACOS LLORARAS

$29.99

12 Tacos Lloraras

DOZEN TACOS PLANCHA

$27.99

12 Tacos a la Plancha

1/2 DOZEN PUPUSAS

$15.99

6 Pupusas

1/2 DOZEN TACOS LLORARAS

$15.99

6 Tacos Lloraras

1/2 DOZEN TACOS PLANCHA

$13.99

6 Tacos a la Plancha

LUNCH SIDES

ARROZ / RICE

$1.99+

FRIJOLES / BEANS

$1.99+

SD FRIJOLES CON VENENO

$4.99+

PAPAS

$1.99+

REPOLLO CURTIDO

$1.99+

BETABEL CURTIDO

$1.99+

ZANAHORIAS EN VINAGRE

$1.99+

SALSA NARANJA (12oz)

$7.99

BOLILLO

$0.99
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Hi Gallitos! We are delighted to have you!

807 South Jackson Road, Suite 6, Pharr, TX 78577

Directions

