Elite Bakery Cafe

DRINK MENU

COFFEE

HOUSE DRIP

$3.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.00

AMERICANO

$3.25

MACCHIATO

$3.75

GIBRALTAR

$4.00

CAPUCCINO

$4.25

LATTE

$5.00

VANILLA LATTE

$5.25

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.25

LAVENDAR LATTE

$5.25

MOCHA

$5.25

WHITE MOCHA

$5.25

MATCHA LATTE

$5.25

HONEY LATTE

$5.25

ARMENIAN COFFEE

$4.25

SPICED DIRTY CHAI

$5.50

VANILLA DIRTY CHAI

$5.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

KETO COFFEE

$4.25

VIETNAMESE

$5.25

TEA LATTE

SPICED CHAI TEA LATTE

$5.25

VANILLA CHAI TEA LATTE

$5.25

LONDON FOG

$6.00

BLACK TEA, MILK, HONEY

BOWL OF SOUL

$6.00

CHAMOMILE TEA, SOY MILK, HONEY

ENLIGHTENMENT

$6.00

GREEN TEA, SOY MILK, HONEY

BLISS

$6.00

PEPPERMINT TEA, SOY MILK, HOINEY

TEA

EARL GREY TEA

$3.50

CEYLON TEA

$3.50

JASMINE GREEN TEA

$3.50

GREEN TEA

$3.50

CHAMOMILE TEA

$3.50

GINGER LEMON TEA

$3.50

SMOOTHIES

PEANUT BUTTER CUP SMOOTHIE

$10.00

BANANA,PEANUT BUTTER, CACAO POWDER, DATES, ALMOND MILK

GREEN PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

$10.00

BANANA, SPINACH, AVOCADO,HONEY, ALMOND MILK

FRESH BERRY SMOOTHIE

$10.00

BERRIES, ALMOND BUTTER, DATES, COCONUT MILK

TROPIC SMOOTHIE

$10.00

MANGO, PINEAPPLE,DATES,COCONUT MILK, COCONUT WATER

ACAI BOWL

$9.50

ACAI, GRANOLA, ALMOND BUTTER,STRAWBERRIES,BANANA,COCONUT

FOOD

BREAKFAST

CALIFORNIA

$13.00

3 ORGANIC EGGS, AVOCADO MASH, HAVARTI, GARLIC AIOLI, HASHBROWN

TEXAS

$13.00

3 ORGANIC EGGS, BACON, PEPPERJACK, AIOLI, HASHBROWN

POWER SCRAMBLE

$14.00

3 ORGANIC EGGS, CHICKEN, SPINACH, TOMATO, FETA, AVOCADO, TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.50

AVOCADO MASH, GARLIC AIOLI,

LOADED OATMEAL

$12.50

FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

ARMENIAN FOOD

BLINCHIK (2)

$6.50

BORSCHT SOUP

$12.50

DUMPLINGS COOKED

DUMPLINGS FROZEN

SANDWICHES

AMERICAN SANDWICH

$14.00

ARMENIAN SANDWICH

$14.00

FRENCHMAN SANDWICH

$14.00

ITALIAN SANDWICH

$13.00

SCOTSMAN SANDWICH

$15.00

SPICY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SANDWICH

$14.00

VEGETARIAN

$13.00

SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.50

SHRIMP SALAD

$12.50

VEGGIE SALAD

$12.50

SAVORY CREPE

CHICKEN CREPE

$14.00

BACON CREPE

$14.00

SMOKED SALMON CREPE

$14.00

AVOCADO CREPE

$14.00

MASCARPONE CREPE

$12.50

SWEET CREPE

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT CREPE

$12.50

ALMOND BUTTER CREPE

$12.50

CONDENSED MILK CREPE

$12.50

MASCARPONE CREPE

BAKERY & OTHER SNACKS

BARS

SMORES BAR

$6.00

PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE

$6.00

LEMON BAR

$6.00

PECAN BAR

$6.00

CARMELITA

$6.00

PASTRY

GATA

$4.00

KATAIF

$4.00

ECLAIR

$8.00

MINI ECLAIR

$4.00

NAPOLEON

$8.00

KARAKUL

$7.00

BAKLAVA

$7.00

TNAK

$11.00

BACON AND CHEDDAR TURNOVER

$5.00

HAM AND CHEESE TURNOVER

$5.00

SPINACH AND FETA TURNOVER

$5.00

BLUEBERRY SCONE

$6.00

RASPBERRY SCONE

$6.00

PUMPKIN SCONE

$6.00

BEAR CLAW

$6.00

CHERRY DANISH

$6.00

BUTTER CROISSANT

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$6.00

KOUIGN AMANN

$5.00

MORNING BUN

$6.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$6.00

APPLE TURNOVER

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE SCONE

$7.00

banana bread

$7.00

COOKIES & CANNOLI

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$4.00

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$4.00

MONSTER COOKIE

$4.00

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$4.00

TEA COOKIE

$4.00

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

$4.00

VANILLA CANNOLI

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP CANNOLI

$3.00

CUPCAKES

VANILLA CUPCAKE

$3.00

FUNFETTI CUPCAKE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE

$3.00

RED VELVET CUPCAKE

$3.00

CARROT CUPCAKE

$3.00

LEMON CUPCAKE

$3.00

STRAWBERRY CUPCAKE

$3.00

SALTED CARAMEL CUPCAKE

$3.00

CAKE SLICES

CARROT CAKE SLICE

$8.00

TURTLE CAKE SLICE

$8.00

RED VELVET CAKE SLICE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE LOVERS CAKE SLICE

$8.00

GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE SLICE

$8.00

TIRAMISU SLICE

$8.00

HONEY CAKE SLICE

$7.00

TRES LECHES SLICE

$8.00

PERSONAL CHEESECAKE/PIES

PERSONAL SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL CHERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL GERMAN CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL RASPBERRY SCONE

$8.00

PERSONAL CHOCOLATE GANACHE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL OREO CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL VANILLA BEAN CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL LEMON CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL LEMON/BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE

$8.00

PERSONAL LEMON MERINGUE PIE

$8.00

PERSONAL FUNFETTI CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PERSONAL PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$8.00

WHOLE CAKES & PIES + COFFEE BEANS

WHOLE CAKES

9 INCH WHOLE TIRAMISU

$65.00

6 INCH WHOLE CARROT CAKE

$50.00

6 INCH WHOLE RED VELVET CAKE

$50.00

6 INCH WHOLE TURTLE CAKE

$50.00

6 INCH WHOLE CHOCOLATE LOVERS CAKE

$50.00

6 INCH WHOLE GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$50.00

6 INCH WHOLE FRUIT BASKET CAKE

$55.00

6 INCH WHOLE BUTTERSCOTCH CAKE

$50.00

8 INCH WHOLE CARROT CAKE

$65.00

8 INCH WHOLE RED VELVET CAKE

$65.00

8 INCH WHOLE TURTLE CAKE

$65.00

8 INCH WHOLE CHOCOLATE LOVERS CAKE

$65.00

8 INCH WHOLE GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$65.00

8 INCH WHOLE FRUIT BASKET CAKE

$75.00

8 INCH WHOLE BUTTERSCOTCH CAKE

$65.00

9 INCH WHOLE TIRAMISU

$65.00

9 INCH WHOLE CARROT CAKE

$90.00

9 INCH WHOLE RED VELVET CAKE

$90.00

9 INCH WHOLE TURTLE CAKE

$90.00

9 INCH WHOLE CHOCOLATE LOVERS CAKE

$90.00

9 INCH WHOLE GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$90.00

9 INCH WHOLE FRUIT BASKET CAKE

$100.00

TRES LECHES SLICE

$55.00

9 INCH WHOLE BUTTERSCOTCH CAKE

$90.00

10 INCH WHOLE CARROT CAKE

$125.00

10 INCH WHOLE RED VELVET CAKE

$125.00

10 INCH WHOLE TURTLE CAKE

$125.00

10 INCH WHOLE CHOCOLATE LOVERS CAKE

$125.00

10 INCH WHOLE GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$125.00

10 INCH WHOLE FRUIT BASKET CAKE

$135.00

10 INCH WHOLE BUTTERSCOTCH CAKE

$125.00

12 INCH WHOLE CARROT CAKE

$170.00

12 INCH WHOLE RED VELVET CAKE

$170.00

12 INCH WHOLE TURTLE CAKE

$170.00

12 INCH WHOLE CHOCOLATE LOVERS CAKE

$170.00

12 INCH WHOLE GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$170.00

12 INCH WHOLE FRUIT BASKET CAKE

$180.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service bakery, Cafe and coffee bar.

Website

Location

5150 Fair Oaks Boulevard, #107, Carmichael, CA 95608

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

