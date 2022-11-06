Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elite Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

72-28 Main Street

Queens, NY 11367

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Avocado Eggroll

$12.95

Cajun Fries

$8.50

Cheese Fries

$8.95

Elite Nacho Supreme

$14.95

Falafel Plate

$13.95

French Fries

$7.50

Mac & Cheese Balls

$14.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Bruschetta

$12.95

Salads

Salmon Quinoa Salad

$23.95

Avocado Salad

$15.95

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Israeli Salad

$10.95

Tuna Salad

$15.95

Greek Salad

$15.95

Sweet Potato Salad

$16.95

Teriyaki Salad

$18.95

Create an Elite Salad

$18.95

Panini & Quesadillas

California

$15.95

Elite

$16.95

Grandma

$16.95

Greek

$16.95

Grilled vegetables

$15.95

Jerusalem

$16.95

Mushroom

$15.95

Mexican

$15.95

Tuna

$17.95

Make Your Own Panini/Quesadilla

$18.95

Sandwiches & Wraps

Falafel

$14.95

Greek

$14.95

Judd's Elite Burger

$19.95Out of stock

Mediterranean

$15.95

Omelette

$14.95

Sabich

$14.95

Salmon Burger

$17.95

Tuna

$16.95

Baked Potato

Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato

$13.95

Cheese Baked Potato

$12.95

Mushroom & Cheese Baked Potato

$14.95

Soups

French Onion Soup

$7.50

Cream Soup Of The Day

$8.50Out of stock

Soup Of The Day

$7.50

Pizza

Elite Pizza

$17.95

Elite Stuffed Pizza

$19.95

Make your own pizza

$17.95

Original Pizza

$16.95

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.95

Mac & Cheese Tacos

$13.95

Fish

Branzino

$33.95

Fish and Chips

$20.95

Moroccan Salmon

$28.95

Salmon

$26.95

Sea Bass

$44.95

Sesame Tuna

$30.95

Teriyaki Salmon

$28.95

Tilapia

$25.95

Entrees

Baked Ziti

$16.95

Creamy Perogies

$14.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.95

Fried Perogies

$14.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Pasta Primavera

$15.95

Create Your Own Pasta

$16.95

Ravioli

$18.50

Elite Panino

$16.95

Tortellini

$16.95

Kids

Fish Sticks

$10.50

Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$9.95

Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Desserts

Banana Split Waffles

$15.95

Hot Chocolate Souffle

$8.95

Runny Chip Souffle

$8.95

Smores Platter - Two

$15.95

Smores Platter - Four

$19.95

Chocolate Chunks Pizza

$12.95

Marshmallow Chocolate Pizza

$13.95

Hazelnut Crepe

$12.95

Hazelnut Banana Crepe

$13.95

Hazelnut Smores Crepe

$13.95

Cheese cake

$7.25

Sweet Breakfast

Belgian Waffles

$12.95

Chocolate Chip Waffles

$13.95

Pancakes

$12.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.95

French Toast

$13.95

Cheese Blintzes

$12.95

Banana Split Waffles

$15.95

Juice Bar

Fresh Carrot Juice

$4.95

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.95

Cold Beverages

Blended ice coffee

$4.25

Chocolate milk

$3.75

Frappuccino

$5.75

Fruit shakes

$5.95

Iced cappuccino

$4.75

Iced coffee

$3.75

Iced crushed lemonade

$4.95

Iced crushed lemonana

$5.50

Iced latte

$4.50

Iced mochaccino

$5.50

iIced tea

$3.50

Milkshakes

$5.95

Smores frappe

$6.95

Snapple

$2.95

Soda

$2.00

Water

$1.75

Hot Beverages

Americano

$3.75

Cafe latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Coffee

$2.50

Double espresso

$4.25

Espresso

$3.25

Hot chocolate

$3.50

Mochaccino

$5.00

Herbal tea

$2.75

Nana tea

$2.95

Nes al halav

$4.00

Nescafe

$3.75

Tea

$2.25

Turkish coffee

$2.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

72-28 Main Street, Queens, NY 11367

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi kingdom - 71-30 main street
orange starNo Reviews
71-30 main street Flushing, NY 11367
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Main St Flushing
orange starNo Reviews
7222 Main St Flushing, NY 11367
View restaurantnext
Main Street Bagels
orange star4.6 • 612
72-26 Main Street Flushing, NY 11367
View restaurantnext
The Upper Crust - Flushing
orange starNo Reviews
67-11 main street flushing, NY 11367
View restaurantnext
Sandwich Bar - 71-32 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
71-32 Main St Flushing, NY 11367
View restaurantnext
MAS TORTILLA
orange starNo Reviews
113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375 QUEENS, NY 11375
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Queens

Spot Dessert Bar - Flushing
orange star4.3 • 2,748
39-16 Prince St Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Pho Metro - 31-16 Farrington St
orange star4.5 • 1,247
31-16 Farrington St Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Kalamaki GR
orange star4.3 • 811
2906 172nd St Flushing, NY 11358
View restaurantnext
Main Street Bagels
orange star4.6 • 612
72-26 Main Street Flushing, NY 11367
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 1513-Northern Flushing
orange star4.0 • 492
156-24 Northern Blvd Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 1503-Queens Crossing
orange star4.0 • 492
136-17 39th ave Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Queens
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Bayside
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston