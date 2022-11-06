Elite Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
72-28 Main Street, Queens, NY 11367
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Queens
Paris Baguette - 1513-Northern Flushing
4.0 • 492
156-24 Northern Blvd Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurant