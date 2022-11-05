A map showing the location of Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant 11941 South Highway 6View gallery

Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant 11941 South Highway 6

review star

No reviews yet

11941 South Highway 6

Sugar Land, TX 77498

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUTTER CHICKEN
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Zafrani chicken biryani

APPETIZERS

VEGETABLE SAMOOSA

$5.49

BEEF SAMOOSA

$5.49

CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES

$8.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

DYNAMITE SHRIMPS

$12.99

MASALA FRIES

$7.99

SOUPS

CHICKEN CORN SOUP

$4.99

SALAD

HARA BHARA SALAD

$4.99

ELITE HOUSE SALAD

$9.99

ELITE TAMARIND SAUCE

ELITE RAITA

CHICKEN CURRIES

ELITE CHICKEN KARAHI

$14.99

HARI BHARI KARAHI

$17.99

HANDI

$15.99

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$12.99

BUTTER CHICKEN

$13.99

GOAT CURRIES

ELITE GOAT KARAHI

$19.99

PESHAWARI KARAHI

$21.99

PALAK GOSHT

$17.99

SEA FOOD

JHEENGA MASALA

$15.99

BALOOCHI FISH

$39.99

RICE

Zafrani chicken biryani

$14.99

Daigi Goat Biryani

$19.99

WHITE RICE

$4.99

GARLIC RICE

$5.99

ZEERA RICE

$5.99

BUTTER RICE

$5.99

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$10.99

VEGETARIAN

BALTI DALL

$8.99

PALAK PANEER

$12.99

PANEER MAKHNI

$12.99

CHANA MASALA

$9.99

OKRA MASALA

$9.99

BAGARA BAINGAN

$9.99

BBQ/GRILL

CHICKEN TIKKA LEG

$8.99

CHICKEN TIKKA BOTI

$11.99

MALAI BOTI

$12.99

CHICKEN RESHMI KABAB

$11.99

BEEF BIHARI BOTI

$12.99

BEEF SEEKH KABAB

$12.99

TANDOORI FISH

$15.99

GOAT CHOPS

$27.99Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$24.99

ROLL

CHICKEN BOTI ROLL

$9.99

CHICKEN RESHMI KABAB ROLL

$9.99

BEEF BIHARI ROLL

$9.99

BEEF SEEKH KABAB ROLL

$9.99

ELITE SPECIAL

KATA KAT

$15.99Out of stock

CHELO KABAB

$23.99

CHICKEN BASKET

$14.99

BEEF NIHARI

$12.99

TAWA QEEMA

$13.99

BREAD

PLAIN NAAN

$1.99

BUTTER NAAN

$2.49

GARLIC NAAN

$2.99

BULLET NAAN

$2.99

TANDOORI CHAPATI

$3.99

CHAPATI

$2.49

TAWA PARATHA

$2.99

BEVERAGES

WATER

$1.99

SPARKELING WATER

$2.99

SODA

$1.99

SWEET LASSI

$3.99

MANGO LASSI

$4.99

MINT LEMONADE

$4.99

FRESH LIME SODA

$4.99

MOJITO

$4.99

BLUE LAGOON

$5.99

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$6.99

FALOODA

$7.99

COFFEE

$2.99

EXPRESSO COFFEE

$3.99

ELITE CHAI

$2.99

DOODH PATTI CHAI

$2.99

KASHMIRI CHAI

$3.49

ELITE ICED TEA

$3.49

Strawberry banana Milk Shake

$6.99

DESSERT

FRIED ICE CREAM

$9.99Out of stock

RABRI KHEER

$5.99

UMM ALI

$7.99Out of stock

LAVA CAKE

$7.99

Gulab jamun

$3.99

Suji Halwa

$3.99

Mithai chat

$4.99

Gajar ka halwa

$4.99

Kulfi

$4.99

Falooda Icecream

$5.99

Grill (10 Orders)

Chicken Tikka Leg

$70.00

Large order will take 45 minutes

Tikka Boti

$90.00

Malai Boti

$90.00

Reshmi Kabab

$99.00

Bihari Kabab

$90.00

Seekh Kabab

$99.00

Tandoori Fish

$95.00

Chicken Curry

Elite Karahi

Hari Bhari Karahi

Chicken Handi

Chicken Tikka Masala

Butter Chicken

Seafood

Jheenga Masala

Lahori fish

Goat Curry

Elite Goat Karahi

Peshawari Karahi

Palak Goat

Beef nihari small

Beef nihari big

Rice & Biryani

Zafrani Chicken Biryani

For large order please call Elite @ 2819574100

Deghi Goat Biryani

Garlic Rice

Zeera Rice

Butter Rice

Veg Fried Rice

White Rice

Beef Yakhni Pulao

Vegetable

Balti Daal

Palak Paneer

Paneer Makhani

$70.00+

Chana Masala

Okra Masala

Bagara Baingan

Bread

Plain Naan

$1.49

Butter Naan

$1.59

Garlic Naan

$1.75

Tandoori Chapati

$1.75

Tawa Paratha

$1.99

Drink & Condiments

Sweet Lassi (1 Gallon)

$25.00

Salty Lassi (1 Gallon)

$25.00

Mango Lassi (1 Gallon)

$30.00

Mint Lemonade (1 Gallon)

$30.00

Ice Tea (1 Gallon)

$12.00

Elite Tea Gallon

$12.00

Blue Lagoon (1 Gallon)

$40.00

Elite Raita (1 Gallon)

$22.00

Elite Tamarind Sauce (1 Gallon)

$25.00

Kerokee Nights

Keroke Dinner

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11941 South Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Crypto Burger
orange starNo Reviews
11910 South Texas hwy 6 Sugar Land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext
Ashar's Kitchen - Sugarland
orange starNo Reviews
11920 S Texas 6 Sugar Land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext
FiLLi Café - 11920 S Texas 6 STE 600
orange starNo Reviews
11920 S Texas 6 STE 600 Sugar Land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext
Gimme Some Suga
orange starNo Reviews
Texas Highway 6 Sugar Land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext
Ruthie’s Tex-Mex - 16687 W. Airport Blvd. Sugar Land, TX. 77498
orange starNo Reviews
16687 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land Sugar land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext
Big Ben Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000 Sugarland, TX 77478
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sugar Land

Salata - F - 018 - Sugar Land
orange star4.6 • 1,868
2170 Town Square Place Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Gyro Republic - Sugar Land
orange star4.5 • 1,284
19920 Southwest Fwy Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Pizza 101 - Sugar Land
orange star4.2 • 870
15215 SW Freeway Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Los Tios - Sugar Land
orange star4.4 • 750
3308 Highway 6 S Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Sugar Land Town Square
orange star4.6 • 602
15911 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland
orange star4.7 • 485
13533 University Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sugar Land
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston