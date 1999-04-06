  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • Elite Hookah Lounge - 3043 Buford Highway Northeast
A map showing the location of Elite Hookah Lounge 3043 Buford Highway NortheastView gallery

Elite Hookah Lounge 3043 Buford Highway Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

3043 Buford Highway Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30329

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Elite Appetizers

Calamari

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Crab Cake

$25.99

Share Plate

$22.00

Spinach Dip

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Elite Salad

$15.00

Entree's

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Lamb Chops

$29.00

Pasta Alfredo

$19.00

Ribeye

$31.00

Seafood Platter

$32.00

Surf and Turf

$36.00

The Elite Burger

$18.00

Sides

Truffle Fries

$16.00

French Fries

$11.00

Mac and cheese

$18.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Mixed Vegetables

$10.00

Grilled Bread

$5.00

Mash

$11.00

Lobster Tail

$30.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Ranch

$1.50

Blue cheese

$1.50

Late Night Menu

Salmon Sliders

$15.00

Elite Burger Sliders

$13.00

Wings

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Calamari (Copy)

$14.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cranberry

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Water

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Liquor

Tequilla

1942

$35.00

Don Julio

$18.00

Don Julio Repo

$21.00

Casamigos Blanco

$19.00

Casamigos Anejo

$25.00

Casamigos Reposado

$21.00

Lunazal

$14.00

Jave Jalepeno

$15.00

Vodka

Circo

$14.00

Circo Red Berry

$14.00

Circo Cocnut

$14.00

Grey goose

$14.00

Kettle One

$16.00

Rum

Meyers Dark Rum

$10.00

Cruzan Pineapple

$12.00

Rum Haven

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Bumbu

$16.00

Bumbu Cream

$14.00

Whiskey/Cognac

Henny

$17.00

D'Usse

$18.00

Courvossier

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$16.00

Johnnie Black

$18.00

Chivas

$12.00

Fireball

$12.00

Remy

$15.00

Champagne and Wine

Moet Rose'

$250.00

Moet Imperial

$175.00

Gemma Luna

$12.00

Sweet Red

$12.00

Peach Moscato

$12.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Liquore

Grand Marnier

$12.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Become Certified Elite and experience the best food and hookah Atlanta has to offer!

Location

3043 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30329

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Southern Fire Kitchen - 3375 Buford Hwy Ste 1050
orange starNo Reviews
3375 Buford Hwy Ste 1050 Brookhaven, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Chi Chi Vegan - - North Druid Hills
orange starNo Reviews
2566 Briarcliff Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Benchwarmers Sports Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,703
2775 Clairmont Rd Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery - Lenox Village
orange star4.6 • 99
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4 Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Toast on Lenox
orange starNo Reviews
2770 Lenox Road NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Red Pepper Taqueria- Decatur
orange starNo Reviews
2149 Briarcliff Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston