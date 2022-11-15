Elite Pizza
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Serving the finest selection of Kosher food in Great Neck. We take great pride in providing the the best possible service for your pleasure. Come visit us today for a great Kosher experience!
94 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck, NY 11021
