Elite Pizza

94 Middle Neck Rd.

Great Neck, NY 11021

Order Again

Popular Items

Sushi Roll Special
Cheese Pie
Cheese Slice

Specials

Sushi Roll Special

$18.00

PIZZA BY THE PIE 18"

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$20.00

Classic cheese or create your own pizza.

Sicilian Pie

$24.00

White Pie

$26.00

A sauce less pie topped with ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Mushroom Pie

$26.00

Olive Pie

$26.00

A perfectly baked crust topped with red pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and delicious olives!

Spinach Pie

$26.00

Broccoli Pie

$26.00

Eggplant Pie

$26.00

Classic cheese topped with breaded baked eggplant and ricotta.

Onion Pie

$26.00

Jalapeño Pie

$26.00

Vegetable Pie

$26.00

Cheese pizza topped with green peppers, tomatoes and onion.

Stuffed Crust Pie

$26.00

A thick crusted pie stuffed with cheese at the edge.

Margherita Pie

$26.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and topped with pesto.

Spicy Fries Pie

Spicy Fries Pie

$28.00

Cheese pizza topped with spicy fries.

PERSONAL PIZZA

Cheese Personal

$12.00

Classic cheese or create your own 10" pizza.

White Personal

$13.00

A sauce less 10" pie topped with ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Gluten Free Personal

$20.00

Create your own New York style gluten free 12" cheese pizza.

PIZZA BY THE SLICE

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.25
Sicilian Slice

Sicilian Slice

$4.25
Mushroom Slice

Mushroom Slice

$4.50
Olive Slice

Olive Slice

$4.50
White Slice

White Slice

$4.50

Spinach Slice

$4.50

Broccoli Slice

$4.50
Eggplant Slice

Eggplant Slice

$4.50
Jalapeño Slice

Jalapeño Slice

$4.50

Onion Slice

$4.50
Vegetable Slice

Vegetable Slice

$4.75
Stuffed Crust Slice

Stuffed Crust Slice

$4.50
Margherita Slice

Margherita Slice

$4.75

Spicy Fries Slice

$4.75

ROLLS

Cheese Roll

$8.00
Cheese Pretzel

Cheese Pretzel

$8.00

Spinach Roll

$8.00
Mushroom Roll

Mushroom Roll

$8.00
Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Broccoli Roll

$8.00

Eggplant Roll

$8.00

CALZONES

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Spinach Calzone

$8.00

Mushroom Calzone

$8.00

Veggie Calzone

$8.00

Broccoli Calzone

$8.00

Eggplant Calzone

$8.00

Appetizers

French Fries

$5.00

Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior & a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!

French Fries Melt

$6.00

Mixed Fries

$5.50

Mixed Fries Melt

$6.50

Spicy Fries

$6.00

Spicy Fries Melt

$7.00
Garlic Knots (6)

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.00

A classic snack, our garlic knots are strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley.

Garlic Knots Melt

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Crispy onion slices deep-fried until golden-brown.

Veggie Nuggets (5)

Veggie Nuggets (5)

$5.00
Fish Sticks (5)

Fish Sticks (5)

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$7.00

Deep-fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.50

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers and black olives.

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crisp romaine tossed with croutons, Caesar dressing and grated cheese.

Greek Salad

$12.50

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives and feta cheese.

Israeli Salad

$10.50

Tuna Salad

$11.95

House salad with a big scoop of white tuna.

Sandwiches

Falafel Pita

$7.00

Falafel Plate

$11.50

Tuna Pita

$8.50

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Italian Pasta

Penne Pasta

$8.50

Garlic oil or tomato Sauce

Penne alla Vodka

$13.95

Scallions, tomato cream sauce, vodka, butter

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Butter cream sauce

Fettuccine Primavera

$13.95

Mix of vegetables, garlic oil or tomato sauce

Penne alla Arrabbiata

$13.95

Olive oil, butter, garlic, and spicy tomato sauce

Pasta Leran

$13.95

Olive oil, garlic, tomato sauce, and feta cheese

Pesto Pasta

$13.95

butter, basil and cream sauce

Baked Pasta

Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Lasagna

$13.95

Stacked layers of pasta packed with cheese, covered in red sauce.

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Ziti with mozzarella and tomato sauce baked to perfection in our oven.

Baked Ziti alla Siciliana

$13.95

With eggplant.

Ravioli

$13.95

Dinners

Fish & Chips

$9.75

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.95

Slices of eggplant, lightly breaded and covered with ricotta, other cheeses and seasonings.

Extras

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Parmesan

$0.50

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Sweet Potato Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Cucumber & Avocado Roll

$5.00

Mix Vegetable Roll

$5.00

Chef choice of mix vegetables

California Roll

$5.00

Crab stick, cucumber, and avocado

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$5.50

Salmon & Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Tuna & Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Alaska Roll

$5.50

Salmon, cucumber, and avocado

Yellowtail Roll

$6.00

Yellow tail and scallion

Yellowtail & Avocado Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail & Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$5.50

Philadelphia Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Chopped spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Great Neck Roll

$6.50

Grilled salmon or grilled tuna avocado

Triple Roll

$6.50

salmon, tuna, yellow tail, and avocado

Salmon Crunchy

$6.50

Salmon and avocado

Tuna Crunchy

$6.50

Tuna and avocado

New York Roll

$6.50

Avocado, sun dried tomatoes, shitake mushrooms and carrots

Elite Roll

$6.50

Tuna, salmon, and avocado

Rainbow Roll

$9.95

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and yellow tail

Crazy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Pepper tuna, avocado roll with spicy tuna on top

Dragon Roll

$9.95

Tuna, salmon inside with avocado on top

House Special Roll

$9.95

Grilled tuna and asparagus topped with spicy salmon

Happy Roll

$9.95

Crabmeat and avocado topped with salmon and avocado

Sushi & Sashimi

Tuna Sushi

$3.50

Salmon Sushi

$3.00

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$3.50

Yellowtail Sushi

$3.50

Crab Stick Sushi

$2.50

Tuna Sashimi

$3.50

Salmon Sashimi

$3.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$3.50

Yellowtail Sashimi

$3.50

Crab Stick Sashimi

$2.50

Entrees

Sushi Regular

$24.95

7pcs sushi and california roll

Sushi Deluxe

$29.95

10pcs sushi and california roll

Sashimi Regular

$24.95

12pcs sashimi and california roll

Sashimi Deluxe

$29.95

16pcs sashimi and california roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$29.95

4pcs sushi, 8pcs sashimi and tuna roll

Extras

Crunchy

$0.50

Sesame

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Soda Can

Soda Can

$2.00
Soda Bottle

Soda Bottle

$3.00
Snapple

Snapple

$3.00
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$3.00
Israeli Drink

Israeli Drink

$3.00
Malt Beer

Malt Beer

$3.00

Appetizers

SM French Fries

$20.00

SM Mixed Fries

$23.00

SM Spicy Fries

$25.00

LG French Fries

$40.00

LG Mixed Fries

$45.00

LG Spicy Fries

$50.00

Salads

SM Greek Salad

$45.00

SM Garden Salad

$40.00

SM Israeli Salad

$40.00

SM Caesar Salad

$35.00

LG Greek Salad

$70.00

LG Garden Salad

$65.00

LG Israeli Salad

$65.00

LG Caesar Salad

$60.00

Pasta

SM Baked Ziti

$40.00

SM Mac & Cheese

$45.00

SM Pesto Pasta

$45.00

SM Vodka Pasta

$45.00

SM Eggplant Parmigiana

$45.00

SM Ravioli

$45.00

SM Lasagna

$45.00

LG Baked Ziti

$75.00

LG Mac & Cheese

$85.00

LG Pesto Pasta

$85.00

LG Vodka Pasta

$85.00

LG Eggplant Parmigiana

$85.00

LG Ravioli

$85.00

LG Lasagna

$85.00

Sushi Tray

Vegetable Roll Combo

$50.00

10 Rolls

Regular Roll Combo

Regular Roll Combo

$55.00

10 Rolls from 1-20 on Sushi Menu

Special Roll Combo

$55.00

1 Special Roll, 4 fish rolls, 4 veggie roll

Sushi & Roll Combo

$55.00

2 tuna, 2 yellow tails, 3 salmon & spicy tuna roll, alaska roll and dragon roll

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Serving the finest selection of Kosher food in Great Neck. We take great pride in providing the the best possible service for your pleasure. Come visit us today for a great Kosher experience!

94 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck, NY 11021

