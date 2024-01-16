Elite Poker Lounge 4037 West Expressway 83
4037 West Expressway 83
McAllen, TX 78503
Food
Appetizer
- Hickory Smoked Bacon Wrapped Scallops$22.00
Hickory Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops with chorizo salsa
- Stuffed Mushrooms$14.00
Stuffed mushrooms with boursin cheese and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
- Crab Cakes$20.00Out of stock
Crab cakes nested on potato strings topped with orange thyme creme fraiche
- Basil Pesto Flatbread$14.00
Flatbread topped with basil pesto, fresh mozarella cheese, grilled chicken, and black kalamata olives drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Main Entree
- Chimichurri New York Strip$26.00
Chimichurri New York Strip on a fluffy bed of jasmine rice
- Steak au Poivre$28.00Out of stock
Steak Au Poivre with a roasted garlic potato puree and veggie of the day
- Grilled Salmon$20.00
Grilled salmon with green beans and a dill cream sauce
- Chicken Breast$14.00
Pan seared chicken breast with Asian style veggies and jasmine rice topped off with a sweet chili sauce
- Nowhere Poblano Pasta$12.00
Poblano linguini with roasted vegetables wtih our made from scratch creamy poblano sauce
- Chef's Daily Special$12.00
Salad
- Caprese Salad$16.00
Mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze, olive oil, and sea salt
- Ribeye Salad$22.00
Marinated ribeye, fresh baby greens, tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette with grape tomatoes, queso fresco, and pickled red onions
- House Salad$9.00
Greens, grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots, tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing
- Cobb Salad$18.00
Chopped greens, tomatoes, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, and sliced avocado
- Extra Dressing$1.00
Dessert
Late Night Menu
- El Cubano$12.00
French bread filled with roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and grilled to golden brown perfection
- Burger Sliders$12.00
Hawaiian bread, 2 cheese blend, and a beef patty grilled to perfection
- Street Tacos$11.00
Marinated ribeye, grilled onions, cilantro and a side of salsa
- Nachos$10.00
Three cheese mix melted on individual tortilla chips with tomatoes, onions, and avocado
- Chicken Pesto Panini$12.00
Grilled chicken, house made pesto, baby spinach, and swiss cheese
- Chicago Hot Dog$7.00
Tomatoes, onions, sweet relish, pickle, and scorch peppers topped with celery salt
- Chili Cheese Dog$6.00
Chili and cheese with mustard
- Maxwell$5.00
Grilled onions, mustard, and scorch peppers topped with celery salt
- Fries$3.00
- Plain Hot Dog$4.00
- Quesadillas$5.00+
Add Ons
Signature & Classic Cocktails
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$9.00
Amaretto, Southern Comfort, sloe gin, orange juice
- Appletini$9.00
Vodka, apple liqueur
- Aviation$12.00
Indigo gin, maraschino liqueur, creme de violette, fresh lemon
- Bloody Mary$10.00
Vodka, clamato, lime juice, pepper, worcestershire sauce, tabasco
- Carajillo$12.00
Liquor 43, espresso
- Carreta$8.00
Tequila, lime juice, salt, mineral water
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
Vodka citron, cointreau, lime juice, cranberry juice
- Dark 'N Stormy$11.00
Dark rum, ginger beer
- French 75$10.00
Gin, lemon juice, sparkling wine
- Gimlet$11.00
Gin, lemon juice, sugar
- Hot Toddy$9.00
Whiskey, honey, lemon juice
- Hurricane$12.00
Overproof rum, light rum, dark rum, lemon juice, passion fruit syrup
- Lemon Drop$9.00
Vodka, triple sec, lemon juice, simple syrup
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
Vodka, gin, light rum, triple sec, tequila, sour, coke
- Mai Tai$11.00
Rum, orange liqueur, orgeat syrup, lime juice
- Manhattan$10.00
Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, aromatic bitters
- Margarita$8.00
Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup
- Martini$9.00
Vodka or gin, dry vermouth *olive juice for dirty
- Mimosa$6.00
Champagne, orange juice **additional flavors optional
- Mint Julep$8.00
Bourbon, sugar, fresh mint
- Mojito$9.00
Rum, lime juice, simple syrup, sparkling water **additional flavors optional
- Moscow Mule$9.00
Vodka, lemon juice, ginger beer
- Negroni$12.00
Gin, sweet vermouth, campari
- Nowhere Breeze$10.00
Rye whiskey, sugar, aromatic bitters
- Paloma$9.00
Tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, grapefruit soda
- Salty Dog$8.00
Tequila, grapefruit juice, salt rim
- Screwdriver$8.00
Vodka, orange juice
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
Tequila, orange juice, grenadine
- Tom Collins$8.00
Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, sparkling water
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$9.00
Vodka, coffee liqueur, cream
- The Irish Maid$10.00
Jameson, St Germain Elderflower liqueur, simple syrup, lemon juice, fresh cucumber
- The Godfather$10.00
Whiskey, amaretto
- Nowhere Vampiro$9.00
Tequila, sangrita, lime juice, grapefruit juice, grapfruit soda, chamoy, tajin
- Hello, Goodbye$12.00
Tequila, lemoncello, lime, simple syrup, blueberry topo chico
- Spanish Coffee$12.00
Coffee, 151 proof rum, coffee liqueur
- Rose Mule$12.00
Rose infused gin, lemon juice, house made simple and ginger beer
- Elite Tea$10.00
Our take on a spiked tea
- French 75$11.00
Gin, house made simple, lemon juice, topped with champagne
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
Signature Cocktails
- Royal Flush Mule$12.00
Apple whiskey, fresh lime juice and cranberry juice topped with ginger beer
- Queen Of Hearts$11.00
Vanilla vodka, spiced rum, cranberry juice, and orange juice topped with sprite
- Three of a Kind$12.00
Raspberry vodka, triple berry puree topped with ginger ale
- Elite Sangria$11.00
Vodka, red wine, grenadine and lime juice
- Lady Luck$12.00
Cucumber vodka, melon liquer, lime juice and cucumber puree topped with sprite
- High Card Old Fashioned$12.00
Rye whiskey, sugar, and bitters (smoked)
- Clover Club$11.00
Gin, raspberry, lemon and egg white
- Side Bet$11.00
Hennessy, grand marnier, lemon and house made simple syrup
Beer
Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
- Michelada$2.50
- Blue Moon$4.00
- Bohemia$4.00
- Budlight$3.00
- Budweiser$3.00
- Budweiser Zero$4.00
- Coors Banquet$3.00
- Coors Light$3.00
- Corona$4.00
- Corona Premier$4.00
- Dos XX$4.00
- Guinness$5.00
- Happy Dad Death Row$3.00
- Happy Dad Fruit Punch$3.00
- Happy Dad Pineapple$3.00
- Happy Dad Tea$3.00
- Happy Mom Raspberry$3.00
- Indio$4.00
- Karbach Hopadillo IPA$5.00
- Karbach Love Street$5.00
- Lone Star$2.00
- Lucky Buddha$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Michelob Ultra Gold$4.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Modelo Especial$4.00
- Modelo Negra$4.00
- Ranch Water Mango$4.00
- Shiner Bock$4.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Tecate Light$1.50
- Twisted Tea$2.00
- White Claw Mango$4.00
- White Claw Peach$4.00Out of stock
Liquor & Shooters
Vodka
- Well Vodka$5.00+
- Absolut$8.00+
- Titos$8.00+
- Belvedere$9.00+
- Grey Goose$9.00+
- Ketel One$9.00+
- Stolichnaya$9.00+
- Deep Eddy Ruby$8.00+
- Wester Son Blueberry$8.00+
- Western Son Cucumber$8.00+
- Western Son Peach$8.00+
- Western Son Watermelon$8.00+
- Absolut Mandarin$7.00+
- Smirnoff Tamarindo$8.00+
- Ciroc$9.00+
- Ciroc Red Berry$9.00+
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
- Haku Vodka$11.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$5.00+
- Don Julio 70$13.00+
- Clase Azul Repo$26.00+
- Maestro Dobel Diamente$12.00+
- Casamigos Repo$12.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00+
- Don Julio Repo$12.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$10.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00+
- Don Julio 1942$20.00+
- Patron Silver$12.00+
- Reserva De La Familia$35.00+
- 7 Leguas Repo$12.00+
- 7 Leguas Blanco$12.00+
- 400 Conejos Mezcal$10.00+
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$9.00+
- Jimador$9.00+
- Fortaleza Anejo$20.00+
- Fortaleza Blanco$14.00+
- Maestro Dobel Pavito$15.00+
- Codigo Rosa$14.00+
- Codigo Blanco$12.00+
- 7 Leguas 7 Decades$25.00+
- Casa Dragones Reposado$26.00+
- Casa Dragones Blanco$16.00+
- Flecha Reposado$14.00+
- Flecha Blanco$12.00+
- Clase Azul Gold$32.00
- Clase Azul Ultra Anejo$200.00
- Casa Azul Plata$30.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$50.00+
- 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno$9.00+
- el tequileno$12.00
- Clase Azul Mezcal Pink$58.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Well Whiskey$5.00+
- Angels Envy$12.00+
- Basil Hayden$12.00+
- Bulliet Rye$12.00+
- Blantons$25.00+
- Bookers$20.00+
- Buffalo Trace$12.00+
- Jack Daniels$8.00+
- Jim Beam$8.00+
- Makers Mark$10.00+
- Wild Turkey 101$10.00+
- Woodford Reserve$12.00+
- Eagle Rare$12.00+
- Weller Bourbon$18.00+
- Whistle Pig 12 Rye$16.00+
- Old Overhold Rye$16.00+
- Nikka Coffee Grain$18.00+
- Angels Envy Rye$18.00+
- Weller Full Proof$20.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00+
- Old Overholt 10$12.00
- Crown Royal$9.00+
- Toki Suntory$10.00+
- AO Suntory$14.00+
- Blade & Bow$12.00+
- Gentleman Jack$12.00+
- Jameson$9.00+
- Wild Turkey Long Branch$12.00+
- Mitchers Rye$12.00+
- Barrell Armida$16.00+
- Basil Hayden Red Wine$14.00+
- Eagle Rare 10 Yr$15.00+
- Noble Oak$15.00+
- Sazerac Rye$10.00+
- Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year$40.00+
- Crown Royal Apple$10.00+
- Crown Royal Peach$10.00+
- EH Taylor Single Barrel$17.00
- EH Taylor Barrel Proof$19.00
- Jameson Orange$10.00
- Horse Soldier Barrel Strength$16.00
- Horse Soldier Bourbon$12.00
- Horse Soldier Small Batch$14.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$10.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$16.00
- Jameson IPA$14.00
Scotch
- Well Scotch$5.00+
- Buchanans$10.00+
- Chivas$11.00+
- Glenlevit$14.00+
- Macallan 12$18.00+
- Belvenie 12$20.00+
- Glenmorangie 18$15.00+
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00+
- Johnnie Walker Blue$28.00+
- Macallan 18$28.00+Out of stock
- Dalmore$16.00+
- Belvenie 14$20.00+
- Oban 14$20.00+
- JW Blue Dragon$38.00+
- JW Blue Umami$48.00+
- Laphroaig$16.00+
- Macallan 12 Sherry Oak Cask$20.00
- Macallan 12 Double Cask$17.00
- Glenfiddich 12$14.00+
- Glenfiddich 18$28.00+
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Knob Creek Rye$13.00
- Glenlivet 18$28.00+
- Buchanas 18$15.00+
- balnvenie 21$38.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$6.00+
- Aperol$8.00+
- Campari$9.00+
- Fireball$7.00+
- Chartreuse, Green$0+
- Cointreau$8.00+
- Drambuie$0+
- Frangelico$0+
- Godiva Chocolate$0+
- Grand Marnier$9.00+
- Irish Mist$0+
- Jagermeister$8.00+
- Kahlua$9.00+
- Lemoncello$8.00+
- Licor 43$9.00+
- Mathilde Cassis$0+
- Molly's Irish Cream$0+
- St. Germain$8.00+
- Luxardo Maraschino$9.00+
- Midori$8.00+
- Giffard Passionfruit$0+
- Maxime Trijol Orange$0+
- Caravella Limoncello$0+
- Jules Pechards Triple$0+
- Bailey's$9.00+
- Giffard Pampleemousse$0+
- Hennessey VS$12.00+
- Caravedo Pisco$0+
- Hennessy VSOP$20.00+
- Amaro Nonino$12.00+
- Fernet$9.00+
- Giffard Violetta$9.00+
- Amaro Montenegro$9.00+
Shooters
Wine
Cabernet
- Trig Point 2021$42.00
- Josh 2021$32.00
- Keever 2017$180.00
- Brutocao 2018$58.00
- Altamura 2018$185.00
- Darioush 2020$275.00
- Silveroak 2018$175.00
- Oberon 2021$42.00
- Austin Hope 2021$110.00
- Caymus 2021$160.00
- Trig Point 2021 CAB$16.00
- Josh 2021 CAB$12.00
- Brutocao 2018 CAB$28.00
- Oberon 2021 CAB$20.00
- Austin Hope 2021 CAB$38.00
- Canyon Oak Cab$6.00
- Scielo MX CAB$18.00
Blend
- Decoy 2019$45.00
- Shannon Ridge (wrangler)$25.00
- Prisoner$85.00
- Orin Swift Abstract 2021$70.00
- Orin Swift Papillon$120.00
- Bodegas Roda 2018$85.00
- Decoy Lim. Napa Valley 2019 BLEND$23.00
- Prisoner 2021 BLEND$32.00
- Orin Swift Abstract 2021 BLEND$28.00
- Shannon Ridge BLEND (wrangler)$8.00
- Scielo MX TINTO (Blend)$16.00