Elitist Coffee is here to serve a quality stock of international coffee beans that we are sure each patron will find more and more delicious with each batch. We realize as LOCAL ROASTERS, exquisite flavorful coffee is a product that can only be achieved by always seeking perfection. Elitist Coffee Roast Weekly and process all drinks via an "IN-HOUSE WATER PURIFICATION SYSTEM" to ensure the integrity of our bountiful beans and additional diverse optional drinks. Our premium coffee beans come from farmers who are not only committed to the health of Earth's ecosystem, but also to the fair treatment of their own workers. Why are these the farms of our choice? Because we feel that these are the only farms that can produce the high quality of coffee bean that we seek to serve. The care that goes into growing, shipping, and finally, roasting our complex blends are reflected in the rich flavors of the finished product.