Harry's Taco Club + Elixir Juice Shop - Del Mar Del Mar

No reviews yet

1446 Camino Del Mar

Del Mar, CA 92014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Menu

Specials

Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

Cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, onion, cilantro & guacamole

Ceviche

$14.99

With fish or shrimp, avocado & tostada chips

Surf N Turf Fries

$16.99

Steak & shrimp, cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, onion, cilantro & guacamole

HTC Bowl

$15.99

Choice of steak, fish or shrimp. Cabbage, rice, beans, salsa fresca, guac & cheese

Sides

Chips & Guac

$5.99

French Fries

$4.99

Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.50

Quesadilla

$4.99

Burritos

Cali Burrito

$13.99

With steak, fries, sour cream & guacamole

Steak N' Shrimp Cali

$15.99

With shrimp & steak , fries, sour cream & guacamole

Bean & Cheese

$11.99

No veggies, with steak

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Beans, cabbage & guacamole

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.99

Guacamole

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

With steak or bacon and eggs, fries & guacamole

Tacos

Steak Taco

$5.79

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Octopus Taco

$6.79

Steak & Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Veggie Taco

$5.39

With beans

Scallop Taco

$7.99

Trifecta Taco

$6.99

W/spicy grilled shrimp, fish and scallop

Battered Fish Taco

$4.79

Grilled Fish Taco

$6.79

Northern Tijuana Taco

$6.79

W/steak, beans, cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro & avocado

Beverages

Agua Frescas

Jamaica

$3.99+

Horchata

$3.99+

Strawberry

$3.99+

Pineapple

$3.99+

Cantaloupe

$3.99+

Beverages

Rocket Fuel

$6.99

Cold brew coffee with horchata

Bottle Water Large

$3.79

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.99

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.99

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Mexican Squirt

$3.99

Elixir Juice Menu

Made To Order

The Americana

$10.99

Apple, Beet, Carrot, Cucumber, Ginger, Orange

Sweet Greens

$10.99

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Orange, Spinach

Green Jalapeno Line

$10.99

Celery, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Kale, Lime, Romaine, Spinach

Create Your Own

$10.99

Cold Pressed Juice

The Magician

$11.99

Agave, Aloe, Cayenne, Charcoal, Coconut, Ginger, Hibiscus, Lemon, Water

Pure Greens

$11.99

Aloe, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach

Cali Greens

$11.99

Celery, Cucumber, Ginger, Kale, Lemon, Spinach

Tumeric Elixir

$11.99

Agave, Aloe, Ginger, Lemon, Water

Heart Beet

$11.99

Beet, Carrot, Ginger, Orange, Pineapple

Detox

$4.99

Aloe, Beet, Ginger, Lemon, Milk Thistle

Immunity

$4.99

Cayenne, Ginger, Pineapple, Orange, Tumeric

Two 2 Oz Shots Deal

$8.99

Smoothies

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein

$11.99

Almond Milk, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Cacao Powder, Dates, Peanut Butter, Vanilla

Blueberry Popeye

$11.99

Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberry, Dates, Spinach, Whey Protein

Matcha Mint Chip

$11.99

Almond Milk, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Dates, Fresh Mint, Matcha, Vanilla

Tropical Greens

$11.99

Almond Milk, Banana, Chia Seeds, Coconut, Mango, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Spinach

True Bliss

$11.99

Almond Milk, Banana, Dates, Vanilla, Whey Protein

The Dragon Smoothie

$11.99

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$13.50

Acai, Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberry

Green Protein Bowl

$13.50

Almond Milk, Banana, Kale, Mango, Pineapple, Spinach

Dragon Bowl

$13.50

Banana, Dragon Fruit, Mango, Orange Juice, Pineapple

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew on Tap

$6.50

Cold Brew Latte

$6.50

Jet Fuel (Horchata + Cold Brew)

$6.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$7.25

Bottled Beverages

Solar Rain

$3.99

Coconut Water

$5.00

Kombucha Babe Maui Wowie

$5.99

Kombucha Babe Cali Gold

$5.99

Kombucha Babe Seasonal

$5.99

Bottled Orange Juice

$6.00

Bottled Tangerine Juice

$6.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$6.75

Acqua Panna Still

$6.75
Surf Water Sparkling

Surf Water Sparkling

$3.00

Surfwater Sparkling Water comes in a refillable, recyclable aluminum bottle. Electrolytes and pH balanced.

Specialty Items

Protein Balls

$6.99

Granola

$12.95

Coconut Whole

$8.00

SD Bar Original

$4.25

SD Bar Chula Vista Chile

$4.25

SD Bar OB Omega

$4.25

SD Bar Torrey Pines

$4.25

S Cookie

$3.50

S Bread

$4.00

D Cookies

$4.00

D Breads

$5.00
Sunday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Harry's Taco Club is a San Diego original. Enjoy tacos, burritos, and so much more. Before Harry's Taco Club's arrival in Del Mar, Elixir Juice existed in this space. Our fresh juices, smoothies, and Acai Bowls continue to be available. We don't sell alcohol; however, our sister restaurant, Harry's Coffee Shop (formerly Americana), is next door with a full bar! Arriba, hurry to Harry's Taco Club for delicious food.

Location

1446 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014

Directions

