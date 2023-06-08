Harry's Taco Club + Elixir Juice Shop - Del Mar Del Mar
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Harry's Taco Club is a San Diego original. Enjoy tacos, burritos, and so much more. Before Harry's Taco Club's arrival in Del Mar, Elixir Juice existed in this space. Our fresh juices, smoothies, and Acai Bowls continue to be available. We don't sell alcohol; however, our sister restaurant, Harry's Coffee Shop (formerly Americana), is next door with a full bar! Arriba, hurry to Harry's Taco Club for delicious food.
1446 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014
