Elixer

review star

No reviews yet

1779 Newport Blvd., 2nd Floor

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Elixir Menu

Elixirs

Labyrinth

$10.00

Jasmine Green Tea Latte

Prophecy

$10.00

Black Tea Latte + Cardamom

Illusion

$10.00

Oolong Tea Latte

Cirenity

$10.00

Dragon fruit Green Tea + Passion fruit Purée

Oracle

$10.00

Matcha Green Tea Latte + Strawberry Purée

Draven

$10.00

Espresso Black Sugar Cafe Latte

Amulet

$10.00

Black Tea Latte + Bergamot

Mera Kai

$10.00

Thai Tea

Elixir Flights

4 Test Tube Sampler

$15.00

6 Bouquet Sampler

$35.00

Boba Shots

Boba Shot

$2.00

Mocktails

Dragons Breath

$10.00

Jalapeño Dragon Fruit Yuzu Limeade with Chia

Elf's Kiss

$10.00

Herbal blend of Jasmine Flowers, Rose Petals, Strawberry, Hibiscus, Honey Aloe Vera

Nephalim

$10.00

Chamoi Chili Mango

+5 Charisma

$10.00

Mint Mojito Limeade

Griffin

$10.00

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$8.00

Pot of Hot Tea

$16.00

Food Menu

Small Charcuterie Board

$30.00

Medium Charcuterie Board

$50.00

Large Charcuterie Board

$100.00

Dragon Puff Waffles

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Phoenix Bites

$8.00

Popcorn

$8.00

Cotton Candy

$8.00

Ice Cream

Cookies & Cream

$8.00

Cotton Candy

$8.00

Mango Sherbet

$8.00

Lychee

$8.00

Chosen One (Utterly Pure)

$8.00

Pistachio

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut-Butter

$8.00

Kuaui Pie

$8.00

Ube

$8.00

Bubble Gum

$8.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Cookie Monster

$8.00

Banana Coconut Almond (Vegan)

$8.00

Merch

Gold Coin Membership

$50.00

Elf Ears

$10.00

Flower Crowns

$15.00

LED Flower Crowns

$10.00

Character Pins

$10.00

Gold Pins

$20.00

Shirts

$28.00

7 Dice Pack

$7.00

Souvenir Cups

$10.00

Character Cups

$15.00

Magical Character Wands

$28.00

Art Prints

$20.00

Loose Leaf Tea & Coffee

Small Bag Tea

$10.00

Large Bag Tea

$35.00

Small Bag Coffee

$10.00

Large Bag Coffee

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tea Bar & Ice Cream

Location

1779 Newport Blvd., 2nd Floor, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

