Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Order Again

Popular Items

GUMBO YA YA - BOWL
GRILLED GULF FISH
ELIZA HOUSE SALAD

APPETIZERS

GUMBO YA YA - CUP

$7.00

roasted chicken, andouille sausage, dark roux, popcorn rice

GUMBO YA YA - BOWL

$10.00

roasted chicken, andouille sausage, dark roux, popcorn rice

SOUP DU JOUR - CUP

$7.00

Chef's daily creation

SOUP DU JOUR - BOWL

$10.00

Chef's daily creation.

BAKED WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE

$14.00

honey, lemon, thyme

BELLE ECORCE CHEESE PLATE

$25.00

Biggie Bee Farm honey & seasonal fruit - Chèvre ~ goat’s milk, fresh and soft - Jersey Bruce ~ cow’s milk, brie style, slightly sweet - Bayou Bleu ~ raw cow's milk, earthy & bold

BREAD SERVICE

$3.00

French bread & butter

CORN FRIED CATFISH

$12.00

buttermilk battered, Creole tartar sauce (*gluten-free)

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.00

garlic chips, bacon, goat cheese, cider vinegar (*gluten-free)

ELIZA HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

bacon, Parmigiano Reggiano, hard cooked egg, creamy peppercorn dressing

BUTTERMILK FRIED QUAIL SALAD

$18.00

mixed greens, applewood bacon, poached farm egg, pickled shallots (*gluten-free)

CORN FRIED GULF OYSTERS

$17.00

horseradish cream, hand-cut fries, fried spinach

SHRIMP REMOULADE

$13.00

boiled Gulf shrimp, crisp lettuce, hard cooked egg (*gluten-free)

SKILLET CORNBREAD

$8.00

served with cane butter

SMOKED TUNA DIP

$15.00

yellowfin tuna salad, French bread

ENTREES

BONE-IN PORK CHOP

$28.00

creamy stoneground grits, August Road cane syrup glaze (*gluten-free)

CHICKEN BONNE FEMME

$23.00

paneed chicken breast, brabant potatoes, green peas, roasted mushrooms, housemade tasso

GRILLED CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$21.00

grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, hard cooked egg, red onion, Danish bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette

CROQUE MADAME

$18.00

Chisesi ham, Gruyère, sauce mornay, Goppelt Farms egg

DUCK CONFIT & WHITE BEAN CASSOULET

$38.00

popcorn rice, stewed greens, andouille sausage, citrus gastrique

EAT FIT | GRILLED CHICKEN

$25.00

roasted Brussels sprouts, butternut squash & purple sweet potatoes with glazed cipollini onions, carrots, beets & apples ~ finished with country ham & Madeira sauce

ELIZA CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

Coastal Plains ground chuck, red onion jam, American cheese, brioche bun, hand-cut fries

FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

$36.00

Gulf shrimp & oyster, Louisiana catfish, hand-cut fries (*gluten-free)

GRILLED GULF FISH

$32.00

butternut squash & dried fig risotto, Castelines olive oil, fleur de sel (*gluten-free)

GULF FISH PECAN

$35.00

Creole meunière, new potato mash, seasonal local vegetable

PANEED VEAL

$29.00

velouté, tarragon, sautéed mushrooms, green peas, new potato mash

ELIZA CRAB CAKES

$32.00

lump crabmeat, corn maque choux hash, ravigote sauce (*gluten-free)

SHRIMP & GRITS

$24.00

grilled Gulf shrimp, ham, mushroom, thyme, Parmesan stoneground grits (*gluten-free)

SHRIMP SATSUMA SALAD

$23.00

grilled Gulf shrimp, Louisiana satsumas, shaved fennel, chevre, toasted pecans, red onion, honey lemony vinaigrette (*gluten free)

STEAK FRITES

$42.00

Cutrer’s premium filet mignon, maitre d’hotel butter, hand-cut fries (*gluten-free)

SIDES

BONNECAZE FARMS GRITS

$5.00

(*gluten-free)

CORN MAQUE CHOUX

$7.00

(*gluten-free)

HAND-CUT FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

with smoked paprika aioli (*gluten-free)

SEASONAL LOCAL VEGETABLE

$6.00

(*gluten-free)

MIXED GREENS

$7.00

(*gluten-free)

BUTTERNUT SQUASH & FIG RISOTTO

$8.00

(*gluten-free)

BRABANT POTATOES

$5.00

(*gluten-free)

NEW POTATO MASH

$6.00

(*gluten-free)

CREAMY WHITE BEANS

$6.00

(*gluten-free)

STEWED GREENS

$6.00

DESSERTS

APPLE & PECAN BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

Gendusa French bread, cinnamon crème anglaise

CHEESE PLATE

$21.00

Belle Ècorce Farms Cheese Plate Biggie Bee Farm honey & seasonal fruit Chèvre ~ goat’s milk, fresh and soft Jersey Bruce ~ cow’s milk, brie style, slightly sweet Bayou Bleu ~ raw cow's milk, earthy & bold

CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE

$11.00

whipped ice cream, salted caramel

CLASSIC BANANA PUDDING

$7.00

whipped cream, vanilla wafer

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

raspberry coulis, fleur de sel (*gluten-free)

LEMON ICE BOX PIE

$9.00Out of stock

graham cracker crust, hazelnut syrup

KIDS

KID'S CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00

with your choice of side & drink. Recommended for children under 12.

KID'S FRIED SHRIMP

$8.00

with your choice of side & drink. Recommended for children under 12.

KID'S GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.00

with your choice of side & drink. Recommended for children under 12.

KID'S FRIED CATFISH

$8.00

with your choice of side & drink. Recommended for children under 12.

KID'S CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

with your choice of side & drink. Recommended for children under 12.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual neighborhood restaurant and bar serving local Louisiana food.

Location

7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Directions

