Eliza Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A casual neighborhood restaurant and bar serving local Louisiana food.
Location
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rouge Rabbit - 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 105 - Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - (225) 250-5812
4.4 • 97
8550 United Plaza Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Corporate Blvd
4.2 • 163
6220 Corporate Blvd Baton Rogue, LA 70809
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge