Elizabeth Esther Café

145 Reviews

$

47 E Commerce St

Smryna, DE 19977

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:11 pm - 9:00 pm
Order all of your favorites online. You can just give us a call for curb side pick up. Soup of the day is Irish Potato, finished with cheddar, bacon and scallions. Irish dinners to go under specials and family dinners.

