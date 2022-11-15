Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Elizabeth Express

8 Reviews

312 Market St

Elizabeth, PA 15037

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Milkshake

Milkshake

Small Milkshake

$3.50

Regular Milkshake

$4.50

Float

Small Float

$2.75

Regular Float

$3.50

Cones

Small Cone

$2.75

Regular Cone

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Located in the heart of Elizabeth, PA our refurbished rail car diner is here to serve up American classics

312 Market St, Elizabeth, PA 15037

