Elizabeth's Pizza - Eden

456 Reviews

$

640 S Van Buren Rd

Eden, NC 27288

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Cheese Steak
Personal Pizza

Appetizers

(12) Chicken Wings

(12) Chicken Wings

$12.99
(6) Chicken Wings

(6) Chicken Wings

$8.99
Battered Mushrooms

Battered Mushrooms

$5.99
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.50
Calamari

Calamari

$8.25
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99
Cheese Fries W/ Bacon

Cheese Fries W/ Bacon

$5.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.50
Chips

Chips

$4.75
Chips W/ Cheese

Chips W/ Cheese

$5.75
Chips W/ Cheese & Bacon

Chips W/ Cheese & Bacon

$6.75
French Fries

French Fries

$2.75
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.99
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$3.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers

Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers

$5.99
Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$5.99

Subs

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$7.75
Cheese Steak Special

Cheese Steak Special

$8.90
Cheese Steak Super

Cheese Steak Super

$9.20
Grill Ck Sub

Grill Ck Sub

$7.75
Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$8.75
Vegetarian Sub

Vegetarian Sub

$8.14
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.70
Country Sub

Country Sub

$9.20
Tuna Salad Sub

Tuna Salad Sub

$8.14
Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.14
Turkey & Cheese Sub

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$8.14
Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.70
Chicken steak

Chicken steak

$7.75
Chicken Steak Special

Chicken Steak Special

$8.90
Chicken Steak Super

Chicken Steak Super

$9.20
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.14
Chicken Parmigiano Sub

Chicken Parmigiano Sub

$8.14
Eggplant Parmigiano Sub

Eggplant Parmigiano Sub

$8.14
Veal parmigiano sub

Veal parmigiano sub

$8.14
Sausage parmiggiano sub

Sausage parmiggiano sub

$8.14
Salami & Cheese Sub

Salami & Cheese Sub

$8.14
Roast Beef Sub

Roast Beef Sub

$8.55
Pizza Sub

Pizza Sub

$8.40

Cheese Sub

$7.75

Sandwich & Burgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99
Angus Beef Burger

Angus Beef Burger

$6.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.25
Manicotti

Manicotti

$12.25
Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.25
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$12.25
Fettuccini alfredo

Fettuccini alfredo

Tortellini

Tortellini

$12.25
Ravioli

Ravioli

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$12.25
Parmesan Dinner

Parmesan Dinner

PENNE Al Pesto

PENNE Al Pesto

$12.25

Soup

Soup and salad

Soup and salad

Out of stock
Soup solo

Soup solo

Out of stock

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$2.99
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.99
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.25
Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$8.25
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$10.50
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$7.99
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50
Turkey Salad

Turkey Salad

$7.99
Chicken steak salad

Chicken steak salad

$8.25
Large garden salad

Large garden salad

$5.99

Calzone & Stromboli

Small Calzone

Small Calzone

$8.25
Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$11.95

Small Stromboli

$8.25

Large Stromboli

$11.95

Pizza

Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$5.50
Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$9.75
Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.00
Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$13.00
Small Gluten free pizza

Small Gluten free pizza

$9.75
Slice Pizza

Slice Pizza

$2.00
White pizza

White pizza

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.99
Plain Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$4.99
Cheesecake w/Cherries

Cheesecake w/Cherries

$5.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.99
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$5.99

Cheesecake With Strawberries

$5.99

Side Orders

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side of Meat Sauce

$1.00

Side of Pink Sauce

$2.00

Side of Tomato Sauce

$0.50

Side Shrimp 8 Pc

$4.50

Side Clams 8 Pc

$4.50Out of stock

Side Mussles 8pc

$4.50Out of stock

Bag Chips

$0.79

Dough Balls

$2.00

4oz Cup Peperoni

$2.00

Soft Drink

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.50

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$4.50

Pepsi

$2.60

Water

$0.75

Bag Ice

$2.50

Cup Ice

$0.25

.

Kids Meals

Kids Spaghetti

$7.50

Mac & Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

KIDS Chicken Fingers Fries

$7.50

Meatball Plate with drink

$7.50

Meatball Plate

$6.50

Kids ck Alfredo

$7.50

Kids baked ziti

$5.25

Monday Special

Large 1 Topping

$8.99

Monday Dinner Specials

2 Slice Lunch Special

$4.85

Rigatoni Special

$9.65

Shrimp Alfredo

$11.65
Soup and salad

Soup and salad

Out of stock

Ravioli Special

DRESSING

RANCH

$0.50

FRENCH

$0.50

THOUSAND

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

OIL VINEGAR

$0.50

BALSAMIC VINEGAR

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

VINEGAR

$0.50

16Oz Bottle Ranch

$3.75

Side of sauce 4oz cup

Tomato sauce

$0.50

Meat sauce

$0.50

Alfredo sauce

$1.00

Pink sauce

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

640 S Van Buren Rd, Eden, NC 27288

Directions

Gallery
Elizabeth's Pizza image
Elizabeth's Pizza image

