Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground

review star

No reviews yet

3927 Battleground ave

Greensboro, NC 27410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

SLICE CHEESE PIZZA

$3.95

Slice of cheese pizza

DINNER

APPETIZERS

CAPRESE

$14.89

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, garlic and olive oil. Pair with Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS

$8.89

Basket of hot fresh potato chips served with ranch dressing

GARLIC KNOTS

$8.99

Garlic oil, Italian spices and parmesan

MOZZ STICKS

$12.89

Breaded mozzarella sticks and homemade marinara sauce

FRIED CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.89

Five breaded chicken tenders and honey mustard sauce

FRIED CALIMARI

$14.89

Squid lightly battered and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce. Pair with Kendall Jackson chardonnay

BRUSCHETTA AL POMODORO

$10.49

Fresh tomato, olive oil, garlic and basil on homemade bread with mozzarella cheese

LARGE FRENCH FRIES

$5.99

Small order of freshly cut french fries

BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

$15.99

Eight spicy wings and bleu cheese dressing for dipping

MUSSELS MARINARA

$16.89

With garlic, olive oil and marinara sauce over croutons

CALAMARI MARINARA

$18.89

Calimari served with homemade tomatoe sauce, garlic, and herbs

SALADS & SOUPS

ANTIPASTO CLASSICO

$14.89

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Crisp fresh lettuce, parmigiana cheese and croutons

CHEF SALAD

$14.89

Lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, cucumbers, carrots, onion, ham, turkey and provolone

GARDEN SALAD

$7.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, onions and green olives

GREEK SALAD

$14.89

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, kalamata olives, green peppers, banana peppers and carrots with feta cheese

GRILL CHIC CAESAR

$14.89

GRILL CHIC SALAD

$14.89

GRILL SALMON CAESAR

$17.89

Grilled salmon with crisp fresh lettuce, parmigiana cheese and croutons

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$17.89

Grilled salmon with lettuce, onion, banana peppers, carrots, cucumber and tomato

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$16.89

Grilled shrimp with lettuce, onion, banana peppers, carrots, cucumber and tomato

ROTI CHIC CAESAR SALAD

$14.89

Rotisserie or grilled chicken, crisp fresh lettuce, parmigiana cheese and crunchy croutons. Pair with clos du bois sauvignon Blanc

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD

$14.89

Rotisserie chicken, lettuce, onion, banana peppers, carrots, cucumber and tomato. Pair with Stella pinot grigio

SOUP

$8.89

Bowl

PIZZA

12" CHEESE PIZZA

$13.49

Traditional hand tossed, round and thin. Plain cheese

14" CHEESE PIZZA

$14.49

Traditional hand tossed, round and thin. Plain cheese

16"CHEESE PIZZA

$15.49

Traditional hand tossed, round and thin. Plain cheese

12" VEGGIE PIZZA

$18.89

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes and garlic

14" VEGGIE PIZZA

$21.89

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes and garlic

16" VEGGIE PIZZA

$23.89

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes and garlic

12' SPECIAL PIZZA

$17.99

With pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

14" SPECIAL PIZZA

$19.99

With pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

16" SPECIAL PIZZA

$21.99

With pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

12" FLORENTINA PIZZA

$19.99

Spinach, grilled chicken, ricotta and mozzarella

14" FLORENTINA PIZZA

$21.99

Spinach, grilled chicken, ricotta and mozzarella

16" FLORENTINA PIZZA

$23.99

Spinach, grilled chicken, ricotta and mozzarella

12" CAPRESE PIZZA

$15.99

Pizza with mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil garlic, olive oil (no sauce)

14" CAPRESE PIZZA

$16.99

Pizza with mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil garlic, olive oil (no sauce)

16" CAPRESE PIZZA

$17.99

Pizza with mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil garlic, olive oil (no sauce)

12" PIZZA BIANCA

$15.99

Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli or sautéed spinach with fresh garlic (no sauce)

14" PIZZA BIANCA

$16.99

Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli or sautéed spinach with fresh garlic (no sauce)

16" PIZZA BIANCA

$17.99

Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli or sautéed spinach with fresh garlic (no sauce)

12" STUFFED PIZZA

$20.89

Steak, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella cheese

14" STUFFED PIZZA

$22.89

Steak, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella cheese

16" STUFFED PIZZA

$24.89

Steak, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella cheese

12" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, hamburger, salami. Pair with Cavit Cabernet Sauvignon

14" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$21.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, hamburger, salami. Pair with Cavit Cabernet Sauvignon

16" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$23.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, hamburger, salami. Pair with Cavit Cabernet Sauvignon

12" PRIMAVERA PIZZA

$20.89

Pesto, sun dried tomato, artichokes, spinach, feta, parmigiana and mozzarella

14" PRIMAVERA PIZZA

$23.89

Pesto, sun dried tomato, artichokes, spinach, feta, parmigiana and mozzarella

16" PRIMAVERA PIZZA

$24.89

Pesto, sun dried tomato, artichokes, spinach, feta, parmigiana and mozzarella

16" CIRO'S CHICAGO PIZZA

$25.89

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese

16" SIC CHEESE PIZZA

$18.99

Square and thick plain cheese Sicilian Style Pizza

16" SIC SPECIAL PIZZA

$24.89

Cheese Sicilian Style Pizza with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

SLICE SICILIAN PIZZA

$3.95

Single slice of our Sicilian style cheese pizza

SLICE CHEESE PIZZA

$3.95

Slice of cheese pizza

SLICE VEGGIE PIZZA

$6.49

Slice with cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes, and garlic

SLICE MEAT LOVER PIZZA

$6.49

Slice with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and mozzerella cheese

SLICE SPECIAL PIZZA

$6.49

Slice of pizza with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

SLICE SIC SPECIAL PIZZA

$6.49

Slice of Sicilian style cheese pizza

10" GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$16.99

One size only. Topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

10" GLUT FR MARGHERITA

$21.99

Gluten free pizza with mozzarella cheese, olive oil, tomato sauce, and basil

SUBS

8" CHEESESTEAK

8" CHEESESTEAK

$12.99

Steak and cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers and mushrooms

8" CHICKEN STEAK

$14.99

Chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and peppers. Hot peppers available on request

8" ITALIAN SUB

$11.89

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil and vinegar

8" TURKEY SUB

$11.89

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and mayonnaise and oil vinegar on the top served on a hoagie bun

8" VEGETARIAN SUB

$11.89

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

8" CHIKEN PARMIGIANA

$12.99

8" MEAT BALL PARMIGIANA

$12.99

8" EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$12.99

8" SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA

$12.99

8" ROTISSERIE SUB

$11.99

Rotisserie chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

12" CHEESESTEAK

$14.99

Steak and cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers and mushrooms

12" CHICKEN STEAK SUB

$14.99

Chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and peppers. Hot peppers available upon request.

12" ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$13.99

Rotisserie chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

12" TURKEY SUB

$13.89

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and mayonnaise, and oil vinegar served ona hoagie bun.

12" ITALIAN SUB

$13.89

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil and vinegar

12" VEGETARIAN SUB

$13.89

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese

12" CHIKEN PARMIGIANA

$14.99

12" MEAT BALL PARMIGIANA

$14.99

12" EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$14.99

12" SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA

$14.99

CHICKEN / VEAL

CHICKEN PORTOFINO

$21.99

Fresh chicken breast, spinach and mushrooms sautéed in garlic and olive oil with cherry tomato sauce and mozzarella over pasta. Pair with hobnob pinot noir

CHICKEN MARSALA

$18.99

Tender chicken breast sautéed in marsala wine, garlic and mushrooms over pasta

CHK PARMIGIANA

$18.99

Fresh chicken breast baked with homemade sauce and cheese over pasta. Pair with cecchi Chianti

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$20.99

Tender veal baked with homemade sauce and cheese over pasta. Pair with cecchi Chianti

CHICKEN PICCATA

$18.99

Fresh chicken breast sautéed in a lemon sauce with capers over pasta. Pair with Kenwood sauvignon Blanc

GRILLED CHICKEN

$16.89

Grilled chicken breast with your choice of spinach, broccoli, green beans or potatoes

1/2 CHICKEN

$18.99

Served with salad or cup of soup, bread and your choice of one veggie: spinach, broccoli, green beans, or potatoes

1/4 ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$13.89

Dark or white meat served with bread and your choice of spinach, broccoli, green beans or potatoes

VEAL MARSALA

$22.99

VEAL PICCATA

$22.99

BAKED PASTA SPECIALTIES

BAKED ZITI

$16.99

Pasta mixed with ricotta cheese and baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$17.99

Fresh slices of eggplant, lightly breaded and baked with homemade sauce and cheese. Served with a side of pasta

EliZABETHS BAKED TRIO

$19.89

Lasagna, manicotti, stuffed shells and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella. Pair with roscato (no substitutions please)

LASAGNA

$17.99

Fresh layered pasta, seasoned beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Romano cheese with homemade sauce. Pair with Bogle Merlot

MANICOTTI

$16.99

Two large homemade manicotti smothered in tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Pair with De Majo Sangives

STUFFED SHELLS

$16.99

Shell pasta stuffed with cheese, broccoli and spinach in tomato sauce. Baked with cheese. Pair with Banfi Sangiovese Cabernet

PASTA CLASSICA

CAPELLINI

$15.99

Capellini noodles with your choice or tomato sauce or marinara. With meat sauce or meatballs and sausage

EGGPLANT ALLA SICILLIANA

$17.89

Diced eggplant with marinara sauce, garlic and topped mozzarella cheese with penne pasta

FETT ALFREDO

$16.99

Fresh blended cream sauce tossed with fettuccine

FETT CARBONARA

$18.49

Freshly blended cream sauce with sauteed bacon and onions over fettucine

GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE

$17.49

Potato dumpling and meat sauce topped with melted cheese

LINGUINE

$15.99

With your choice of tomato, marinara, or meat sauce

PENNE

$15.99

Penne noodles with your choice or tomato sauce or marinara. With meat sauce or meatballs and sausage

PENNE PESTO

$16.99

Penne pasta noodles tossed in pesto

PENNE PULCINELLA

$18.49

Diced chicken and broccoli sautéed in a fresh blended cream sauce over penne

PENNE VEGETARIAN

$17.89

Fresh tomato, onion, peppers, eggplant and mushrooms served with garlic and olive oil over pasta

PENNE VODKA

$17.99

Penne noodles tossed in our signature vodka sauce

SPAGHETTI

$15.99

Spaghetti noodles with your choice or tomato sauce or marinara. With meat sauce or meatballs and sausage

TORTELLINI CHEESE

$16.49

Tortellini noodles served with cheese, garlic, and fresh herbs

PENNE AL BURRO

$15.99

SPAGHETTI MEAT BALL

$17.99

SPAGHETTI SAUSAGE

$17.99

RAVIOLI

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$15.99

Large pillow of pasta filled with seasoned cheese and served with tomato sauce. Pair with Luna di Luna Chardonnay

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$21.49

Sautéed with olive oil, butter, onions and crabmeat, white wine and cherry tomato pink cream sauce. Pair with Benvolio Pinot Grigio

SMOKED CHK RAVIOLI

$19.99

Sautéed with butter, garlic, mushrooms, chicken and white wine in a pink cream sauce. Pair with firesteed pinot noir

SPINACH RAVIOLI

$16.99

Large pillow of pasta filled with spinach and cheese baked in a tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese

STROM & CALZONE

LG CALZONE

$20.89

Large calzone filled with slices of ham or spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella

LG CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$20.89

Filled with mozzarella cheese and chicken philly steak

LG REGULAR STROMBOLI

$20.89

Filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and mozzarella

LG STEAK STROMBOLI

$20.89

Filled with mozzarella cheese and philly steak

LG VEGE STROMBOLI

$20.89

Filled with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, and mozzarella

SM CALZONE

$15.89

Filled with slices of ham or spinach, ricotta and mozzarella

SM CHK STROMBOLI

$15.89

Filled with mozzarella cheese and chicken Philly steak

SM REGULAR STROMBOLI

$15.89

Filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and mozzarella

SM STEAK STROMBOLI

$15.89

Filled with mozzarella cheese and Philly steak

SM VEGE STROMBOLI

$15.89

Filled with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli and mozzarella

WOOD & BRICK OVEN PIZZA

PIZZA MARINARA

$14.99

Fresh sauce, garlic, oregano, kalamata olives, capers, olive oil. This one has no cheese! Diced anchovies available on request

PIZZA CAPRICCIOSA

$19.99

Ham, salami, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, gaeta olive, mushrooms. Pair with Moretti Beer

PIZZA QUATTRO STAGIONI

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, 1/4 ham, 1/4 mushrooms, 1/4 artichoke, 1/4 gaeta olives

12" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$17.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese and olive oil, tomato sauce, basil. Pair with Rocca delle Macie Riserva

16" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$25.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese and olive oil, tomato sauce, basil. Pair with Rocca delle Macie Riserva

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

Fresh tomato sauce, red onion, basil, oregano, rotisserie chicken and mozzarella cheese

Sandwiches, Burgers & Whole Wheat Wraps

CHICKEN FILLET SANDWICH

$12.99

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise on a bun

WW CHICKEN STEAK

$14.89

Chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and peppers. Hot peppers available on request

WW STEAK CHEESE

$14.89

Steak, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms

ELIZABETH BURGER PANINI

$14.89

Certified angus beef 8 oz chuck patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, provolone cheese, mushrooms, ham and mayonnaise

CHEESEBURGER

$13.89

Certified angus beef 8 oz chuck patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise

WW GRILL CHICKEN

$14.89

Grilled chicken, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

SEAFOOD

GRILLED SALMON

$19.89

Served with your choice of spinach, broccoli, green beans or potatoes

LINGUINE & CLAMS

$18.89

Littleneck clams sautéed with garlic and oil with choice of red or white sauce over linguine

SEAFOOD POSITANO

$22.89

A combination of shrimp, clams, mussels and calamari sautéed in garlic and oil, tossed with marinara sauce over linguine. Pair with antinori Santa Cristina sangiovese

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$19.99

Shrimp in fresh blended cream sauce over fettuccine

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$19.99

Shrimp sautéed in garlic and olive oil with cherry tomatoes and clams in a hot and spicy sauce. Served over linguine

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$19.99

Shrimp in a garlic butter, lemon and wine sauce, served over linguine

SPECIALS

14" 2 TOPPING

$14.99Out of stock

SPICY CHEESE BITE

$9.95

LOBSTER TAIL SCAMPI

$25.95

Lobster Tail with shrimp in lemon sauce over linguini

SOFT DRINKS

CAPPUCINO

$4.95

COFFEE

$2.89

COKE

$2.89

COKE ZERO

$2.89

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.25

DECAF COFFEE

$2.89

DIET COKE

$2.89

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.95

ESPRESSO

$2.95

FANTA

$2.89

GINGER ALE

$2.89

HOT TEA

$2.89

LEMONADE

$2.89

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.89

MILK

$3.25

MR. PIBB

$2.89

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

PANNA

$3.95

ROOT BEER

$2.89

SANPELLEGRINO

$3.95

SPRITE

$2.89

SWEET TEA

$2.89

UNSWEET TEA

$2.89

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$5.99

Sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

CHEESECAKE

$5.99

Plain or with cherries

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.99

Single slice of our homemade chocolate cake

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$6.75

Limoncello mascarpone cake

SPUMONI

$5.99

Italian ice cream

TIRAMISU

$6.99

Layered coffee flavored cake

ZEPPOLE

$3.89

Italian donuts

SIDES

BROCCOLI

$6.99

Side order of steamed broccoli

GREEN BEANS

$6.99

Side order of green beans

SPINACH

$6.99

Side order of spinach

POTATO

$6.99

Side order of our freshly cut potatoes

SIDE MEAT BALL

$8.95

Side order of meatballs

SIDE SAUSAGE

$8.95

Side order of sausage

SIDE GR SHRIMP

$7.95

Side order of grilled shrimp

LG EXTRA SAUCE

$2.00

Large side sauce of meat, tomato, or marinara sauce

SM EXTRA SAUCE

$0.75

Small side sauce of meat, tomato, or marinara sauce

EXTRA DRESSING

Side order of your choice of extra salad dressing

LOAF BREAD

$4.99

Loaf of our freshly baked bread

PINT ALFREDO

$5.00

Pint of our homemade alfredo sauce

PINT TOM CREAM SAUCE

$5.00

Pint of our homemade tomato cream sauce

CATERING

CATERING SALADS & APPETIZERS

TRAY SALAD

$29.00

Mix with side dressing Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green olive, carrots, and red onions

TRAY GREEK SALAD

$49.00

With house dressing Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$49.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, onion, banana peppers, carrots, cucumber and tomato Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD

$49.00

Rotisserie chicken, lettuce, onion, banana peppers, carrots, cucumber and tomato Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY GRILLED CHIC CAESAR SALAD

$49.00

Grilled chicken, crisp fresh lettuce, Parmigiana cheese and crunchy croutons Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY ROTISSERIE CAESAR SALAD

$49.00

Rotisserie chicken, crisp fresh lettuce, Parmigiana cheese and crunchy croutons Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY ANTIPASTO SALAD

$69.00

Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY CALAMARI

$79.00

Squid lightly battered and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY GARLIC KNOTS

$29.00

Garlic oil, Italian spices and Parmesan Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY CAPRESE

$69.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, garlic and olive oil Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY CALAMARI MARINARA

$69.00

With garlic, olive oil and marinara sauce over croutons Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY MUSSLES MARINARA

$59.00

With garlic, olive oil and marinara sauce over croutons Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

CATERING ENTREES

TRAY LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$99.00

Sautéed with olive oil, butter, onions and crabmeat, white wine and cherry tomato pink cream sauce*Please allow an additional 24 hours for this item to be prepared* Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY CHICKEN RAVIOLI

$79.00

Sautéed with butter, garlic, mushrooms, chicken and white wine in a pink cream sauce Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY CHEESE RAVIOLI

$69.00

Large pillow of pasta filled with seasoned cheese and served with tomato sauce Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY SPINACH RAVIOLI

$69.00

Large pillow of pasta filled with spinach and cheese baked in a tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$69.00

Fresh blended cream sauce tossed with fettuccine Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY FETTUCCINE ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN

$79.00

Fresh blended cream sauce tossed with fettuccine Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY FETTUCCINE ALFREDO WITH SHRIMP

$99.00

Fresh blended cream sauce tossed with fettuccine Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY FETTUCCINE CARBANA

$89.00

Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY VEGGIE LASAGNA

$79.00

Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY LASAGNA

$79.00

Fresh layered pasta, seasoned beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Romano cheese with homemade sauce Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY BAKED ZITI

$59.00

Pasta mixed with ricotta cheese and baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY PULCINELLA

$99.00

Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$79.00

Fresh slices of eggplant, lightly breaded and baked with homemade sauce and cheese. Served with a side of pasta Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$99.00

Fresh chicken breast baked with homemade sauce and cheese over pasta. Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY SPAGHETTI

$69.00

Meat sauce, tomato sauce or marinara Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$79.00

With meat balls Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY VEGETARIAN PASTA SAUCE

$89.00

Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY STUFFED SHELLS

$89.00

Shell pasta stuffed with cheese, broccoli and spinach in tomato sauce. Baked with cheese Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY MANICOTTI

$89.00

Two large homemade manicotti smothered in tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY GRILLED CHICKEN PASTA

$99.00

Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY CHICKEN MARSALA

$99.00

Tender chicken breast sautéed in Marsala wine, garlic and mushrooms over pasta. Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

TRAY CHICKEN PICATA

$99.00

Fresh chicken breast sautéed in a lemon sauce with capers over pasta. Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25

CATERING EXTRAS

LOAF OF BREAD

$3.99

Freshly baked loaf of our homemade bread

PINT TOMATO SAUCE

$5.99

Pint of our homemade tomato sauce

PINT MARINARA SAUCE

$5.99

Pint of our homemade marinara sauce

PINT MEAT SAUCE

$6.99

Pint of our homemade meat sauce

PINT GARLIC, OIL AND MIXED HERBS

$6.99

Pint of a mix of garlic, oil, and herb dressing

PINT HOUSE DRESSING

$5.99

Pint of our house dressing

PINT ALFREDO SAUCE

$7.99

Pint of our homemade alfredo sauce

GALLON OF TEA

$6.99

Gallon of Sweet or Unsweetened Tea

CATERING DESSERTS

TRAY TIRAMISU

$59.00

15 slices of our layered coffee flavored cake

TRAY LIMONCELLO CAKE

$59.00

15 slices of our limoncello mascarpone cake

TRAY CHOCOLATE CAKE

$59.00

16 slices of homemade chocolate cake

TRAY CANNOLI

$49.00

15 slices - Sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

TRAY CHEESECAKE

$49.00

12 slices of our cheesecake served plain or with cherries

TRAY ZEPPOLE

$39.00

Original Italian style donuts

KIDS

KID'S MENU SPECIALS

KID SPAGHETTI

$9.89

Small order of spaghetti

KID LASAGNA

$9.89

Small order of fresh layered pasta, seasoned beef, ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheese

KID MANICOTTI

$9.89

Small order of homemade manicotti smothered in tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese

KID CHEESE RAVIOLI

$9.89

Small order of cheese ravoli

KID FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$9.89

Small order of fettucine alfredo

KID SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$9.89

Small order of spaghetti and meatballs

KID PENNE AL BURRO

$6.99

With butter

SLICE CHEESE PIZZA

$3.95

Slice of cheese pizza

KID BAKED ZITI

$9.89

Small order of pasta mixed with ricotta cheese and baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.89

With French fries

CHEESE FRIES

$6.95

Small order of fries covered in cheese

ZEPPOLE (ITALIAN DOUGHNUTS)

$3.89
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elizabeth's Pizza is an authentic Italian Restaurant. Family owned and operated for over 30 years.

Website

Location

3927 Battleground ave, Greensboro, NC 27410

Directions

