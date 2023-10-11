- Home
- /
- Greensboro
- /
- Elizabeth's Pizza - Lawndale
Elizabeth's Pizza - Lawndale
No reviews yet
2116 Lawndale Dr
Greensboro, NC 27408
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DINNER
APPETIZERS
BACON & CHEESE FRIES
BRUSCHETTA AL POMODORO
Fresh tomato, olive oil, garlic and basil on homemade bread with mozzarella cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS
Eight spicy wings and bleu cheese dressing for dipping
CALAMARI MARINARA
Calimari served with homemade tomatoe sauce, garlic, and herbs
CAPRESE
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, garlic and olive oil. Pair with Caposaldo Pinot Grigio
CHEESE FRIES
FRENCH FRIES APP
Small order of freshly cut french fries
FRIED CALIMARI
Squid lightly battered and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce. Pair with Kendall Jackson chardonnay
FRIED CHICKEN FINGERS
Five breaded chicken tenders and honey mustard sauce
FRIED ZUCCHINI
GARLIC KNOTS
Garlic oil, Italian spices and parmesan
HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS APP
Basket of hot fresh potato chips served with ranch dressing
MOZZ STICKS
Breaded mozzarella sticks and homemade marinara sauce
MUSSELS MARINARA
With garlic, olive oil and marinara sauce over croutons
SALADS & SOUPS
ANTIPASTO CLASSICO
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp fresh lettuce, parmigiana cheese and croutons
CHEF SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, cucumbers, carrots, onion, ham, turkey and provolone
GARDEN SALAD
Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, onions and green olives
GREEK SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, kalamata olives, green peppers, banana peppers and carrots with feta cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
GRILLED SALMON CAESAR
Grilled salmon with crisp fresh lettuce, parmigiana cheese and croutons
GRILLED SALMON SALAD
Grilled salmon with lettuce, onion, banana peppers, carrots, cucumber and tomato
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
Grilled shrimp with lettuce, onion, banana peppers, carrots, cucumber and tomato
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
Rotisserie or grilled chicken, crisp fresh lettuce, parmigiana cheese and crunchy croutons. Pair with clos du bois sauvignon Blanc
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD
Rotisserie chicken, lettuce, onion, banana peppers, carrots, cucumber and tomato. Pair with Stella pinot grigio
SOUP BOWL:
Bowl
PIZZA
12" CHEESE PIZZA
Traditional hand tossed, round and thin. Plain cheese
14" CHEESE PIZZA
Traditional hand tossed, round and thin. Plain cheese
16"CHEESE PIZZA
Traditional hand tossed, round and thin. Plain cheese
12' SPECIAL PIZZA
With pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
14" SPECIAL PIZZA
With pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
16" SPECIAL PIZZA
With pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
12" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, hamburger, salami. Pair with Cavit Cabernet Sauvignon
14" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, hamburger, salami. Pair with Cavit Cabernet Sauvignon
16" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, hamburger, salami. Pair with Cavit Cabernet Sauvignon
12" VEGGIE PIZZA
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes and garlic
14" VEGGIE PIZZA
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes and garlic
16" VEGGIE PIZZA
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes and garlic
12" PIZZA BIANCA
Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli or sautéed spinach with fresh garlic (no sauce)
14" PIZZA BIANCA
Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli or sautéed spinach with fresh garlic (no sauce)
16" PIZZA BIANCA
Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli or sautéed spinach with fresh garlic (no sauce)
12" STUFFED PIZZA
Steak, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella cheese
14" STUFFED PIZZA
Steak, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella cheese
16" STUFFED PIZZA
Steak, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella cheese
12" CAPRESE PIZZA
Pizza with mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil garlic, olive oil (no sauce)
14" CAPRESE PIZZA
Pizza with mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil garlic, olive oil (no sauce)
16" CAPRESE PIZZA
Pizza with mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil garlic, olive oil (no sauce)
12" FLORENTINA PIZZA
Spinach, grilled chicken, ricotta and mozzarella
14" FLORENTINA PIZZA
Spinach, grilled chicken, ricotta and mozzarella
16" FLORENTINA PIZZA
Spinach, grilled chicken, ricotta and mozzarella
12" PRIMAVERA PIZZA
Pesto, sun dried tomato, artichokes, spinach, feta, parmigiana and mozzarella
14" PRIMAVERA PIZZA
Pesto, sun dried tomato, artichokes, spinach, feta, parmigiana and mozzarella
16" PRIMAVERA PIZZA
Pesto, sun dried tomato, artichokes, spinach, feta, parmigiana and mozzarella
GLUTEN FREE MARGHERITA
Gluten free pizza with mozzarella cheese, olive oil, tomato sauce, and basil
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
One size only. Topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
LG SICILIAN CHEESE
Square and thick plain cheese Sicilian Style Pizza
LG SICILIAN SPECIAL
Cheese Sicilian Style Pizza with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
16" CIRO'S CHICAGO PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese
SLICE CHEESE PIZZA
Slice of cheese pizza
SLICE MEAT LOVER PIZZA
Slice with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and mozzerella cheese
SLICE SICILIAN SPECIAL
Slice of Sicilian style cheese pizza
SLICE SICILIAN PIZZA
Single slice of our Sicilian style cheese pizza
SLICE SPECIAL PIZZA
Slice of pizza with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
SLICE VEGGIE PIZZA
Slice with cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes, and garlic
18" CHEESE PIZZA -
Traditional hand tossed, round and thin. Plain cheese
18" MEATLOVERS PIZZA
Traditional hand tossed, round and thin. Plain cheese
18" SPECIALS PIZZA
Traditional hand tossed, round and thin. Plain cheese
18" VEGGIE PIZZA
Traditional hand tossed, round and thin. Plain cheese
SUBS
8" CHEESESTEAK
Steak and cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers and mushrooms
8" CHICKEN STEAK
Chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and peppers. Hot peppers available on request
8" ITALIAN SUB
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil and vinegar
8" TURKEY SUB
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and mayonnaise and oil vinegar on the top served on a hoagie bun
8" VEGETARIAN SUB
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
8" CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
8" MEAT BALL PARMIGIANA
8" EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
8" SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA
8" ROTISSERIE SUB
Rotisserie chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
8" HAM & CHEESE
12" CHEESESTEAK
Steak and cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers and mushrooms
12" CHICKEN STEAK SUB
Chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and peppers. Hot peppers available upon request.
12" ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
Rotisserie chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
12" TURKEY SUB
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and mayonnaise, and oil vinegar served ona hoagie bun.
12" ITALIAN SUB
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil and vinegar
12" VEGETARIAN SUB
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese
12" CHIKEN PARMIGIANA
12" MEAT BALL PARMIGIANA
12" EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
12" SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA
12" HAM CHEESE
CHICKEN / VEAL
1/2 CHICKEN
Served with salad or cup of soup, bread and your choice of one veggie: spinach, broccoli, green beans, or potatoes
1/4 ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
Dark or white meat served with bread and your choice of spinach, broccoli, green beans or potatoes
CHICKEN MARSALA
Tender chicken breast sautéed in marsala wine, garlic and mushrooms over pasta
CHICKEN PICCATA
Fresh chicken breast sautéed in a lemon sauce with capers over pasta. Pair with Kenwood sauvignon Blanc
CHICKEN PORTOFINO
Fresh chicken breast, spinach and mushrooms sautéed in garlic and olive oil with cherry tomato sauce and mozzarella over pasta. Pair with hobnob pinot noir
CHK PARMIGIANA
Fresh chicken breast baked with homemade sauce and cheese over pasta. Pair with cecchi Chianti
GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast with your choice of spinach, broccoli, green beans or potatoes
VEAL MARSALA
VEAL PARMIGIANA
Tender veal baked with homemade sauce and cheese over pasta. Pair with cecchi Chianti
VEAL PICCATA
CHICKEN CACCIATORE
CHICKEN BROCCOLI
GRILLED CKN PASTA
Fresh chicken breast baked with homemade sauce and cheese over pasta. Pair with cecchi Chianti
BAKED PASTA SPECIALTIES
STUFFED SHELLS
Shell pasta stuffed with cheese, broccoli and spinach in tomato sauce. Baked with cheese. Pair with Banfi Sangiovese Cabernet
MANICOTTI
Two large homemade manicotti smothered in tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Pair with De Majo Sangives
LASAGNA
Fresh layered pasta, seasoned beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Romano cheese with homemade sauce. Pair with Bogle Merlot
EliZABETHS BAKED TRIO
Lasagna, manicotti, stuffed shells and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella. Pair with roscato (no substitutions please)
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Fresh slices of eggplant, lightly breaded and baked with homemade sauce and cheese. Served with a side of pasta
BAKED ZITI
Pasta mixed with ricotta cheese and baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
PASTA CLASSICA
SAUSAGE & PASTA
MEATBALLS & PASTA
PENNE AL BURRO
TORTELLINI PASTA
Tortellini noodles served with cheese, garlic, and fresh herbs
SPAGHETTI PASTA
Spaghetti noodles with your choice or tomato sauce or marinara. With meat sauce or meatballs and sausage
VODKA SAUCE
Penne noodles tossed in our signature vodka sauce
PENNE VEGETARIAN
Fresh tomato, onion, peppers, eggplant and mushrooms served with garlic and olive oil over pasta
PENNE PULCINELLA
Diced chicken and broccoli sautéed in a fresh blended cream sauce over penne
PENNE PESTO
Penne pasta noodles tossed in pesto
PENNE PASTA
Penne noodles with your choice or tomato sauce or marinara. With meat sauce or meatballs and sausage
LINGUINE PASTA
With your choice of tomato, marinara, or meat sauce
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE
Potato dumpling and meat sauce topped with melted cheese
FETT CARBONARA
Freshly blended cream sauce with sauteed bacon and onions over fettucine
FETTUCINE ALFREDO
Fresh blended cream sauce tossed with fettuccine
EGGPLANT ALLA SICILLIANA
Diced eggplant with marinara sauce, garlic and topped mozzarella cheese with penne pasta
CAPELLINI PASTA
Capellini noodles with your choice or tomato sauce or marinara. With meat sauce or meatballs and sausage
RAVIOLI
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Large pillow of pasta filled with seasoned cheese and served with tomato sauce. Pair with Luna di Luna Chardonnay
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
Sautéed with olive oil, butter, onions and crabmeat, white wine and cherry tomato pink cream sauce. Pair with Benvolio Pinot Grigio
SMOKED CKN RAVIOLI
Sautéed with butter, garlic, mushrooms, chicken and white wine in a pink cream sauce. Pair with firesteed pinot noir
SPINACH RAVIOLI
Large pillow of pasta filled with spinach and cheese baked in a tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese
STROM & CALZONE
LG CALZONE
Large calzone filled with slices of ham or spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella
LG CHICKEN STROMBOLI
Filled with mozzarella cheese and chicken philly steak
LG REGULAR STROMBOLI
Filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and mozzarella
LG STEAK STROMBOLI
Filled with mozzarella cheese and philly steak
LG VEGGIE STROMBOLI
Filled with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, and mozzarella
SM CALZONE
Filled with slices of ham or spinach, ricotta and mozzarella
SM CKN STROMBOLI
Filled with mozzarella cheese and chicken Philly steak
SM REGULAR STROMBOLI
Filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and mozzarella
SM STEAK STROMBOLI
Filled with mozzarella cheese and Philly steak
SM VEGGIE STROMBOLI
Filled with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli and mozzarella
WOOD OVEN PIZZAS
12" PIZZA CAPRICCIOSA
Ham, salami, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, gaeta olive, mushrooms. Pair with Moretti Beer
12" PIZZA MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella cheese and olive oil, tomato sauce, basil. Pair with Rocca delle Macie Riserva
12" PIZZA MARINARA
Fresh sauce, garlic, oregano, kalamata olives, capers, olive oil. This one has no cheese! Diced anchovies available on request
12" QUATTRO STAGIONI
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, 1/4 ham, 1/4 mushrooms, 1/4 artichoke, 1/4 gaeta olives
12" ROT CKN PIZZA
Fresh tomato sauce, red onion, basil, oregano, rotisserie chicken and mozzarella cheese
16" PIZZA MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella cheese and olive oil, tomato sauce, basil. Pair with Rocca delle Macie Riserva
16" ROT CKN PIZZA
16" CAPRICCIOSA
Sandwiches, Burgers & Whole Wheat Wraps
CKN FILLET SANDWICH
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise on a bun
CKN STK WRAP
Chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and peppers. Hot peppers available on request
STEAK & CHEEZ WRAP
Steak, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms
ELIZ BURGER PANINI
Certified angus beef 8 oz chuck patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, provolone cheese, mushrooms, ham and mayonnaise
CHEESEBURGER
Certified angus beef 8 oz chuck patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise
GRILL CKN WRAP
Grilled chicken, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
HAMBURGER
SEAFOOD
GRILLED SALMON
Served with your choice of spinach, broccoli, green beans or potatoes
LINGUINE & CLAMS
Littleneck clams sautéed with garlic and oil with choice of red or white sauce over linguine
SEAFOOD POSITANO
A combination of shrimp, clams, mussels and calamari sautéed in garlic and oil, tossed with marinara sauce over linguine. Pair with antinori Santa Cristina sangiovese
SHRIMP ALFREDO
Shrimp in fresh blended cream sauce over fettuccine
SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO
Shrimp sautéed in garlic and olive oil with cherry tomatoes and clams in a hot and spicy sauce. Served over linguine
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Shrimp in a garlic butter, lemon and wine sauce, served over linguine
SOFT DRINKS
CAPPUCINO
COFFEE
COKE
COKE ZERO
CRANBERRY JUICE
DECAF COFFEE
DIET COKE
DOUBLE ESPRESSO
ESPRESSO
FANTA
GINGER ALE
HOT TEA
LEMONADE
MELLOW YELLOW
MILK
MR. PIBB
ORANGE JUICE
PANNA
ROOT BEER
SANPELLEGRINO
SPRITE
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
1/2 SWEET
ARNOLD PALMER
DESSERTS
CANNOLI
Sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips
CHEESECAKE
Plain or with cherries
CHOCOLATE CAKE
Single slice of our homemade chocolate cake
LIMONCELLO CAKE
Limoncello mascarpone cake
SPUMONI
Italian ice cream
TIRAMISU
Layered coffee flavored cake
ZEPPOLE
Italian donuts
GELATO LG
GELATO SM
GELATO PINT
GELATO QUART
SIDES
SIDE BROCCOLI
Side order of steamed broccoli
SIDE GREEN BEANS
Side order of green beans
SIDE SPINACH
Side order of spinach
SIDE POTATOES
Side order of our freshly cut potatoes
SIDE MEAT BALLS
Side order of meatballs
SIDE SAUSAGE
Side order of sausage
SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP
Side order of grilled shrimp
LG EXTRA SAUCE
Large side sauce of meat, tomato, or marinara sauce
SM EXTRA SAUCE
Small side sauce of meat, tomato, or marinara sauce
EXTRA DRESSING:
Side order of your choice of extra salad dressing
LOAF BREAD
Loaf of our freshly baked bread
PINT ALFREDO
Pint of our homemade alfredo sauce
PINT TOM CREAM SAUCE
Pint of our homemade tomato cream sauce
GELATO SM
GELATO LG
Medium Dough
LUNCH
LUNCH SPECIAL
1/4 ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
Dark or white meat served with bread and your choice of spinach, broccoli, green beans or potatoes
TWO SLICES CHEESE
2 SLICES PIZZA
Two slices with one topping
8" CHEESE STEAK
8" CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
8" CHICKEN STEAK
8" EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
8" HAM CHEESE
8" ITALIAN SUB
8" MEAT BALL PARMIGIANA
8" ROTISSERIE CHIKEN
8" SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA
8" TURKEY CLUB
8" TURKEY SUB
8" VEGETARIAN SUB
CAESAR SALAD
CHICKEN STROMBOLI
Filled with mozzarella cheese and chicken
GARDEN SALAD
Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, onions and green olives
GRILL CKN CEASAR SALAD
Lettuce, onions, banana peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes
GRILL CKN SALAD
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, onions, hot peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes
L BAKED ZITI
L CHICKEN ALFREDO
Fresh blended cream sauce with chicken tossed with fettuccine
L CHICKEN MARSALA
Chicken breast sautéed in marsala wine, garlic and mushrooms over pasta
L CHICKEN PICCATA
Fresh chicken breast sautéed in a lemon sauce with capers over pasta
L FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fresh blended cream sauce tossed with fettuccine
L GRILLED CHICKEN PASTA
Grilled chicken breast sautéed in a cherry tomato sauce with green peppers, onions and mushrooms over penne pasta
L LASAGNA
Fresh layered pasta, seasoned beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Romano cheese with homemade sauce
L MANICOTTI
L PARMIGIANA DISH
Eggplant or chicken
L PENNE ALLA SICILIANA
Penne pasta, diced eggplant, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
L PENNE PULCINELLA
Diced chicken and broccoli sautéed in a fresh blended cream sauce over penne
L RAVIOLI
Cheese or spinach
L SHRIMP ALFREDO
Fresh blended cream sauce with shrimp tossed with fettuccine
L SPAGHETTI
With marinara, tomato sauce or meat sauce
L STUFFED SHELLS
L VEGETARIAN PASTA
Fresh tomatoes, onions, peppers, eggplant and mushrooms served with garlic and olive oil over pasta
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD
Lettuce, onions, banana peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes
SLICE PIZZA
Slice of cheese pizza and salad or cup of soup
SMALL SIDE SALAD
SMALL STROMBOLI
Regular or vegetarian
SOUP
Bowl of soup
STEAK STROMBOLI
Filled with mozzarella cheese and steak
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
GRILLED CHEESE SUB & SOUP
ROT CKN CEASAR SALAD
Lettuce, onions, banana peppers, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes
KIDS
KID'S MENU SPECIALS
KID SPAGHETTI
Small order of spaghetti
KID LASAGNA
Small order of fresh layered pasta, seasoned beef, ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheese
KID MANICOTTI
Small order of homemade manicotti smothered in tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
KID CHEESE RAVIOLI
Small order of cheese ravoli
KID FETTUCINE ALFREDO
Small order of fettucine alfredo
KID SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
Small order of spaghetti and meatballs
KID PENNE AL BURRO
With butter
SLICE CHEESE PIZZA
Slice of cheese pizza
KID BAKED ZITI
Small order of pasta mixed with ricotta cheese and baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
KID CHICKEN FINGERS
With French fries
CHEESE FRIES
Small order of fries covered in cheese
ZEPPOLE
KIDS DRINK
KIDS CKN ALFREDO
SOFT BEVERAGES
SOFT DRINKS (Copy)
CAPPUCINO
COFFEE
COKE
COKE ZERO
CRANBERRY JUICE
DECAF COFFEE
DIET COKE
DOUBLE ESPRESSO
ESPRESSO
FANTA
GINGER ALE
HOT TEA
LEMONADE
MELLOW YELLOW
MILK
MR. PIBB
ORANGE JUICE
PANNA
ROOT BEER
SANPELLEGRINO
SPRITE
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
BOTTLED WATER
1/2 AND 1/2 TEA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2116 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408