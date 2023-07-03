Elizabeth's cocina Mexicana & Bar LLC 616 US-31 Suite B
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic and Tex-Mex dining experiences.
616 US-31 Suite B, Athens, AL 35611
