Elizabeth's cocina Mexicana & Bar LLC 616 US-31 Suite B

No reviews yet

616 US-31 Suite B

Athens, AL 35611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$5.99

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Burrito Bowl

$7.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$6.99

Huevos con chorizo

$7.99

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Tosta Bean

$1.99

Tosta Guac

$3.99

Lunch

Lunch

Combination A

$10.25

Combination B

$7.99

Combination C

$7.99

Combination D

$9.99

Combination E

$9.99

Combination F

$9.99

Fajitas

$10.99

Mixed Fajitas

$13.99

Nachos Supreme

$13.99

Pollo con Arroz

$11.99

Quesadilla (harina)

$6.49

Quesadilla Fajita

$9.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

Speedy Gonzalez

$7.99

Taco Salad

$13.99

A La carta

Soft taco

$2.50

Hard taco

$2.50

Extras

Exras

Cheese dip ensima

$1.00

guacamole extra

$1.50

grilled chicken

$1.99

grilled steak

$2.25

Extra shrimp

$3.00

Aguacate rebanado

$1.99

Appetizer

Bean dip

$4.99

cheese dip

$5.99

Choriqueso

$9.99

Fried quesadilla (each)

$1.99

Guacamole

$8.99

Hot Wings & fries

$14.99

Spinach Dip

$8.50

Taquitos de pollo

$4.99

Bebidas

Soft Drinks

$2.89

Jarritos

$3.15

Aguas Fresca

$3.25

Especialidad el zarco

Taquitos Mexicans (5)

$10.99

Carne asada

$15.99

Torta regular

$9.99

Enchiladas rojas

$9.99

Enchiladas verdes

$9.99

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Platillo milanesa pollo

$13.99

Platillo Milanese res

$14.39

Platillo Apollo frito

$12.99

Corn qusadilla

$4.50

Corn taco

$2.50

Sopes

$4.25

Gorditas

$4.25

Dinner

Alambre

$17.99

Chimichanga Extravaganza

$14.99

Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$14.99

Fajita Hawaiana

$17.99

Fajitas

$14.99

Los Tres Mosketeros

$16.99

Molcajete

$17.99

Nachos Supremos

$16.75

Pollo Con Arroz

$12.99

Quesadilla Hawaiana

$16.75

Ribeye Steak with Fries

$22.45

Kids menu

Chicken tender & fries

$6.79

Cheese quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken cheese and rice

$8.79

Steak cheese and rice

$9.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic and Tex-Mex dining experiences.

Location

616 US-31 Suite B, Athens, AL 35611

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

