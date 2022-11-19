Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elizabeth's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

817 Martin Luther King Jr blvd

Lexington, NC 27292

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Cheese Pizza
Steak Special Stromboli

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Small/Medium toppings $1.25 each Large toppings $1.50 each

Slice Pizza

Baby Pizza

$5.99

1 Topping Pizza

$10.99+

2 Topping Pizza

$11.99+

3 Topping Pizza

$12.99+

4 Topping Pizza

$13.99+

5 Topping Pizza

$14.99+

6 Topping Pizza

$15.99+

Deluxe Pizza

$17.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Hamburger Meat, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Eggplant, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Jalapeno, Ham, Spinach, Anchovies, Extra Cheese.

Veggie Pizza

$16.99+

Black Olives, Green Pepper, Tomato, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions & Eggplant.

Special Pizza

$15.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Green Pepper, Mushroom & Onion.

All Meat Pizza

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Canadian Bacon & Hamburger Meat

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Grilled Chicken covered with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$8.99+

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

New York Stromboli

$8.99+

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Tomatoes, Mozzarella topped with Oregano.

Steak Stromboli

$9.25+

Grilled Steak & Mozzarella Cheese.

Steak Special Stromboli

$9.50+

Grilled Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.

Vegetable Stromboli

$8.99+

Green Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Spinach, Eggplant, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Stromboli

$9.25+

Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Special Stromboli

$9.50+

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.25+

Mozzarella & Ricotta + add your own toppings

Meat Calzone

$9.50+

Hamburger, Meatballs, Meat Sauce, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese.

Chicken Calzone

$9.50+

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese.

Vegetable Calzone

$9.25+

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spinach, Eggplant, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese.

Steak Calzone

$9.50+

Grilled Steak, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese.

Apps

Sampler

Sampler

$12.50

3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Stuffed Jalapenos, few onion rings and fried mushrooms.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

5 Pieces of breaded and fried mozzarella cheese, served with a choice of dressing.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.25

Whole mushrooms deep fried and served with a choice of dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$6.75

3 Breaded chicken tenders fried and served with a choice of dressing.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$6.99

5 Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and served with a choice of dressing.

Buffalo Shrimp

$7.50

Breaded shrimp fried and served with a choice of dressing.

Fried Pickles

$6.25

Basket of breaded and fried pickles served with a choice of dressing.

Onion Rings

$5.25

Basket of breaded and fried onion rings.

Garlic Bread & Cheese

$5.25

5 Pieces of toasted garlic bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with a choice of dressing.

Pizza Fries

$5.99+

Pizza fries topped with cheese and bacon, served with a choice of dressing.

Bread Sticks

$5.75

Pizza dough topped with parmesan, mozzarella and oregano, served with a choice of dressing.

Hot Chips

$5.50

Basket of hot chips served with a choice of dressing.

Basket of Fries

$3.95

Wings

Wings

$12.15+

All wings come with your choice of sauce. Served with a choice of dressing.

Boneless Wings

$12.75+

All boneless wings come with your choice of sauce. Served with a choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled steak and mozzarella.

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$9.25

Grilled Steak, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onions.

Cheese Steak Special

$9.65

Grilled Steak, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions.

Cheese Steak Super

$9.85

Grilled Steak, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, lettuce & Tomatoes.

Cheeseburger

$8.99

1/2lb Grilled hamburger patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles onion & mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled pieces of chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & onions.

Beef Gyro

$8.99

Grilled beef with cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on pita bread.

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Grilled chicken with cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on pita bread.

Veggie Sub

$8.75

Grilled mushrooms, Green peppers, Onions, Black olives, Lettuce & Tomatoes.

Parmagiana Subs

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.99

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99

Subs Hot&Cold

Cheese Sub

$9.25

Provolone, Mozzarella & White America cheese.

Elizabeth's Sub

$9.99

Ham, Salami, Roast Beef, Turkey & Provolone.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Ham with Provolone Cheese.

Italian Sub

$8.99

Ham, Salami & Provolone Cheese.

Roast Beef Special

$9.25

Grilled Roast Beef, Ham, Salami & Provolone Cheese.

Roast Beef Sub

$8.99

Grilled Roast Beef & Provolone Cheese.

Tuna Sub

$8.99

Tuna Blended with Mayo, Oil & Vinegar and Oregano.

Turkey Special

$9.25

Sliced Turkey Breast, Ham, Salami & Provolone.

Turkey Sub

$8.99

Sliced Turkey Breast & Provolone Cheese.

Salads

Side Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, Tomato & Onion.

Green Salad

$4.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers & Green Olives.

House Salad

$5.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Cheese & Ham.

Antipasta Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Giardiniera, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni & Cheese.

Tuna Salad

$7.75

Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers & Green Olives.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Olives, Pineapple & Cheese.

1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.25

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Olives, Pineapple & Cheese.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.25

Seasoned Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Olives.

Greek Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Greek Black Olives, Feta Cheese with Oregano.

Steak Salad

$9.50

Grilled Philly Steak, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Olives & Cheese.

Chef Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Cheese, Cucumber & Boiled Egg.

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$8.95

Breaded Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers & Green Olives.

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.

Elizabeth's Specials

Chicken Alfredo

$14.75

Marinated grilled chicken breast, White alfredo sauce, Parmesan cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.25

White Alfredo sauce with grilled shrimp. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Veggie Alfredo

$12.95

White alfredo sauce with broccoli and mushrooms. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Chicken Parmagiana

$12.50

Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese with a side of spaghetti. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.50

Marinated grill chicken breast with mozzarella cheese with a side of spaghetti. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Chicken Vegetable Spaghetti

$14.75

Marinated grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic & black olives. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Chicken Florentina

$14.75

Marinated grill chicken breast with mushrooms, spinach and fresh garlic with a side of spaghetti. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Eggplant Plate

$10.50

Breaded and fried eggplant with tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese & side of spaghetti. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Eggplant Manicotti

$11.75

Fried eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce. Covered with mozzarella cheese and a side of spaghetti. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Shrimp Vegetable Spaghetti

$15.25

Brocolli, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomatoes. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Pasta

Spaghetti

$9.50

Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Vegetable Spaghetti

$9.25

Broccoli, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Garlic. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.50

Fettuccini with alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.

Baked Pasta

All baked Pastas come with garlic bread and a side salad.

Baked Spaghetti

$9.95

Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Baked Ziti

$9.75

Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with ricotta cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Ziti Alla Sicilian

$9.95

Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with eggplant. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Lasagna

$9.50

Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Meat Ravioli

$9.25

5pcs of round meat ravioli with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.

Spinach Ravioli

$9.25

5pcs of round spinach ravioli with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.

Manicotti

$8.95

Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Manicotti With Alfredo

$9.95

Served with with alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.

Stuffed Shells

$9.25

Stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with either tomato or meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.25

2 Chicken Tenders With Small Fry.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo & Cheese.

Kids Spaghetti

$6.25

Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce. Comes with garlic bread.

Kids Fried Chicken Sub

$6.25

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion in a hoagie bun & Bag of chips.

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

3 Mozzarella Sticks and A Side of Fries.

Kids Lasagna

$6.50

Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with cheese. Comes with garlic bread.

Kids Ziti

$6.50

Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with ricotta cheese. Comes with garlic bread.

Kids Fettuccine

$6.75

Fettuccini with alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Dessert

Truffle Tuxedo

$6.95

Cheesecake

$3.95

Tiramisu

$5.35

Carrot Cake

$5.35

Fountain Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Un-Sweetened Tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Lemonade/Tea Mix

$2.50

Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

Coffee

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Half Gallon

Half Gallon Lemonade

$4.95

Half Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.95

Half Gallon Un-Sweetened Tea

$3.95

2 Liter

2ltr Pepsi

$3.25

2ltr Dr Pepper

$3.25

2ltr Mountain Dew

$3.25

Other

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Water Bottle

$1.25

Extras

Extra

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Banana Pepper

$1.00

Extra Grilled Chicken

$3.25

Extra Grilled Steak

$3.25

2 Pc Gb

$1.00

Extra Creamy Italian

$1.00

Extra French

$1.00

Extra Thousand Island

$1.00

Extra Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

Extra Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Extra Caesar

$1.00

Extra Greek

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Fat Free Italian

$1.00

Extra Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

Side Mild Sauce

$1.00

Side Medium Sauce

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Extra Shrimp

$3.95

16oz Blue Cheese

$4.95

16oz Ranch

$4.95

Order Of Meatballs

$1.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$1.00

16oz Hot Sauce

$4.99

Delivery/Pickup Special

2 Large Pizza 1 Topping, 1/2 Gallon Tea

$27.00

$27

2 Medium Pizza 1 Topping, 20 Wings

$45.00

$45

25 Wings, 1/2 Gallon Tea

$30.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"Elizabeth’s Pizza is Lexington’s most loved and oldest pizzeria! If you’re looking for New York style hand-tossed pizza, mouth watering Philly Cheese Steak, or our fried wings with our amazing homemade ranch or blue cheese- stop by today!"

Location

817 Martin Luther King Jr blvd, Lexington, NC 27292

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shoto Japanese Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
17 N Main Street Lexington, NC 27292
View restaurantnext
Don Juan's - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
43 South Talbert Blvd Lexington, NC 27292
View restaurantnext
TIMES SQUARE PIZZA
orange starNo Reviews
828 Winston Rd, Lexington, NC 27292 Lexington, NC 27295
View restaurantnext
Coach's - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
51 PLAZA PARKWAY LEXINGTON, NC 27292
View restaurantnext
Coach's - Thomasville
orange starNo Reviews
1033 RANDOLPH ST THOMASVILLE, NC 27360
View restaurantnext
Water's Edge Dock and Grill
orange star4.5 • 40
257 Boat Club Lane Salisbury, NC 28146
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lexington
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Greensboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Albemarle
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston