Elizabeth's Pizza
817 Martin Luther King Jr blvd
Lexington, NC 27292
Popular Items
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Small/Medium toppings $1.25 each Large toppings $1.50 each
Slice Pizza
Baby Pizza
1 Topping Pizza
2 Topping Pizza
3 Topping Pizza
4 Topping Pizza
5 Topping Pizza
6 Topping Pizza
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Hamburger Meat, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Eggplant, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Jalapeno, Ham, Spinach, Anchovies, Extra Cheese.
Veggie Pizza
Black Olives, Green Pepper, Tomato, Spinach, Mushroom, Onions & Eggplant.
Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Green Pepper, Mushroom & Onion.
All Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Canadian Bacon & Hamburger Meat
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken covered with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Stromboli
Stromboli
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
New York Stromboli
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Tomatoes, Mozzarella topped with Oregano.
Steak Stromboli
Grilled Steak & Mozzarella Cheese.
Steak Special Stromboli
Grilled Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.
Vegetable Stromboli
Green Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Spinach, Eggplant, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Stromboli
Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Special Stromboli
Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella & Ricotta + add your own toppings
Meat Calzone
Hamburger, Meatballs, Meat Sauce, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese.
Chicken Calzone
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese.
Vegetable Calzone
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spinach, Eggplant, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese.
Steak Calzone
Grilled Steak, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese.
Apps
Sampler
3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Stuffed Jalapenos, few onion rings and fried mushrooms.
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Pieces of breaded and fried mozzarella cheese, served with a choice of dressing.
Fried Mushrooms
Whole mushrooms deep fried and served with a choice of dressing.
Chicken Tenders
3 Breaded chicken tenders fried and served with a choice of dressing.
Stuffed Jalapenos
5 Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and served with a choice of dressing.
Buffalo Shrimp
Breaded shrimp fried and served with a choice of dressing.
Fried Pickles
Basket of breaded and fried pickles served with a choice of dressing.
Onion Rings
Basket of breaded and fried onion rings.
Garlic Bread & Cheese
5 Pieces of toasted garlic bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with a choice of dressing.
Pizza Fries
Pizza fries topped with cheese and bacon, served with a choice of dressing.
Bread Sticks
Pizza dough topped with parmesan, mozzarella and oregano, served with a choice of dressing.
Hot Chips
Basket of hot chips served with a choice of dressing.
Basket of Fries
Wings
Sandwiches
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled steak and mozzarella.
Cheese Steak Hoagie
Grilled Steak, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onions.
Cheese Steak Special
Grilled Steak, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions.
Cheese Steak Super
Grilled Steak, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, lettuce & Tomatoes.
Cheeseburger
1/2lb Grilled hamburger patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles onion & mayo.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled pieces of chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & onions.
Beef Gyro
Grilled beef with cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on pita bread.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled chicken with cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on pita bread.
Veggie Sub
Grilled mushrooms, Green peppers, Onions, Black olives, Lettuce & Tomatoes.
Parmagiana Subs
Subs Hot&Cold
Cheese Sub
Provolone, Mozzarella & White America cheese.
Elizabeth's Sub
Ham, Salami, Roast Beef, Turkey & Provolone.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham with Provolone Cheese.
Italian Sub
Ham, Salami & Provolone Cheese.
Roast Beef Special
Grilled Roast Beef, Ham, Salami & Provolone Cheese.
Roast Beef Sub
Grilled Roast Beef & Provolone Cheese.
Tuna Sub
Tuna Blended with Mayo, Oil & Vinegar and Oregano.
Turkey Special
Sliced Turkey Breast, Ham, Salami & Provolone.
Turkey Sub
Sliced Turkey Breast & Provolone Cheese.
Salads
Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomato & Onion.
Green Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers & Green Olives.
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Cheese & Ham.
Antipasta Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Giardiniera, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni & Cheese.
Tuna Salad
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers & Green Olives.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Olives, Pineapple & Cheese.
1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Olives, Pineapple & Cheese.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Seasoned Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Olives.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Greek Black Olives, Feta Cheese with Oregano.
Steak Salad
Grilled Philly Steak, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Olives & Cheese.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Cheese, Cucumber & Boiled Egg.
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Breaded Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers & Green Olives.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.
Elizabeth's Specials
Chicken Alfredo
Marinated grilled chicken breast, White alfredo sauce, Parmesan cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Shrimp Alfredo
White Alfredo sauce with grilled shrimp. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Veggie Alfredo
White alfredo sauce with broccoli and mushrooms. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Chicken Parmagiana
Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese with a side of spaghetti. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Grilled Chicken Plate
Marinated grill chicken breast with mozzarella cheese with a side of spaghetti. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Chicken Vegetable Spaghetti
Marinated grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic & black olives. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Chicken Florentina
Marinated grill chicken breast with mushrooms, spinach and fresh garlic with a side of spaghetti. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Eggplant Plate
Breaded and fried eggplant with tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese & side of spaghetti. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Eggplant Manicotti
Fried eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce. Covered with mozzarella cheese and a side of spaghetti. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Shrimp Vegetable Spaghetti
Brocolli, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomatoes. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Pasta
Spaghetti
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Vegetable Spaghetti
Broccoli, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Garlic. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini with alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.
Baked Pasta
Baked Spaghetti
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Baked Ziti
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with ricotta cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Ziti Alla Sicilian
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with eggplant. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Lasagna
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Meat Ravioli
5pcs of round meat ravioli with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.
Spinach Ravioli
5pcs of round spinach ravioli with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.
Manicotti
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Manicotti With Alfredo
Served with with alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Stuffed Shells
Stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with either tomato or meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
2 Chicken Tenders With Small Fry.
Kids Cheeseburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo & Cheese.
Kids Spaghetti
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce. Comes with garlic bread.
Kids Fried Chicken Sub
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion in a hoagie bun & Bag of chips.
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
3 Mozzarella Sticks and A Side of Fries.
Kids Lasagna
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with cheese. Comes with garlic bread.
Kids Ziti
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with ricotta cheese. Comes with garlic bread.
Kids Fettuccine
Fettuccini with alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Fountain Drinks
Extras
Extra
Extra Ranch
Extra Blue Cheese
Side Jalapeno
Side Banana Pepper
Extra Grilled Chicken
Extra Grilled Steak
2 Pc Gb
Extra Creamy Italian
Extra French
Extra Thousand Island
Extra Oil & Vinegar
Extra Raspberry Vinaigrette
Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette
Extra Caesar
Extra Greek
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Fat Free Italian
Extra Cucumber Sauce
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Mild Sauce
Side Medium Sauce
Side Hot Sauce
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Spicy BBQ
Extra Shrimp
16oz Blue Cheese
16oz Ranch
Order Of Meatballs
Side Tomato Sauce
16oz Hot Sauce
