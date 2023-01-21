Elizabeth's Cafe 322 E Walworth Ave
322 E Walworth Ave
Delavan, WI 53115
Farm Fresh Eggs
Two Eggs
Two eggs any style, & add bacon, sausage, or ham. Choice of potatoes and toast
Steak & Eggs
Two eggs any style, Choice Ribeye or Top Sirloin, choice of potatoes and toast
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Topped with sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, and choice of potatoes and toast
Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast
Served with two eggs any style, and your choice of potatoes
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs, american cheese, tomato slices, on white toast
Specialty Benedicts
Ham Benedict
Toasted English muffin, thick slices of ham, poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise sauce
Garden Benedict
Toasted English muffin, sautéed spinach, tomato, poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise sauce
Southern Benedict
Toasted English muffin, grilled sausage patties, tomato, poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise sauce
Corn Beef Hash Benedict
Toasted English muffin, corn beef hash, poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise sauce
Green Eggs & Ham Benedict
Toasted English muffin, basil pesto, avocado, ham, poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise sauce
Crab Cake Benedict
Toasted English muffin, two crab cakes, and topped with hollandaise sauce
Breakfast Sides
Omelettes
Garden Omelette
Spinach, diced tomato, red & green pepper, onion, mushroom
Denver Omelette
Ham, red & green pepper, onion
Meat Lovers' Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, & cheddar cheese
Mexican Omelette
Seasoned ground beef, red & green pepper, tomato, onion, & side of salsa
Broccoli & Cheese Omelette
Mushroom & Swiss Omelette
House Omelette
Bacon, ham, sausage, red & green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & cheddar cheese
Gyro Omelette
Gyro meat, onion, and tomato
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Corn Beef Hash Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Skillets
Gypsy Skillet
Ham, mushroom, onion, & cheddar cheese
Golden Skillet
Ham, onion, tomato, mushroom, & cheddar cheese
Irish Skillet
Corn beef hash & cheddar cheese
Skillet Delight
Sausage, onion, mushroom, & cheddar cheese
Denver Skillet
Ham, onion, red & green pepper, & cheddar cheese
Gyro Skillet
Gyro meat, onion, tomato, & feta cheese
Meat Lovers' Skillet
Bacon, sausage, ham, & cheddar cheese
Chorizo Skillet
Chorizo, onion, red & green pepper, and cheddar cheese
Garden Skillet
Spinach, tomato, red & green pepper, onion, & mushroom
Mexican Skillet
Seasoned ground beef, tomato, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese
Chick-A-Dilly Skillet
Grilled chicken, onion, broccoli, mushroom, & cheddar cheese
House Skillet
American fries, bacon, ham, sausage, red & green pepper, mushroom, onion, & cheddar cheese
Country Skillet
American fries, scrambled eggs minced with bacon & ham, cheddar cheese, served with two sausage links & two slices of bacon
Hobo Skillet
Specialty Sweets
Banana Nutella
Banana Nutella Sweets (Pancakes, French toast, or Swedish Pancakes)
Strawberry Nutella
Strawberry Nutella Sweets (Pancakes, French toast, or Swedish pancakes)
2, 4, 6, 8 Special
Two pancakes or French toast served with two eggs any style, two bacon strips, & two sausage links
Sweet Street
French Toast
Swedish Pancakes
Pancakes
Waffle
Chicken & Waffle
Homemade waffle topped with a crispy boneless chicken breast
Churro French Toast
Two deep fried French toast slices with cinnamon, powdered sugar, & topped with whipped cream
Savory Swedish Pancakes
Filled with ham, onions, scrambled eggs, and swiss cheese. Topped with hollandaise, bacon, and tomatoes
Breakfast Burritos
Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers' Burrito
Ham, bacon, sausage, & cheddar cheese
Ham Burrito
Ham, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese
Bacon Burrito
Bacon, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese
Sausage Burrito
Sausage, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese
Garden Burrito
Spinach, tomato, red & green pepper, onion, mushroom, & cheddar cheese
Chicken Burrito
Sliced grilled chicken, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese
Gyro Burrito
Gyro meat, tomato, onion, feta cheese, & a side of cucumber sauce
Lunch Salads
Elizabeth's Salad
Sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, & choice of dressing
Chicken Salad
Large serving of chicken salad with cucumber, tomato, & pecans
Tuna Topped Salad
Tuna with black olives, cucumber, tomato, & lemon
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese, & a side of salsa, all in a crispy tortilla shell
Julienne Salad
Sliced ham, turkey, swiss, american cheese, hard-boiled egg, & choice of dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, and finished off with buffalo sauce
Triple Decker Clubs
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Monte Cristo
Sliced ham and swiss cheese grilled between two slices of French toast
Steak Sandwich
Top butt steak with sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, & swiss cheese on a French roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce and swiss cheese, serced with lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Gyro Sandwich
Gyro meat, tomato, onions, wrapped in pita bread with a side of cucumber sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & a side of mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & a side of mayo
Classic Tuna Sandwich
Tuna served on wheat toast with lettuce & tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad served on wheat toast with lettuce & tomato
French Dip
Thin-sliced roast beef with sauteed peppers, onions, & mushrooms, on a toasted French roll served with Au Jus for dipping
Chicken Crisper
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on white toast
Pesto Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, avocado, swiss cheese, tomato, on Ciabatta bread
Crab Cake BLT
Crab cake, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, on Ciabatta bread
1/2 Sandwich & Soup Combo
Bowl of daily homemade soup & choice of BLT | Tuna Salad | Chicken Salad
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & swiss cheese
Gyro Wrap
Gyro meat, tomato, onion, & cucumber sauce
Tuna Wrap
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Chicken Club Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, & mayo
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, sauteed red & green peppers, onions, & mushrooms, seasoned with fajita seasoning
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, & swiss cheese
Turkey Rancher Wrap
Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, & ranch dressing
Avocado Wrap
Avocado, cucumber, red & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, & choice of cheese & dressing
Melts
Reuben Melt
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, & melted swiss on grilled sourdough
Tuna Melt
Tuna and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough
Turkey Pita
Grilled sliced turkey, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, & tomato, on a toasted pita bread
Mediterranean Melt
Grilled chicken, red & green peppers, onion, mushrooms, & melted swiss on sourdough
Patty Melt
Black Angus burger, grilled onions, melted American cheese on sourdough
California Turkey
Sliced turkey, avocado, tomato, lettuce, & chipotle mayo on sourdough
Stir-Fry
Vegetable Stir-Fry
Sauteed fresh vegetables over a bed of rice, tossed in teriyaki sauce. Served with homemade soup or salad
Chicken Stir-Fry
Sauteed fresh vegetables & grilled chicken over a bed of rice, tossed in teriyaki sauce. Served with homemade soup or salad
Sweet & Sour Chicken Stir-Fry
Sauteed onions, peppers, pineapples, tomatoes, & chicken, over a bed of rice, tossed in sweet & sour sauce. Served with homemade soup or salad
Beef Stir-Fry
Sauteed fresh vegetables & steak over a bed of rice, tossed in teriyaki sauce. Served with homemade soup or salad
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
BBQ Burger
American cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, & onions rings
Jalapeno Cheddar Bacon Burger
Sliced jalapeños, bacon, & cheddar cheese
Egg Bacon Cheddar Burger
One egg any style, bacon, & cheddar cheese
Delavan Mushroom Swiss Burger
Swiss cheese & sauteed mushrooms
Elizabeth's Burger
Sauteed red & green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & American cheese
Comfort Cooking
Homestyle Meat Loaf
Covered with brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes and broccoli
Country Fried Steak
Covered with chicken gravy and served with mashed potatoes and broccoli
Broiled Chopped Sirloin
Broiled to order and served with grilled onions. Includes mashed potatoes and broccoli
Chicken Tenders
Fried chicken strips with choice of dipping sauce
Hot Beef
Served with mashed potatoes & brown gravy
Lunch Sides
Early Risers (6am to 11am)
2x2x2
Two eggs any style. Two pancakes, French toast, or Swedish pancakes. Two
Grand Slam
Two eggs any style, bacon & links, potatoes, & choice of toast, pancake, or 1 piece B&G
Any Omelette
With potatoes, & choice of toast, a pancake, or 1 piece B&G
1/2 Benedict
1/2 Classic ham benedict with choice of potatoes
Veggie Scramble
Mixed vegetables served with potatoes, & choice of toast, a pancake, or 1 piece B&G
B&G
Full order of biscuits & gravy with two eggs any style, and choice of potatoes
Waffle Combo
One waffle, two eggs any style, & a choice between bacon or links
Lunch Specials (M)
Lunch Specials (T)
Lunch Specials (W)
Lunch Specials (TH)
Reuben Melt
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, & melted swiss on grilled sourdough
Turkey Rancher Wrap
Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, & ranch dressing
Elizabeth's Salad
Sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, & choice of dressing
Lunch Specials (F)
Lunch Specials (SA)
Lunch Specials (SU)
Deluxe Soup/Salad Choice
Salad $
Kids
One Egg
Served with hashbrowns, toast, & two bacon strips or two sausage links
Kids Pancake
One pancake served with butter, syrup, & two bacon strips or two sausage links
Kids French Toast
One slice French toast served with butter, syrup, & two bacon strips or two sausage links
Kids Swedish
Chicken Strips & Fries
Cheeseburger & Fries
Grilled Cheese & Fries
Ice Cream $
Ice Cream Choice
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
