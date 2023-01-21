Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elizabeth's Cafe 322 E Walworth Ave

review star

No reviews yet

322 E Walworth Ave

Delavan, WI 53115

Order Again

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Soda

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00+Out of stock

Shake

$6.00

Farm Fresh Eggs

Two Eggs

$6.00

Two eggs any style, & add bacon, sausage, or ham. Choice of potatoes and toast

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Two eggs any style, Choice Ribeye or Top Sirloin, choice of potatoes and toast

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.00

Topped with sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, and choice of potatoes and toast

Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast

$8.50

Served with two eggs any style, and your choice of potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Two eggs, american cheese, tomato slices, on white toast

Specialty Benedicts

Ham Benedict

$10.00

Toasted English muffin, thick slices of ham, poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise sauce

Garden Benedict

$10.00

Toasted English muffin, sautéed spinach, tomato, poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise sauce

Southern Benedict

$10.00

Toasted English muffin, grilled sausage patties, tomato, poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise sauce

Corn Beef Hash Benedict

$10.00

Toasted English muffin, corn beef hash, poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise sauce

Green Eggs & Ham Benedict

$12.00

Toasted English muffin, basil pesto, avocado, ham, poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise sauce

Crab Cake Benedict

$12.00

Toasted English muffin, two crab cakes, and topped with hollandaise sauce

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Corn Beef Hash

$5.00

Hashbrown

$3.00

American Fries

$3.00

Toast

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Oatmeal, Fruit, & Toast

$8.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Omelettes

Garden Omelette

$9.00

Spinach, diced tomato, red & green pepper, onion, mushroom

Denver Omelette

$9.00

Ham, red & green pepper, onion

Meat Lovers' Omelette

$11.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, & cheddar cheese

Mexican Omelette

$9.00

Seasoned ground beef, red & green pepper, tomato, onion, & side of salsa

Broccoli & Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Mushroom & Swiss Omelette

$8.00

House Omelette

$11.50

Bacon, ham, sausage, red & green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & cheddar cheese

Gyro Omelette

$10.00

Gyro meat, onion, and tomato

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Corn Beef Hash Omelette

$9.00

Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Skillets

Gypsy Skillet

$9.00

Ham, mushroom, onion, & cheddar cheese

Golden Skillet

$9.00

Ham, onion, tomato, mushroom, & cheddar cheese

Irish Skillet

$9.00

Corn beef hash & cheddar cheese

Skillet Delight

$9.00

Sausage, onion, mushroom, & cheddar cheese

Denver Skillet

$9.00

Ham, onion, red & green pepper, & cheddar cheese

Gyro Skillet

$9.00

Gyro meat, onion, tomato, & feta cheese

Meat Lovers' Skillet

$10.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, & cheddar cheese

Chorizo Skillet

$9.50

Chorizo, onion, red & green pepper, and cheddar cheese

Garden Skillet

$9.00

Spinach, tomato, red & green pepper, onion, & mushroom

Mexican Skillet

$9.00

Seasoned ground beef, tomato, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese

Chick-A-Dilly Skillet

$9.00

Grilled chicken, onion, broccoli, mushroom, & cheddar cheese

House Skillet

$11.50

American fries, bacon, ham, sausage, red & green pepper, mushroom, onion, & cheddar cheese

Country Skillet

$11.00

American fries, scrambled eggs minced with bacon & ham, cheddar cheese, served with two sausage links & two slices of bacon

Hobo Skillet

$7.50

Specialty Sweets

Banana Nutella

$9.00+

Banana Nutella Sweets (Pancakes, French toast, or Swedish Pancakes)

Strawberry Nutella

$9.00+

Strawberry Nutella Sweets (Pancakes, French toast, or Swedish pancakes)

2, 4, 6, 8 Special

$10.00

Two pancakes or French toast served with two eggs any style, two bacon strips, & two sausage links

Sweet Street

French Toast

$5.00+

Swedish Pancakes

$5.00+

Pancakes

$5.00+

Waffle

$7.00

Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

Homemade waffle topped with a crispy boneless chicken breast

Churro French Toast

$10.00

Two deep fried French toast slices with cinnamon, powdered sugar, & topped with whipped cream

Savory Swedish Pancakes

$12.00

Filled with ham, onions, scrambled eggs, and swiss cheese. Topped with hollandaise, bacon, and tomatoes

Breakfast Burritos

Chorizo Burrito

$10.00

Chorizo, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers' Burrito

$10.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, & cheddar cheese

Ham Burrito

$9.00

Ham, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese

Bacon Burrito

$9.00

Bacon, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese

Sausage Burrito

$9.00

Sausage, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese

Garden Burrito

$9.00

Spinach, tomato, red & green pepper, onion, mushroom, & cheddar cheese

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Sliced grilled chicken, red & green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese

Gyro Burrito

$10.00

Gyro meat, tomato, onion, feta cheese, & a side of cucumber sauce

Lunch Salads

Elizabeth's Salad

$9.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, & choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Large serving of chicken salad with cucumber, tomato, & pecans

Tuna Topped Salad

$9.00

Tuna with black olives, cucumber, tomato, & lemon

Taco Salad

$9.00

Seasoned ground beef, tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese, & a side of salsa, all in a crispy tortilla shell

Julienne Salad

$9.00

Sliced ham, turkey, swiss, american cheese, hard-boiled egg, & choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, and finished off with buffalo sauce

Triple Decker Clubs

BLT Club

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, on white bread

Classic Club

$8.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, on white bread

Appetizers

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Served with zesty BBQ

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

8 breaded sticks served with marinara

Onion Rings

$8.00

Beer battered

Quesadilla

$7.00

Stuffed with cheese & served with sour cream & salsa

Sampler Combo

$10.00

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, & onion rings served with choice of dipping sauce

Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$7.50

Sliced ham and swiss cheese grilled between two slices of French toast

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Top butt steak with sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, & swiss cheese on a French roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce and swiss cheese, serced with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Gyro meat, tomato, onions, wrapped in pita bread with a side of cucumber sauce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Crispy chicken served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & a side of mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & a side of mayo

Classic Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

Tuna served on wheat toast with lettuce & tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken salad served on wheat toast with lettuce & tomato

French Dip

$8.50

Thin-sliced roast beef with sauteed peppers, onions, & mushrooms, on a toasted French roll served with Au Jus for dipping

Chicken Crisper

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BLT

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on white toast

Pesto Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken, basil pesto, avocado, swiss cheese, tomato, on Ciabatta bread

Crab Cake BLT

$10.00

Crab cake, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, on Ciabatta bread

1/2 Sandwich & Soup Combo

$8.00

Bowl of daily homemade soup & choice of BLT | Tuna Salad | Chicken Salad

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & swiss cheese

Gyro Wrap

$8.50

Gyro meat, tomato, onion, & cucumber sauce

Tuna Wrap

$8.50

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.50

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Chicken Club Wrap

$8.50

Sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, & mayo

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$8.50

Sliced grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, sauteed red & green peppers, onions, & mushrooms, seasoned with fajita seasoning

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, & swiss cheese

Turkey Rancher Wrap

$10.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, & ranch dressing

Avocado Wrap

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, red & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, & choice of cheese & dressing

Melts

Reuben Melt

$8.50

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, & melted swiss on grilled sourdough

Tuna Melt

$8.50

Tuna and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough

Turkey Pita

$8.50

Grilled sliced turkey, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, & tomato, on a toasted pita bread

Mediterranean Melt

$8.50

Grilled chicken, red & green peppers, onion, mushrooms, & melted swiss on sourdough

Patty Melt

$8.50

Black Angus burger, grilled onions, melted American cheese on sourdough

California Turkey

$10.00

Sliced turkey, avocado, tomato, lettuce, & chipotle mayo on sourdough

Stir-Fry

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$12.00

Sauteed fresh vegetables over a bed of rice, tossed in teriyaki sauce. Served with homemade soup or salad

Chicken Stir-Fry

$13.00

Sauteed fresh vegetables & grilled chicken over a bed of rice, tossed in teriyaki sauce. Served with homemade soup or salad

Sweet & Sour Chicken Stir-Fry

$13.00

Sauteed onions, peppers, pineapples, tomatoes, & chicken, over a bed of rice, tossed in sweet & sour sauce. Served with homemade soup or salad

Beef Stir-Fry

$15.00

Sauteed fresh vegetables & steak over a bed of rice, tossed in teriyaki sauce. Served with homemade soup or salad

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

BBQ Burger

$9.00

American cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, & onions rings

Jalapeno Cheddar Bacon Burger

$9.00

Sliced jalapeños, bacon, & cheddar cheese

Egg Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.00

One egg any style, bacon, & cheddar cheese

Delavan Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.00

Swiss cheese & sauteed mushrooms

Elizabeth's Burger

$9.00

Sauteed red & green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & American cheese

Comfort Cooking

Homestyle Meat Loaf

$10.00

Covered with brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes and broccoli

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Covered with chicken gravy and served with mashed potatoes and broccoli

Broiled Chopped Sirloin

$12.00

Broiled to order and served with grilled onions. Includes mashed potatoes and broccoli

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried chicken strips with choice of dipping sauce

Hot Beef

$10.00

Served with mashed potatoes & brown gravy

Lunch Sides

Fries

$3.00

Fruit cup

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

Brown Gravy

$2.00

Chicken Gravy

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes Dry

$3.00

Early Risers (6am to 11am)

2x2x2

$9.99

Two eggs any style. Two pancakes, French toast, or Swedish pancakes. Two

Grand Slam

$9.99

Two eggs any style, bacon & links, potatoes, & choice of toast, pancake, or 1 piece B&G

Any Omelette

$9.99

With potatoes, & choice of toast, a pancake, or 1 piece B&G

1/2 Benedict

$9.99

1/2 Classic ham benedict with choice of potatoes

Veggie Scramble

$9.99

Mixed vegetables served with potatoes, & choice of toast, a pancake, or 1 piece B&G

B&G

$9.50

Full order of biscuits & gravy with two eggs any style, and choice of potatoes

Waffle Combo

$9.99

One waffle, two eggs any style, & a choice between bacon or links

Lunch Specials (M)

Patty Melt

$8.50

Black Angus burger, grilled onions, melted American cheese on sourdough

Chicken Club Wrap

$8.50

Sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, & mayo

Avocado Wrap

$8.50

Avocado, cucumber, red & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, & choice of cheese & dressing

Lunch Specials (T)

California Turkey

$8.50

Sliced turkey, avocado, tomato, lettuce, & chipotle mayo on Sourdough

BBQ Burger

$8.50

American cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, & onions rings

Taco Salad

$8.50

Seasoned ground beef, tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese, & a side of salsa, all in a crispy tortilla shell

Lunch Specials (W)

Chicken Crisper

$8.50

Sliced grilled chicken, sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, & swiss cheese, served on a toasted French roll

Hot Beef

$8.50

Served with mashed potatoes & brown gravy

Julienne Salad

$8.50

Sliced ham, turkey, swiss, american cheese, hard-boiled egg, & choice of dressing

Lunch Specials (TH)

Reuben Melt

$8.50

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, & melted swiss on grilled sourdough

Turkey Rancher Wrap

$8.50

Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, & ranch dressing

Elizabeth's Salad

$8.50

Sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, & choice of dressing

Lunch Specials (F)

Tuna Wrap

$8.50

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Crab Cake BLT

$8.50

Crab cake, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, on Ciabatta bread

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.50

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, and finished off with buffalo sauce

Lunch Specials (SA)

Chicken Melt

$8.50

Grilled chicken & swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.50

Swiss cheese & sauteed mushrooms

Elizabeth's Salad

$8.50

Sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, & choice of dressing

Lunch Specials (SU)

Pesto Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken, basil pesto, avocado, swiss cheese, tomato, on Ciabatta bread

Elizabeth's Burger

$8.50

Sauteed red & green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & American cheese

Soup $

Chicken Noodle

$4.00

Vegetable Beef

$4.00

Cream Soup

$4.00

Deluxe Soup/Salad Choice

Chicken Noodle

Vegetable Beef

Cream Soup

Salad

Salad $

Salad

$4.00

Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.00

Kids

One Egg

$6.00

Served with hashbrowns, toast, & two bacon strips or two sausage links

Kids Pancake

$6.00

One pancake served with butter, syrup, & two bacon strips or two sausage links

Kids French Toast

$6.00

One slice French toast served with butter, syrup, & two bacon strips or two sausage links

Kids Swedish

$6.00

Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Ice Cream $

Vanilla

$2.50

Butter Pecan

$2.50

Ice Cream Choice

Vanilla

Butter Pecan

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
322 E Walworth Ave, Delavan, WI 53115

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

