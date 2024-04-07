El Jefes Cubano’s and More Covington Yard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The best Cuban in the Midwest!
Location
401 Greenup Street, Covington, KY 41011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Molly Malone's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Covington
No Reviews
112 E 4th Street Covington, KY 41011
View restaurant