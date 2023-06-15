Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elk Ave Prime 226 Elk Ave

review star

No reviews yet

226 Elk Ave

Crested Butte, CO 81224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Starters

Sour Dough and Whipped Butter

$4.00

Gunpowder Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Tempura batter, smokey seasoning, Parmesan, lime, chipotle aioli

4 Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$30.00

U-8 shrimp, cocktail sauce

Foie & Lamb Bacon French Toast

$40.00

Pan-seared Hudson valley foie Gras (6 oz), lamb bacon, citrus French toast, cherry & fig jam, and local pea tendrils

Crab Bolettes

$30.00

Slow-roasted tomato jam and house-sweet pickles

Colorado Buffalo Sausage Ravioli

$17.00

Local buffalo sausage, aged Parmesan, smoked honey labneh, brown butter, micro chives

4 Pan Seared Diver Scallops

$40.00

New Mexico green chili polenta, chorizo bread crumbs, preserved lemon

Honey Pepper Bacon

$18.00

Pecan wood smoked bacon (6 pieces)

Bone Marrow

$18.00

Soup and Salads

Onion Soup Gratinée

$15.00

Caramelized onions, housemade veal stock, garlic crouton, gruyere cheese

Knife and Fork Caesars

$16.00

Parmesan, croutons, Parmesan tuile

Classic Wedge

$16.00

Heirloom tomatoes, bacon, red onion, crispy tobacco onions, chives, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, everything bagel spice

Elk Prime Salad

$16.00

Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, garlic croutons

Extra Plate

Surf and Others

Pan-Seared Salmon

$48.00

Faroe islands, sustainably raised with saffron tomato vinaigrette, couscous, sautéed spinach, and tomato confit

Pan-Seared Chilean Sea Bass

$58.00

8 oz, parsnip mousseline, yam mousseline, charred shishito relish, pomegranate, fingerling potato chips, local pea shoots, popcorn shoots

Charcoal Roasted Delicate Squash

$35.00

Smoked honey labneh, quinoa,pomegranate,mint, crushed pistachio

Extra Plate

Meat & Colorado Wild Game

Colorado Elk Tenderloin

$68.00

8 oz, Colorado buffalo sausage ravioli, black truffle hollandaise ~ Colorado trio: add lamb lollipops (2)

Glazed Bison Bone-in Short Rib

$58.00

8-9 oz, truffle polenta, espresso Demi, haricot vert with bacon & onions

Kurabuta Double Cut Pork Chop

$55.00

Sous vide with caviar cream sauce

Grilled Double Cut Lamb Chops

$64.00

Summit Creek, co-served with mint chimichurri

Bison Cowboy Steak

$78.00

16 oz bone-in ribeye, Colorado raised

Extra Plate

Hand-cut Steaks

8 oz USDA 'Upper' Prime Filet Mignon

$60.00

Local Colorado cab co-ops

10 oz USDA 'Upper' Prime Filet Mignon

$68.00

Local Colorado cab co-ops

Wagyu New York Strip

$68.00

14 oz, Durham ranch

Wagyu Boneless Ribeye

$80.00

16 oz, Durham ranch

Extra Plate

Add on Protein

Crab Bolettes

$10.00

Seared Hudson Valley Foie Gras

$28.00

Pan-seared rare, 4 oz

2 Colorado Lamb Lollipops

$34.00

Oscar Style- Lobster

$22.00

5 oz, cold water lobster tail, asparagus spears, hollandaise sauce

Oscar Style- Crab

$22.00

Colossal crab 3 oz, asparagus spears, hollandaise sauce

Bistro Steak

$25.00

Salmon 7oz

$35.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Colossal Crab

$40.00

Extra Plate

Sides to Share

Pommes Frites

$13.00

Shoestring fries, Parmesan, and truffle

Roasted Baby Carrots

$16.00

With honey-smoked labneh

Roasted Cauliflower Gratin

$16.00

With horseradish and bacon

Jumbo Loaded Baked Potato

$13.00

Truffle Bacon Cream Corn

$16.00

Elk Prime Mac 'N Cheese

$16.00

Roasted Beet with Blue Cheese

$16.00

Tossed with walnuts and blue cheese mornay

Mushrooms Conserva on Polenta

$16.00

Green Beans with Bacon & Onions

$16.00

Jumbo Asparagus with Hollandaise

$16.00

Smokey Cheddar Whipped Potatoes

$16.00

Extra Plate

Housemade Sauces

Au Poivre Sauce

$4.00

Traditional Hollandaise

$4.00

Chimichurri Pesto

$4.00

Cabernet Demi-glace

$4.00

Black Truffle Hollandaise

$4.00

Blue Cheese-Garlic Butter

$4.00

Desserts

Ice Cream a la mode

$6.00

Malva Pudding

$12.00

South African style sticky toffee pudding served with your choice of ice cream

Classic French Creme Brulee

$12.00

soft custard, fresh berries

Chocolate Terrine

$12.00

honey comb, creme anglaise, berries

Extra Plate

Kids

Kids USDA Prime Steak Dinner

$25.00

Prime graded cut, Chefs choice 5oz

Kids Buttered Pasta Dinner

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in European butter

Kids Chicken Strip Dinner

$15.00

Country style breaded chicken strips

Kids Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in four cheese sauce

Special

Bison Ribeye

$78.00

Extra Plate

Kagoshima