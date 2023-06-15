- Home
Elk Ave Prime 226 Elk Ave
226 Elk Ave
Crested Butte, CO 81224
Food
Starters
Sour Dough and Whipped Butter
Gunpowder Brussels Sprouts
Tempura batter, smokey seasoning, Parmesan, lime, chipotle aioli
4 Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
U-8 shrimp, cocktail sauce
Foie & Lamb Bacon French Toast
Pan-seared Hudson valley foie Gras (6 oz), lamb bacon, citrus French toast, cherry & fig jam, and local pea tendrils
Crab Bolettes
Slow-roasted tomato jam and house-sweet pickles
Colorado Buffalo Sausage Ravioli
Local buffalo sausage, aged Parmesan, smoked honey labneh, brown butter, micro chives
4 Pan Seared Diver Scallops
New Mexico green chili polenta, chorizo bread crumbs, preserved lemon
Honey Pepper Bacon
Pecan wood smoked bacon (6 pieces)
Bone Marrow
Soup and Salads
Onion Soup Gratinée
Caramelized onions, housemade veal stock, garlic crouton, gruyere cheese
Knife and Fork Caesars
Parmesan, croutons, Parmesan tuile
Classic Wedge
Heirloom tomatoes, bacon, red onion, crispy tobacco onions, chives, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, everything bagel spice
Elk Prime Salad
Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, garlic croutons
Extra Plate
Surf and Others
Pan-Seared Salmon
Faroe islands, sustainably raised with saffron tomato vinaigrette, couscous, sautéed spinach, and tomato confit
Pan-Seared Chilean Sea Bass
8 oz, parsnip mousseline, yam mousseline, charred shishito relish, pomegranate, fingerling potato chips, local pea shoots, popcorn shoots
Charcoal Roasted Delicate Squash
Smoked honey labneh, quinoa,pomegranate,mint, crushed pistachio
Extra Plate
Meat & Colorado Wild Game
Colorado Elk Tenderloin
8 oz, Colorado buffalo sausage ravioli, black truffle hollandaise ~ Colorado trio: add lamb lollipops (2)
Glazed Bison Bone-in Short Rib
8-9 oz, truffle polenta, espresso Demi, haricot vert with bacon & onions
Kurabuta Double Cut Pork Chop
Sous vide with caviar cream sauce
Grilled Double Cut Lamb Chops
Summit Creek, co-served with mint chimichurri
Bison Cowboy Steak
16 oz bone-in ribeye, Colorado raised
Extra Plate
Hand-cut Steaks
Add on Protein
Crab Bolettes
Seared Hudson Valley Foie Gras
Pan-seared rare, 4 oz
2 Colorado Lamb Lollipops
Oscar Style- Lobster
5 oz, cold water lobster tail, asparagus spears, hollandaise sauce
Oscar Style- Crab
Colossal crab 3 oz, asparagus spears, hollandaise sauce
Bistro Steak
Salmon 7oz
Shrimp
Colossal Crab
Extra Plate
Sides to Share
Pommes Frites
Shoestring fries, Parmesan, and truffle
Roasted Baby Carrots
With honey-smoked labneh
Roasted Cauliflower Gratin
With horseradish and bacon
Jumbo Loaded Baked Potato
Truffle Bacon Cream Corn
Elk Prime Mac 'N Cheese
Roasted Beet with Blue Cheese
Tossed with walnuts and blue cheese mornay