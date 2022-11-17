Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks

Growler Brookie Brown Ale

$12.00

This beer is proof that all dark beers are not created equal. Caramel and chocolate malt flavors are at the heart of this very accessible and traditional English-style Brown Ale ~5.2%ABV Please order a "Growler Purchase" with your order if you do not have a growler to swap. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to fill old growlers for your safety and ours. Thank you!