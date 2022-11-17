Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks
100 West Main Street
Millheim, PA 16854
FOOD
Chili
Venison + Chorizo Chili
Tortilla Soup
WEDNESDAY ONLY! VEGAN FRIENDLY! Hot and Ready!
Hand Cut Fries
Street Corn
Street Corn Grilled local sweet corn, smoked paprika parmesan, shishito avocado ranch
Deep Fried Drumsticks
Deep fried chicken drumsticks Choice of: Cobra kiss BBQ / ranch dry rub
Hummus Platter
Roasted Pine Nut Hummus pickled veggies / cauliflower naan / tortilla chips
House Salad
Deep fried breaded pickle chips / ancho mustard
ABPC Salad
ABPC Salad / local greens / apple / bacon /pear / cheddar / lemon poppyseed dressing
Blue Sky Salad
Farm greens, mixed local berries, gorgonzola, lemon poppyseed dressing
Panzanella
Peach Panzanella local peaches, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, shisho leaves, dark chocolate- honey balsamic
Doc Ellis Salad
The Doc Ellis Salad / farm greens / radish / carrots / tomatoes / avocado / grilled asparagus tips / cheese curds / hand cut fries / choice of protein *Ancho-Miso glazed Duck Breast *Lavender Honey Salmon *Rising Spring Cast Iron Steak Confit *Aged Balsamic Marinated Portobello
Classic Burger
Burger Classic Rising Spring Beef / LTO / Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack / Brioche bun / Add Bacon $2
Chicken Tacos
Cobra Kiss Fried Chicken Tacos (3) Crispy chicken tenders, king cobra piazza, valley pepper slaw, avocado, tomatillo-shishito salsa, spicy sour cream, golden blend tortillas
Penns Thai
Penns Thai / valley veggies / candied pecan-maple shoyu / rice noodles / sesame-basil sprout salad
Fish & Chips
Beer battered wild caught pollock / fries / house salad
Growler
Growler Great Blue Heron Pale Ale
Like its namesake, this American Pale Ale has bold character. It derives its hoppiness from generous additions of Centennial hops in the brew kettle and finishing tank. ~5.6%ABV Please order a "Growler Purchase" with your order if you do not have a growler to swap. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to fill old growlers for your safety and ours. Thank you!
Growler Elk Creek Copper Ale
This beautifully colored ale strikes an agreeable balance between malt and hops. Caramel and toffee malt notes step up to complement a soft fruit hop character. ~5.8%ABV
Growler Brookie Brown Ale
This beer is proof that all dark beers are not created equal. Caramel and chocolate malt flavors are at the heart of this very accessible and traditional English-style Brown Ale ~5.2%ABV Please order a "Growler Purchase" with your order if you do not have a growler to swap. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to fill old growlers for your safety and ours. Thank you!
Growler Poe Paddy Porter
Named for the State Park, this Robust Porter derives its roasted character from a combination of 5 varieties of malt. Generous hop additions provide an earthy balance. ~5.8%ABV Please order a "Growler Purchase" with your order if you do not have a growler to swap. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to fill old growlers for your safety and ours. Thank you!
Growler Double Rainbow IPA
Named for the double rainbow that appeared over its inaugural brew. The best pale malt with generous dry-hopping provides deep golden color and a fresh flavor with hints of grapefruit. ~7.5%ABV Please order a "Growler Purchase" with your order. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to fill old growlers for your safety and ours. Thank you!
Growler Mills' Pils
A traditional German-style lager, our Pilsner emphasizes classic hop character. It is generously hopped with Tettnager hops and offers a clean malty finish. ~5% ABV
Growler Helles
Growler Purchase
Growler Kolschial Distance
An American twist on our traditional Kölsch. Light, bright and fruity. ~4.2% ABV
Growler Gooseneck IPA
NEW! Our Gooseneck IPA is an American style IPA, crisp, citrusy, and totally crushable Please order a "Growler Purchase" with your order if you do not have a growler to swap. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to fill old growlers for your safety and ours. Thank you!
Growler Ofest
Growler Hairy John's IPA
Named for the infamous Hairy John Vonada of local legend, this is an aggressively hopped big American IPA with hop varieties that contribute a fruity flavor and aroma. Balanced with malt sweetness making for an exceedingly drinkable strong beer. ~8.2% ABV
25 oz Cans
25 oz Can Great Blue Heron Pale Ale
Like its namesake, this American Pale Ale has bold character. It derives its hoppiness from generous additions of Centennial hops in the brew kettle and finishing tank. ~5.6%ABV
25 oz Can Elk Creek Copper Ale
This beautifully colored ale strikes an agreeable balance between malt and hops. Caramel and toffee malt notes step up to complement a soft fruit hop character. ~5.8%ABV
25 oz Can Brookie Brown Ale
This beer is proof that all dark beers are not created equal. Caramel and chocolate malt flavors are at the heart of this very accessible and traditional English-style Brown Ale ~5.2%ABV
25 oz Can Poe Paddy Porter
Named for the State Park, this Robust Porter derives its roasted character from a combination of 5 varieties of malt. Generous hop additions provide an earthy balance. ~5.8%ABV
25 oz Can Double Rainbow IPA
Named for the double rainbow that appeared over its inaugural brew. The best pale malt with generous dry-hopping provides deep golden color and a fresh flavor with hints of grapefruit. ~7.5%ABV
25 oz Can Mills' Pils
A traditional German-style lager, our Pilsner emphasizes classic hop character. It is generously hopped with Tettnager hops and offers a clean malty finish. ~5% ABV
Pre Poured Can
25 oz Can Kolschial Distance
An American twist on our traditional Kölsch. Light, bright + fruity. ~4.2% ABV
25 oz Can Gooseneck IPA
NEW! Our Gooseneck is an American style IPA. Crisp, citrusy, totally crushable
25 Oz Can Ofest
4 pack Like Minds
LIKE MINDS - Hoppy Pale Lager Pale Lager dry hopped with German hop varieties… clean, crisp and hoppy. - a collaborative brew with East End Brewing Co. - our first collaboration - 5.8% ABV
25 oz Can Hairy John's IPA
Named for the infamous Hairy John Vonada of local legend, this is an aggressively hopped big American IPA with hop varieties that contribute a fruity flavor and aroma. Balanced with malt sweetness making for an exceedingly drinkable strong beer. ~8.2% ABV
32oz Cans
32 oz Can Pale Ale
Like its namesake, this American Pale Ale has bold character. It derives its hoppiness from generous additions of Centennial hops in the brew kettle and finishing tank. ~5.6%ABV
32 oz Can Elk Creek Copper Ale
This beautifully colored ale strikes an agreeable balance between malt and hops. Caramel and toffee malt notes step up to complement a soft fruit hop character. ~5.8%ABV
32 oz Can Brookie Brown Ale
This beer is proof that all dark beers are not created equal. Caramel and chocolate malt flavors are at the heart of this very accessible and traditional English-style Brown Ale ~5.2%ABV
32 oz Can Porter
Named for the State Park, this Robust Porter derives its roasted character from a combination of 5 varieties of malt. Generous hop additions provide an earthy balance. ~5.8%ABV
32 oz Can Double Rainbow IPA
Named for the double rainbow that appeared over its inaugural brew. The best pale malt with generous dry-hopping provides deep golden color and a fresh flavor with hints of grapefruit. ~7.5%ABV
32 oz Can Mills' Pils
A traditional German-style lager, our Pilsner emphasizes classic hop character. It is generously hopped with Tettnager hops and offers a clean malty finish. ~5% ABV
32 oz Can Helles
32 oz Can Honey Walker IPA
This is a strong and very drinkable IPA that was brewed with 60 lbs of raw honey from Bee Local in Athens, NY and generously dry hopped. ~7.9% ABV
32 oz Can Kolschial Distance
An American twist on our traditional Kölsch. Light, bright + fruity. ~4.2% ABV
32 oz Can Gooseneck IPA
NEW! Our Gooseneck is an American style IPA. Crisp, citrusy, totally crushable
32 oz Can Elk Creek Oktoberfest
Traditional German-style fall lager bier. Crisp, clean and classic. ~5.7% ABV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:58 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Same great food and beer! Now offering pickup at expanded locations. Choose the day and location of your pickup from the drop down menu. Orders for all off site pickups must be completed the previous day by 7:00pm
100 West Main Street, Millheim, PA 16854