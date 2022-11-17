Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks imageView gallery

Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks

100 West Main Street

Millheim, PA 16854

25 oz Can Elk Creek Copper Ale
Fish & Chips
25 oz Can Brookie Brown Ale

FOOD

ELK CREEK PICKUP!

Chili

$8.00

Venison + Chorizo Chili

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

WEDNESDAY ONLY! VEGAN FRIENDLY! Hot and Ready!

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Street Corn

$10.00

Street Corn Grilled local sweet corn, smoked paprika parmesan, shishito avocado ranch

Deep Fried Drumsticks

$13.00

Deep fried chicken drumsticks Choice of: Cobra kiss BBQ / ranch dry rub

Hummus Platter

$13.00

Roasted Pine Nut Hummus pickled veggies / cauliflower naan / tortilla chips

House Salad

$10.00

Deep fried breaded pickle chips / ancho mustard

ABPC Salad

$13.00

ABPC Salad / local greens / apple / bacon /pear / cheddar / lemon poppyseed dressing

Blue Sky Salad

$13.00

Farm greens, mixed local berries, gorgonzola, lemon poppyseed dressing

Panzanella

$13.00

Peach Panzanella local peaches, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, shisho leaves, dark chocolate- honey balsamic

Doc Ellis Salad

$18.00

The Doc Ellis Salad / farm greens / radish / carrots / tomatoes / avocado / grilled asparagus tips / cheese curds / hand cut fries / choice of protein *Ancho-Miso glazed Duck Breast *Lavender Honey Salmon *Rising Spring Cast Iron Steak Confit *Aged Balsamic Marinated Portobello

Classic Burger

$17.00

Burger Classic Rising Spring Beef / LTO / Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack / Brioche bun / Add Bacon $2

Chicken Tacos

$19.00

Cobra Kiss Fried Chicken Tacos (3) Crispy chicken tenders, king cobra piazza, valley pepper slaw, avocado, tomatillo-shishito salsa, spicy sour cream, golden blend tortillas

Penns Thai

$17.00

Penns Thai / valley veggies / candied pecan-maple shoyu / rice noodles / sesame-basil sprout salad

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Beer battered wild caught pollock / fries / house salad

Growler

Growler Great Blue Heron Pale Ale

$12.00

Like its namesake, this American Pale Ale has bold character. It derives its hoppiness from generous additions of Centennial hops in the brew kettle and finishing tank. ~5.6%ABV Please order a "Growler Purchase" with your order if you do not have a growler to swap. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to fill old growlers for your safety and ours. Thank you!

Growler Elk Creek Copper Ale

$12.00

This beautifully colored ale strikes an agreeable balance between malt and hops. Caramel and toffee malt notes step up to complement a soft fruit hop character. ~5.8%ABV

Growler Brookie Brown Ale

$12.00

This beer is proof that all dark beers are not created equal. Caramel and chocolate malt flavors are at the heart of this very accessible and traditional English-style Brown Ale ~5.2%ABV Please order a "Growler Purchase" with your order if you do not have a growler to swap. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to fill old growlers for your safety and ours. Thank you!

Growler Poe Paddy Porter

$12.00

Named for the State Park, this Robust Porter derives its roasted character from a combination of 5 varieties of malt. Generous hop additions provide an earthy balance. ~5.8%ABV Please order a "Growler Purchase" with your order if you do not have a growler to swap. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to fill old growlers for your safety and ours. Thank you!

Growler Double Rainbow IPA

$14.00

Named for the double rainbow that appeared over its inaugural brew. The best pale malt with generous dry-hopping provides deep golden color and a fresh flavor with hints of grapefruit. ~7.5%ABV Please order a "Growler Purchase" with your order. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to fill old growlers for your safety and ours. Thank you!

Growler Mills' Pils

$16.00Out of stock

A traditional German-style lager, our Pilsner emphasizes classic hop character. It is generously hopped with Tettnager hops and offers a clean malty finish. ~5% ABV

Growler Helles

$16.00

Growler Purchase

$3.00

Growler Kolschial Distance

$14.00

An American twist on our traditional Kölsch. Light, bright and fruity. ~4.2% ABV

Growler Gooseneck IPA

$16.00

NEW! Our Gooseneck IPA is an American style IPA, crisp, citrusy, and totally crushable Please order a "Growler Purchase" with your order if you do not have a growler to swap. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to fill old growlers for your safety and ours. Thank you!

Growler Ofest

$16.00

Growler Hairy John's IPA

$20.00

Named for the infamous Hairy John Vonada of local legend, this is an aggressively hopped big American IPA with hop varieties that contribute a fruity flavor and aroma. Balanced with malt sweetness making for an exceedingly drinkable strong beer. ~8.2% ABV

25 oz Cans

25 oz Can Great Blue Heron Pale Ale

$7.00

Like its namesake, this American Pale Ale has bold character. It derives its hoppiness from generous additions of Centennial hops in the brew kettle and finishing tank. ~5.6%ABV

25 oz Can Elk Creek Copper Ale

$7.00

This beautifully colored ale strikes an agreeable balance between malt and hops. Caramel and toffee malt notes step up to complement a soft fruit hop character. ~5.8%ABV

25 oz Can Brookie Brown Ale

$7.00

This beer is proof that all dark beers are not created equal. Caramel and chocolate malt flavors are at the heart of this very accessible and traditional English-style Brown Ale ~5.2%ABV

25 oz Can Poe Paddy Porter

$7.00

Named for the State Park, this Robust Porter derives its roasted character from a combination of 5 varieties of malt. Generous hop additions provide an earthy balance. ~5.8%ABV

25 oz Can Double Rainbow IPA

$7.00

Named for the double rainbow that appeared over its inaugural brew. The best pale malt with generous dry-hopping provides deep golden color and a fresh flavor with hints of grapefruit. ~7.5%ABV

25 oz Can Mills' Pils

$8.00Out of stock

A traditional German-style lager, our Pilsner emphasizes classic hop character. It is generously hopped with Tettnager hops and offers a clean malty finish. ~5% ABV

Pre Poured Can

$5.00

25 oz Can Kolschial Distance

$7.00

An American twist on our traditional Kölsch. Light, bright + fruity. ~4.2% ABV

25 oz Can Gooseneck IPA

$8.00

NEW! Our Gooseneck is an American style IPA. Crisp, citrusy, totally crushable

25 Oz Can Ofest

$8.00

4 pack Like Minds

$16.00

LIKE MINDS - Hoppy Pale Lager Pale Lager dry hopped with German hop varieties… clean, crisp and hoppy. - a collaborative brew with East End Brewing Co. - our first collaboration - 5.8% ABV

25 oz Can Hairy John's IPA

$10.00

Named for the infamous Hairy John Vonada of local legend, this is an aggressively hopped big American IPA with hop varieties that contribute a fruity flavor and aroma. Balanced with malt sweetness making for an exceedingly drinkable strong beer. ~8.2% ABV

32oz Cans

32 oz Can Pale Ale

$9.00Out of stock

Like its namesake, this American Pale Ale has bold character. It derives its hoppiness from generous additions of Centennial hops in the brew kettle and finishing tank. ~5.6%ABV

32 oz Can Elk Creek Copper Ale

$9.00Out of stock

This beautifully colored ale strikes an agreeable balance between malt and hops. Caramel and toffee malt notes step up to complement a soft fruit hop character. ~5.8%ABV

32 oz Can Brookie Brown Ale

$9.00Out of stock

This beer is proof that all dark beers are not created equal. Caramel and chocolate malt flavors are at the heart of this very accessible and traditional English-style Brown Ale ~5.2%ABV

32 oz Can Porter

$9.00Out of stock

Named for the State Park, this Robust Porter derives its roasted character from a combination of 5 varieties of malt. Generous hop additions provide an earthy balance. ~5.8%ABV

32 oz Can Double Rainbow IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Named for the double rainbow that appeared over its inaugural brew. The best pale malt with generous dry-hopping provides deep golden color and a fresh flavor with hints of grapefruit. ~7.5%ABV

32 oz Can Mills' Pils

$10.00Out of stock

A traditional German-style lager, our Pilsner emphasizes classic hop character. It is generously hopped with Tettnager hops and offers a clean malty finish. ~5% ABV

32 oz Can Helles

$10.00Out of stock

32 oz Can Honey Walker IPA

$12.00Out of stock

This is a strong and very drinkable IPA that was brewed with 60 lbs of raw honey from Bee Local in Athens, NY and generously dry hopped. ~7.9% ABV

32 oz Can Kolschial Distance

$9.00Out of stock

An American twist on our traditional Kölsch. Light, bright + fruity. ~4.2% ABV

32 oz Can Gooseneck IPA

$10.00Out of stock

NEW! Our Gooseneck is an American style IPA. Crisp, citrusy, totally crushable

32 oz Can Elk Creek Oktoberfest

$10.00Out of stock

Traditional German-style fall lager bier. Crisp, clean and classic. ~5.7% ABV

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:58 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Same great food and beer! Now offering pickup at expanded locations. Choose the day and location of your pickup from the drop down menu. Orders for all off site pickups must be completed the previous day by 7:00pm

Website

Location

100 West Main Street, Millheim, PA 16854

Directions

Gallery
Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks image
Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks image

