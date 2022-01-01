Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Elk Valley Brewing Co

review star

No reviews yet

1210 N Hudson Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Le Ferme -500ml

Canned/Bottled

Cucumber Saison -6pk

Cucumber Saison -6pk

$11.50

Crisp cucumbers give this beer a remarkably clean and fresh finish.

Elktoberfest -6pk

$11.00
Firefly Crew -6pk

Firefly Crew -6pk

$11.00

An easy-drinking witbier, brewed with coriander and lemon peel.

Head Pains IPA -6pk

Head Pains IPA -6pk

$13.50

Brewed in collaboration with Rainbows Are Free, a local stoner metal band. New England IPA generously hopped with Mosaic, El Dorado, Eukanot, and Amarillo.

Le Ferme -500ml

$5.00
Magic Juice Double IPA -4pk

Magic Juice Double IPA -4pk

$11.50

North East Style Double IPA with Idaho 7, Mosaic and Comet hops. Super juicy, with strong citrus and just a light touch of bitter heat. Hazy through and through.

Movies About Gladiators -6pk

Movies About Gladiators -6pk

$11.50

A West Coast Style IPA loaded with Amarillo, Simcoe, and Citra hops.

Sack Lunch -6pk

$11.00
Straight Razor Pale Ale -6pk

Straight Razor Pale Ale -6pk

$11.50

American Pale Ale brewed with high quality malts, Pacific Northwest hops, and a clean finishing yeast.

Tenkiller Pilsner -6pk

Tenkiller Pilsner -6pk

$11.00

A crisp and refreshing German-American pilsner, with a light floral hop profile. Brewed with pilsner malt, 6-row barley, flaked corn, and American hops.

Tenkiller Pilsner -12pk

Tenkiller Pilsner -12pk

$19.00

A crisp and refreshing German-American pilsner, with a light floral hop profile. Brewed with pilsner malt, 6-row barley, flaked corn, and American hops.

Tenkiller Pilsner -19.2oz

$3.00

Tenkiller Pilsner -19.2 4pk

$11.50

Cucumber Saison -Case

$39.00
Firefly Crew -Case

Firefly Crew -Case

$39.00

An easy-drinking witbier, brewed with coriander and lemon peel.

Head Pains -Case

Head Pains -Case

$48.50

Brewed in collaboration with Rainbows Are Free, a local stoner metal band. New England IPA generously hopped with Mosaic, El Dorado, Eukanot, and Amarillo.

Magic Juice -Case

Magic Juice -Case

$62.00

North East Style Double IPA with Idaho 7, Mosaic and Comet hops. Super juicy, with strong citrus and just a light touch of bitter heat. Hazy through and through.

Straight Razor -Case

Straight Razor -Case

$39.00

American Pale Ale brewed with high quality malts, Pacific Northwest hops, and a clean finishing yeast.

Tenkiller -Case

Tenkiller -Case

$39.00

A crisp and refreshing German-American pilsner, with a light floral hop profile. Brewed with pilsner malt, 6-row barley, flaked corn, and American hops.

St. Vincent's Mead -375mlMead

$18.00

St. Urban's Mead -375mlMead

$18.00

Crop then Hop -4pk

$12.50

Pumpeon -4pk

$18.00

Crowler

Ginger Peach Mead -crowlerMead

$16.00

SLUSHED: Strawberry Banana -Crowler

$13.00

SLUSHED: Mango Straw -Crowler

$13.00

All Smoke -Crowler

$13.00

Cucumber Jalp -Crowler

$13.00

Old Town Amber -Crowler

$13.00

Smashing Kveik -Crowler

$15.00

BA Emergency Meeting

$18.00

Keg

Defender - 1/6

$65.00Out of stock
Firefly Crew - 1/6

Firefly Crew - 1/6

$65.00Out of stock

An easy-drinking witbier, brewed with coriander and lemon peel.

Head Pains - 1/6

Head Pains - 1/6

$80.00Out of stock

Brewed in collaboration with Rainbows Are Free, a local stoner metal band. A New England IPA generously dry hopped with Mosaic, El Dorado, Eukanot, and Amarillo hops.

Latte Nemesis - 1/6

Latte Nemesis - 1/6

$90.00Out of stock

Imperial Stout aged on coffee beans, vanilla, and lactose for a smooth and balanced taste.

Magic Juice - 1/6

Magic Juice - 1/6

$90.00Out of stock

North East Style Double IPA with Idaho 7, Mosaic and Comet Hops. Super juicy, with strong citrus and just a light touch of bitter heat. Hazy through and through

Matching Mullets - 1/6

$70.00Out of stock
Tenkiller Pilsner - 1/6

Tenkiller Pilsner - 1/6

$65.00

It’s a crisp and refreshing German-American pilsner, with a light floral hop profile. Brewed with pilsner malt, 6-row barley, flaked corn, and American hops.

Slushed - 1\6

$85.00Out of stock
Straight Razor - 1/6

Straight Razor - 1/6

$70.00Out of stock

Brewed with high quality malts, Pacific Northwest hops, and a clean finishing yeast.

Keg Deposit

Keg Deposit

$75.00
Tap Deposit

Tap Deposit

$25.00
Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$15.00

Bronco Pump

$50.00

Elktoberfest

$65.00

Defender

XSmall

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

2XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

3XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Logo, Colored

Small

Small

$25.00
Medium

Medium

$25.00Out of stock
Large

Large

$25.00Out of stock
XLarge

XLarge

$25.00Out of stock
2XLarge

2XLarge

$25.00Out of stock
3XLarge

3XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Logo, Red

Small

Small

$25.00
Medium

Medium

$25.00Out of stock
Large

Large

$25.00Out of stock
XLarge

XLarge

$25.00Out of stock
2XLarge

2XLarge

$25.00Out of stock
3XLarge

3XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Goad Elk, Brown

Small

Small

$25.00Out of stock
Medium

Medium

$25.00Out of stock
Large

Large

$25.00Out of stock
XLarge

XLarge

$25.00Out of stock
2XLarge

2XLarge

$25.00Out of stock
3XLarge

3XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Logo, Blue

Small

Small

$25.00
Medium

Medium

$25.00
Large

Large

$25.00
XLarge

XLarge

$25.00
2XLarge

2XLarge

$25.00Out of stock
3XLarge

3XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Black Logo, Blue

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

2XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

3XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Logo, Black

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XLarge

$25.00

2XLarge

$25.00

3XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Tank Top Women's

Small

$20.00Out of stock

Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Large

$20.00Out of stock

XLarge

$20.00Out of stock

2XLarge

$20.00Out of stock

Tank Top Men's

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XLarge

$20.00

2XLarge

$20.00Out of stock

Hoodie

Small

Small

$40.00Out of stock
Medium

Medium

$40.00Out of stock
Large

Large

$40.00Out of stock
XLarge

XLarge

$40.00Out of stock
2XLarge

2XLarge

$40.00Out of stock
3XLarge

3XLarge

$40.00Out of stock

Glassware

Defender FoH Pint Glass

$7.00
12oz Stemless Wine Glass

12oz Stemless Wine Glass

$9.00
Willi Pint Glass

Willi Pint Glass

$7.00
Water Bottle - 25oz

Water Bottle - 25oz

$20.00Out of stock

Yoga Beer

$15.00

Stickers & Tats

B&W Logo Sticker

B&W Logo Sticker

$1.50
Color Logo Sticker

Color Logo Sticker

$1.50
Temporary Tattoo

Temporary Tattoo

$0.75

Tin Sign

$20.00Out of stock

Patches & Koozies

Koozie, Logo

$1.50Out of stock

Koozie, Cucumber

$1.50

Bottle Bag

$3.00

Bottle Openers

Yoponer

$15.00Out of stock

Hats

Light Grey

Light Grey

$25.00
Dark Grey

Dark Grey

$25.00
B&W Logo

B&W Logo

$20.00Out of stock
Color Logo

Color Logo

$20.00Out of stock

Book

Oklahoma Beer

$22.00

Crave Nuts

Spicy Lime Pistachios

Spicy Lime Pistachios

$5.00
Salt And Pepper Pistachios

Salt And Pepper Pistachios

$5.00Out of stock
Salty Dog & Pepper Cashews

Salty Dog & Pepper Cashews

$5.00Out of stock

Rhino Pretzels

Chili Ranch

Chili Ranch

$6.00Out of stock
Dill Pickle

Dill Pickle

$6.00Out of stock

Pizza

$6.00Out of stock

Sour Cream And Onion

$6.00Out of stock
Wasabi Soy

Wasabi Soy

$6.00Out of stock

Boozy Jerky

Spicy Citrus IPA

$6.00

Peppered Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Mango Habanero

$6.00Out of stock

Montreal Maple Spice

$6.00

Taproom Events

Taproom Fee

$125.00

Annivesary Glass -10oz

$20.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Elk Valley Brewing Co. is producing some of the best craft beer in the state, right from our home in OKC's Midtown District, just north of downtown. Our taproom, only steps away from an OKC Streetcar platform, features cozy indoor seating and an open-air rooftop patio with a great view of the city skyline.

1210 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

