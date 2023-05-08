Main picView gallery

Elks Lodge #1624 1944 Worcester Highway

review star

No reviews yet

1944 Worcester Highway

Pocomoke City, MD 21851

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks with marinara

$8.00

Blackened Tuna Bites

$11.00

Steamed Shrimp

$12.00

Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$8.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Loaded Skins

$12.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Tots

$5.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.00

Entrees

Shrimp Salad

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Double Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chicken Tender Basket (3)

$8.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$12.00

Small Caesar

$5.00

Small Garden

$5.00

Large Garden with Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Large Garden with Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Large Caesar with Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Large Caesar with Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Large Garden with Grilled Tuna

$15.00

Large Caesar with Grilled Tuna

$15.00

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni

$12.00

Pizza with the Works

$15.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Alcohol

VODKA

Absolut

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.00

Deep Eddys Lemon

$5.00

Rubinoff

$4.00

Titos

$5.00

Orange Vodka

$4.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Whipped

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Employee Vodka

$2.50

Top Shelf

$5.00

Premium

$5.00

RUM

Bowmans

$4.25

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Parrot Bay

$5.00

Myers

$5.50

Employee Rum

$2.50

Premium

$6.00

TEQUILA

Montezuma

$4.25

Patron Silver

$7.50

Margarita

$6.00

Employee Tequila

$2.50

WHISKEY

Fireball

$4.25

Jack Daniels

$5.50

CLC

$4.25

Crown

$5.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Peach

$5.50

Jameson

$5.50

Jameson Orange

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Canadian Mist

$5.00

Makers Mark

$5.50

Employee Whiskey

$2.50

BOURBON

Knob Creek

$5.50

Evan Williams

$4.25

Jim Beam

$5.00

Employee Bourbon

$2.50

BRANDY

B&B

$5.50

E&J

$5.00

Employee Brandy

$2.50

GIN

Beefeater

$5.00

Bowmans

$4.25

Tanqueray

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$5.50

Magellan

$5.00

Employee Gin

$2.50

Shots

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Fireball

$4.25

Green Tea

$5.50

Orange Tea

$5.50

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Sour Bomb

$5.50

Dirty Peach

$6.00

Stinger

$5.50

Cinnamin Toast Crunch

$4.75

Star Burst

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

White Tea

$5.50

Popular Drinks

Orange Crush

$6.00

Blue Hawiian

$6.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$5.50

Margarita

$6.00

White Russian

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

Long Island

$7.50

Tom Collins

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Cosmo

$6.00

Key Lime Crush

$6.00

Strawberry Crush

$6.00

Blueberry Crush

$6.00

Old Fashion

$6.50

Manhattan

$6.50

Screwdriver

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Liquid Mary Jane

$7.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Scotch

Dewers

$5.50

Smugglers

$4.25

Johnny Walker Black

$6.50

coffee liqueurs

Baileys

$5.00

Rum Chatta

$4.75

Kahlua

$5.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.75

Dos Equis

$4.00

Guiness

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.00

Natty

$3.00

Odouls

$3.00

Truly

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.75

White Claw

$3.76

Dogfish 60 Minute Draft

$3.00

Sam Adams Seasonal Draft

$3.00

Wine

Cabernet

$4.25

Chardonnay

$4.25

Mascato

$4.25

Merlot

$4.25

Pinot Grigio

$4.25

Pinot Noir

$4.25

White Zinfandel

$4.25

Monday Specials

Scrapple Egg and Cheese W/ One Side

$10.00

Baked Ziti W/ One Side

$10.00

Wednesday Special

Fried Chicken

$12.00

Lasagna

$12.00

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Friday Specials

Shrimp and Grits W/ One Side

$15.00

French Dip W/ One Side

$15.00

Steak Night W/ Two Sides

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Tender

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Bingo Menu

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara

$7.00

Basket of French Fries

$5.00

Basket of Tots

$5.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.00

Chicken Tenders W/ One Side

$8.00

Cheeseburger W/O Side

$7.00

Cheeseburger W/ Side

$8.00

12 Inch Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Boneless Wings without Side

$10.00

Boneless Wings With Side

$13.00

Extra sides

French Fries

Tater Tots

Sweet Fries

Onion Rings

Seasoned Chips

Side Salad

Cucumber Salad

Mac Salad

Veggie of the Day

Elks Dues/ Merchandise

Elks Regular Dues

$115.00

Elks Life Member Dues

$30.00

Hoodies

$40.00

Sweatshirts

$30.00

Short Sleeve T-shirts

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirts

$25.00

Bingo Extras

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Candy

$1.50

Chips

$1.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1944 Worcester Highway, Pocomoke City, MD 21851

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
