BPOE Colville 1753 1851 E Hawthorne Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1851 E Hawthorne Ave

Colville, WA 99114

Order Again

Elks Member

Elks Member

Non-Elks Member

Non-Elks Member

Brat

Brat & Chips

$5.00

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheese

$0.50

Extra Patty

$3.00

Hotdog - Beef

Hotdog & Chips

$5.00

Initiation Dinner

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Oven Fried Chicken

$15.00

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.00

Nachos

Nachos

$5.00

Paint & Sip Dinner

Paint & Sip Dinner

$10.00

Prime Rib

Prime Rib & Desert

$20.00

Ribs

Ribs

$10.00

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Steak

Steak Dinner

$20.00

Steak Dinner with pie

Steak

$20.00

Sunday Breakfast

Sunday Breakfast

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Tacos

Tacos

Street Tacos - 3

$5.00

Beef Tacos - 2

$5.00

Fajita Tacos - 2

$7.00

Veterans Breakfast

Non-Veteran Meal

$9.28

Veteran Meal

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Beef Stroganoff with Butter Noodles

Beef Stroganoff with Buttered Noodles

$20.00

Snacks

Chips

$1.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.00

Beef & Bean Burrito

$3.00

Cheese Pizza

$3.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$3.00Out of stock

Granola Bar

$0.50

RItz Bites

$0.50

Frozen Chicken Tacos

$5.00

RV Rental

Elks Member

$20.00

Non-Elks Member

$30.00

Facility Rental

Additional Bartender - Per Hour

$50.00

1/2 Deck Cleaning Deposit

$75.00

1/2 Deck Rental

$100.00

Lodge Room Cleaning Deposit

$200.00

Lodge Room Rental

$150.00

Kitchen Cleaning Deposit

$75.00

Kitchen Rental

$75.00

Multi Space Deposit

$250.00

1/2 Deck Cleaning Deposit

$75.00

1/2 Deck Rental

$150.00

Additional Bartender per hour

$75.00

Kitchen Cleaning Deposit

$75.00

Kitchen Rental

$100.00

Lodge Room Cleaning Deposit

$200.00

Lodge Room Rental

$250.00

Multi Space Deposit

$250.00

Multiple Space Deposit

$300.00

Single Space Deposit

$200.00

Hold the Date Deposit

Raffle Tickets

WSEA Calendar

$10.00

Queen of Hearts / Jack of Spades

$5.00

Shirts

Breast Cancer Shirt

$35.00

Membership

Application Fee

$35.00

Regular Pre-Paid Dues 12 MOS April 1, 2023 thru April 1, 2024

$90.00

Regular Current Dues 6 MOS April 1, 2023 to October 1, 2023

$45.00

REQUIRED WHEN PAYING FOR DUES - Per Capita Dues

$32.00

Optional - Elks National Foundation

$5.00

Optional - WA State Elks Therapy Program for Children

$20.00

Regular 12 MOS Dues 2022-2023

$90.00

2023 - 2024 Pre-paid Dues

$127.00

Sip & Paint

Sip & Paint

$25.00

Craft Fair Rental

Elks Member

$20.00

Non-Elks Member

$20.00

Table Rental

$5.00

Electrical Rental

$5.00

Halloween Party

Costume

No Costume

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elks Lodge 1753

Location

1851 E Hawthorne Ave, Colville, WA 99114

Directions

