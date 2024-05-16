Elks Point Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Experience lakeside dining at Elks Point in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Indulge in our Friday night Walleye and Steak Fry, savor hand-made burgers, and discover our spacious event center for large gatherings. Your gateway to delicious cuisine in a scenic setting.
Location
20971 Elks Point Rd, Fergus Falls, MN 56537
