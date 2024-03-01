Meiomi, Chardonnay California (2022)

$32.00

California. Meiomi Chardonnay White Wine is an elegant chardonnay wine with smooth, layered notes of ripe stone fruit and hints of citrus and apple. Highlighted by sweet aromas of ripe tropical fruit, honey, and baking spices with subtle custard notes, this California white wine is made with carefully blended chardonnay grapes from the state's most notable coastal winegrowing regions, providing balance, complexity, and richness in every sip. Meiomi (May-OH-mee), meaning “coast," truly symbolizes the origin of this chardonnay. Fermented in stainless steel tanks with minimal intervention, this white grape wine is aged in French oak barrels for further depth and roundness, resulting in a velvety mouthfeel with succulent acidity and a mineral-driven finish.