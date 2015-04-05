Ella Funt 78-80 E 4th Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Cosy & inviting, with a sophisticated je ne sais quoi; Ella Funt is a New York City based restaurant that offers classical cuisine through masterful twists of modern technique, using French cuisine as a vehicle for worldly ingredients. Named after the legendary Club 82 drag artist, Ella Funt offers French-modern cuisine in a signature bar space in which to look and be seen.
78-80 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003
