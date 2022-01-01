Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ella May's Country Kitchen

197 Merrimack Ave.

Dracut, MA 01826

Eggs Your Way

#1 One Egg

$4.65

#2 Egg with Single Meat

$6.65

#3 Egg with Two Meats

$7.65

The Bostonian

$11.25

The New England

$10.25

The Patriot

$12.25

Omlets and Scramblers

Cheese

$5.99

Cheese and Meat

$7.35

Bella

$8.75

Cajun

$8.55

Farmers

$9.25

Greek

$8.55

Hash and Cheese

$8.95

Irish

$9.25

Lumberjack

$9.50

Meat Lovers

$9.95

Veggie

$8.95

Western

$8.95

Eastern

$8.95

Griddle

Single Pancake

$2.35

Short Stack

$4.50

Three Pancakes

$6.25

One Flavored Pancake

$2.95

Three Flavored Pancakes

$7.95

Three Pancakes with Topping

$8.50

Single

$2.50

Two slices

$4.75

Three slices

$6.75

Three slices with fruit & whipped cream

$8.65

Combo

Two Cakes and Two Toast

$7.95

Two Egg Combo

$6.95

Waffles

Belgian Waffle Plain

$5.25

Belgian Waffle w/ Topping

$6.99

Crepes

Banana Crepes

$6.25

Strawberry & Blueberry Crepes

$6.25

Scrambled Egg Crepes

$8.75

Veggie Crepes

$7.50

Plain Crepe

$4.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$7.25

Egg Sausage and Cheese

$7.25

Egg Bacon and Cheese

$7.25

Egg Ham and Cheese

$7.25

Healthy

Oatmeal

$2.99

Banana Nut Oatmeal

$5.75

Irish Oatmeal

$5.75

Loaded Oatmeal

$6.50

Kids

Kids Egg

$3.99

Kids Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Kids Omlet

$3.99

Kids Medallion

$3.99

Kids Pancake

$3.99

Kids French Toast

$3.99

Sides

One Egg

$1.00

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Bagel with Butter

$2.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Toast

$1.25

Seasonal Fruit

$4.75

Home Fries

$2.75

Hash Brown Patties (2)

$2.75

Corned Beef Hash

$3.25

Bacon (4)

$3.25

Ham (2)

$3.50

Italian Sausage (2)

$3.95

Sausage Links (3)

$3.25

Sausage Patties (2)

$2.75

Sweet Potato Home Fries

$2.95

Keto Toast

$1.75

Burgers and Clubs

BLT Club

$9.95

Ham & Cheese Club

$9.95

Ultimate Turkey Club

$9.95

Pepper Steak Burger

$11.95

Bacon Burger

$12.95

All-American Burger

$10.95

Chili Burger

$13.95

The Texas Burger

$15.95

The Mexican Burger

$15.95

The Buffalo Burger

$15.95

The Bostonian Burger

$15.95

Fish Burger

$15.95

Grilled HotDog (single)

$8.95

Pulled Pork Burger

$16.95

Sandwiches and Salads

BLT

$7.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Casear Salad

$8.95

Steak Tip Salad

$15.95

Bologna & Cheese

$7.95

Ham & Cheese

$7.95

Turkey & Cheese

$8.95

Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.95

Chicken Tenders (5)

$15.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Subs

Grilled Chicken Sub

$12.45

Steak & Cheese Bomb

$13.45

Pastrami

$12.45

Sweet Italian Sausage

$13.45

Hot Italian Sausage

$13.45

Chicken Tender Sub

$13.45

MeatBall Sub

$13.45

Italian Sub

$13.45

Soups

Soup/Chili/Stew

$5.95+

Soup & Sandwich

$13.50

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Garden Salad

$4.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.75

Mozzarella Sticks (7)

$6.50

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$4.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.95

Sicilian Pizza Slices

Slice

$2.75

PIES

Apple

$17.00

Blueberry

$17.00

Chocolate Cream

$17.00

Banana Cream

$17.00

Custard

$17.00

Coconut Custard

$17.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$17.00

Mixed Berry

$17.00

Peach

$17.00

Meat Pie

$22.00

Pumpkin

$17.00

Lemon Meringue

$17.00

Cherry

$18.00

Small Pies

$4.99

CAKES

9" Vanilla

$13.99

9" Chocolate

$14.99

Pound Cake Plain

$13.00

Pound Cake Choc

$14.00

Cinnamon roll pound cake

$14.00

Boston Cream Pie

$18.00

Mini Strawberry Dream Cakes

$7.99

Mini White Dream Cake with fruit

$8.25

Mini Mint Chocolate Dream Cake

$7.99

Lemon Dream Cakes

$8.25

Mini Italian Rum Cakes

$9.75

Pound Cake Slice

$1.45

Strawberry Short Cake With Ice Cream

$7.99

Mini Panettone

$4.75

Vanilla

$2.50+

Chocolate

$2.50+

Carrot

$3.50+

Red Velvet

$3.50+

CHEESECAKE

8” plain

$17.99

10” plain

$21.99

Flavored 10”

$24.99

Slices

$4.25

BREADS

White

$5.99

Wheat

$5.99

Challah

$8.99

Sour Dough

$8.99

Italian

$5.99

French

$5.99

Cinnamon Swirl

$6.99

Cinnamon Raisin

$9.50

Garlic Bread

$7.99

Orange Cranberry

$6.99

Banana plain

$6.99

Banana with walnuts

$6.99

Honey Wheat Large

$8.99

Honey White Large

$8.99

ROLLS

White

$7.50

Wheat

$7.50

Honey White

$7.50

Honey Wheat

$7.50

DANISH

Cheese

$2.75

Apple

$2.75

Blueberry

$2.75

Cherry

$2.75

Strawberry

$2.75

1/2 Dozen

$15.00

CINNAMON ROLLS

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

1/2 Doz Cinnamon Rolls

$18.00

Raisin Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$23.00

MUFFINS/ CUPCAKES

Blueberry

$2.50

Orange Cranberry

$2.50

Banana Walnut

$2.50

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

Pumpkin

$2.50

Ginger Bread

$2.50

Raspberry White Chocolate

$2.75

1/2 Dozen Muffins

$14.00

Dozen Muffins

$24.00

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.50

Boston Cream

$2.75

Snickers

$2.75

Black Forest

$2.75

Red Velvet & Cream Cheese Frosting

$2.75

Lemon Meringue Cupcakes

$2.75

1/2 Dozen Cupcakes

$15.50

Dozen Cupcakes

$28.00

Strawberries Shortcake Cupcake

$2.75

Hostess Cupcake

$2.75

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.50

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$2.75

BROWNIES

Plain

$2.50

w/ Nuts

$2.75

Specialty

$3.50

DONUTS

Plain

$1.25

Powdered

$1.25

Boston Cream

$1.50

Jelly

$1.50

Glazed

$1.25

Chocolate

$1.25

1/2 Dozen Donuts

$7.99

Dozen Donuts

$15.99

Coffee Rolls

$2.50

Xtra Large Donuts

$2.50

1/2 Dozen Xtra Large

$15.99

Dozen Xtra Large

$29.99

COOKIES

Sugar

$1.50+

Chocolate Chip

$1.50+

Peanut Butter

$1.50+

Mabel's Biscotti

$1.50+

Almond Biscotti

$1.50+

Pizzallis

$1.50+

Assort Italian Cookies

$1.50+

Thumbprint

$1.50+

Ginger Snaps

$1.50+

Hermits

$1.50+

Oatmeal

$1.50+

Oatmeal Rasin

$1.50+

Oatmeal Cranberry & White Chocolate

$1.50+

Assorted

$1.50+

Oatmeal Cream Pie cookies

$1.79+

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies

$8.99+

Apple Cider Whoopie Pies

$1.50+

Plain Macaroons

$1.50+

Almond Joy Macaroons

$1.50+

Italian Assorted Baskets

$9.99

Amerretti Biscotti

$0.50

Cantucci Cookie

$0.50

CANNOLIS

Plain Cannoli

$2.50

Cannoli w/ Chips

$3.50

Cannoli w/ Nuts

$3.50

Mini Cannoli Plain

$1.49

Mini Cannoli Chocolate

$1.75

MINIS

Cheese Cake

Eclair

Cream Puff

Neapolitan

2 vanilla cupcakes

$1.39

2 chocolate cupcakes

$1.39

Banana bread & cheese cake swirl

$2.34

Apple pie

$2.39

Blueberry Pie

$2.39

2 Coffee Cake muffins

$1.39

2 Lemon Poppyseed Muffins

$1.39

Mini Easter Bread

$2.39

Candies

Peanut Brittle

$2.93

Mouse Cakes

Triple Mouse Cake

$4.99

Reese's Mousse Cake

$4.99

Truffles

Strawberry Cake Truffle

$1.75

Mint Chocolate Cake Truffle

$1.75

Vanilla Sugar Bee's

$1.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

M & M Cookie

$1.75

Reese's Cake

$1.75

KETO BREADS

Cinnamon ThinSlim Bread

$13.99

Plain ThinSlim Bread

$13.99

BAKLAVA

SINGLE

$2.25

1/2 DOZEN

$12.25

DOZEN

$24.99

KETO DESSERTS

Brownies

$1.75

Chocolate Cupcakes

$2.50

Vanilla Cupcakes

$2.50

N/A Bev

Coffee

$1.95

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Small Juice

$2.00

Small Milk

$2.00

Small Choc Milk

$2.00

Large Juice

$2.55

Large Milk

$2.55

Large Choc Milk

$2.55

Soda

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.55

Bottled Water

$1.95

Cappuccino

$2.50

Espresso

$2.50

Bottled Ice Coffee

$2.95

Lemonade

$1.99

Lunch

Stuffed Meatloaf

$13.95

Baked Haddock

$14.95

Chili, beef & cornbread

$14.95

American Chop Suey

$12.95

Smoked Chicken Wings & Egg Potato Salad

$12.95

Roasted Pork Loin

$13.95

Chicken Parm. & 2 Garlic Bread sticks

$12.75

Hot Sauce

Super Hot Sauce 2oz

$4.99

Super Hot Sauce 5oz

$12.99

Cowboy Candy

Cowboy Candy 1/2 pint

$6.99

Masks

Regular size

$6.00

Child size

$4.00

Mask extender

Mask extender

$2.00

Personal Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer 1.68 oz

$4.25

Jams & Jellies

1/4 Pint

$3.25

1/2 Pint

$4.50

Pint

$7.99

Pupcakes

Banana nut

$3.49+

Carob

$3.49+

Dog biscuits

Peanut Butter Black & White Biscuits 1/2 dozen

$9.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

197 Merrimack Ave., Dracut, MA 01826

Ella May’s Country Kitchen & Bakery image
Ella May’s Country Kitchen & Bakery image
Ella May’s Country Kitchen & Bakery image

